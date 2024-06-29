F1 Austrian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
Max Verstappen will start from pole position after topping qualifying for the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix. Here's how and when you can watch the race.
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
When is the F1 Austrian Grand Prix?
- Date: Sunday 30 June 2024
- Start time: 3:00pm local time/2:00pm BST
How can I watch Formula 1?
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, runs wide
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
How can I watch the F1 Austrian GP?
- Channels: Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event
- Start time: 12:30pm BST, Sunday 30 June 2024
When can I watch the F1 Austrian GP highlights?
- Channel: Channel 4
- Start time: 6:30pm BST, Sunday 30 June 2024
Will the F1 Austrian GP be on the radio?
Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Weather forecast for the F1 Austrian GP
How many laps is the F1 Austrian GP?
F1 Austrian GP starting grid
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Time
|km/h
|1
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
1'04.314
|241.701
|2
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+0.404
1'04.718
|240.192
|3
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.526
1'04.840
|239.740
|4
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+0.537
1'04.851
|239.700
|5
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.589
1'04.903
|239.508
|6
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+0.730
1'05.044
|238.988
|7
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+0.734
1'05.048
|238.974
|8
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
+0.888
1'05.202
|238.409
|9
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+1.071
1'05.385
|237.742
|10
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+1.569
1'05.883
|235.945
|11
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|
+0.975
1'05.289
|238.092
|12
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+1.033
1'05.347
|237.880
|13
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+1.045
1'05.359
|237.837
|14
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|
+1.098
1'05.412
|237.644
|15
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+1.325
1'05.639
|236.822
|16
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+1.422
1'05.736
|236.473
|17
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+1.505
1'05.819
|236.174
|18
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|
+1.533
1'05.847
|236.074
|19
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+1.542
1'05.856
|236.042
|20
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|
+1.747
1'06.061
|235.309
|View full results
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Portland E-Prix: Vergne sets new Formula E pole record
Rovanpera yet to realise enormity of super-sub WRC Poland victory
Red Bull regrets not warning Verstappen about Norris investigation in Austrian GP
Russell "almost crashed" with Wolff's F1 Austrian GP radio call to arms
Autosport Plus
Why F1 strategic thinking must encompass more than pitstop timings
Why soon-to-depart Newey isn't Red Bull's only senior figure to miss
The one certainty that Alpine gets from Briatore's F1 return
Why an era-ending McLaren's pioneering traits couldn't halt Mansell's juggernaut
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments