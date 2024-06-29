All Series
Formula 1 Austrian GP

F1 Austrian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

Max Verstappen will start from pole position after topping qualifying for the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix. Here's how and when you can watch the race.

Haydn Cobb
Haydn Cobb
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

The Red Bull driver has enjoyed a perfect race weekend so far by topping practice, taking the sprint race pole, winning the sprint race and then securing the grand prix pole in Austria.
The reigning world champion once again saw off McLaren’s Lando Norris for pole on Saturday afternoon, grabbing top spot by an impressive 0.404s, while Oscar Piastri lost his best lap time and dropped from third to seventh in the Q3 results.
That saw George Russell promoted to the front of the second row for Mercedes, ahead of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and the sister Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton.
With Charles Leclerc going off on his final lap, he’ll start from sixth for Ferrari ahead of Piastri and Red Bull’s Sergio Perez.

When is the F1 Austrian Grand Prix?

  • Date: Sunday 30 June 2024
  • Start time: 3:00pm local time/2:00pm BST
The 11th round of the 2024 F1 season, the Austrian GP, gets under way at 3:00pm local time on Sunday 30 June.

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom, Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, runs wide

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £18 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.99p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

How can I watch the F1 Austrian GP?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the Austrian GP.
The race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, with pre-race coverage starting at 12:30pm BST on Sky Sports F1 and 1:30pm BST on Sky Sports Main Event, ahead of the race start at 2:00pm BST.
  • Channels: Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event
  • Start time: 12:30pm BST, Sunday 30 June 2024

When can I watch the F1 Austrian GP highlights?

In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the Austrian GP at 6:30pm BST on Sunday. The full programme will run for two and a half hours, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend.
For the entire 2024 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on-demand catch-up services.
  • Channel: Channel 4 
  • Start time: 6:30pm BST, Sunday 30 June 2024

Will the F1 Austrian GP be on the radio? 

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2024 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra stations, the BBC Sounds app and the via the BBC Sport website.
Live coverage of the Austrian GP will start at 2:00pm BST on BBC Radio 5 Live and on the BBC Sounds app. 
Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Weather forecast for the F1 Austrian GP

Current weather forecasts predict sunny and hot conditions in Spielberg, with a low chance of rain and moderate winds. The temperature is expected to be 28 degrees Celsius for the start of the race.

How many laps is the F1 Austrian GP?

The race is scheduled to complete 71 laps of the Red Bull Ring, covering a total race distance of 306.452km.

F1 Austrian GP starting grid

   
1
 - 
3
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull

1'04.314

 241.701
2 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes

+0.404

1'04.718

 240.192
3 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.526

1'04.840

 239.740
4 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.537

1'04.851

 239.700
5 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.589

1'04.903

 239.508
6 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.730

1'05.044

 238.988
7 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes

+0.734

1'05.048

 238.974
8 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.888

1'05.202

 238.409
9 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari

+1.071

1'05.385

 237.742
10 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault

+1.569

1'05.883

 235.945
11 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull

+0.975

1'05.289

 238.092
12 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari

+1.033

1'05.347

 237.880
13 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault

+1.045

1'05.359

 237.837
14 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull

+1.098

1'05.412

 237.644
15 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes

+1.325

1'05.639

 236.822
16 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes

+1.422

1'05.736

 236.473
17 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes

+1.505

1'05.819

 236.174
18 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari

+1.533

1'05.847

 236.074
19 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes

+1.542

1'05.856

 236.042
20 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari

+1.747

1'06.061

 235.309
View full results  

Previous article Verstappen qualifying gap a "reality check" for F1 rivals
Next article FIA investigates Tsunoda's F1 outburst over potential ableist slur

