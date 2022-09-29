Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Why Singapore remains the toughest Formula 1 driver challenge Next / The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver
Formula 1 / Singapore GP News

FIA eases F1 porpoising metric from Singapore GP

Formula 1’s porpoising metric has been tweaked from this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix to help remove potential problems caused by bumpy tracks, Autosport has learned.

Jonathan Noble
By:
FIA eases F1 porpoising metric from Singapore GP

As the result of the extreme bouncing earlier in the season that left drivers complaining about safety implications, the FIA announced ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix that it was introducing an Aerodynamic Oscillation Metric that teams would not be allowed to exceed.

Teams had to ensure that their car was below the maximum bouncing limit over each lap, or there was a risk of them being sanctioned on safety grounds.

In a document sent to teams ahead of the Montreal race, they were warned that breaching the rules would carry the risk of cars being excluded from events.

F1’s head of single seater matters Nikolas Tombazis said in that note: “Any car whose AOM exceeds the stipulated AOM [limit] will be reported to the stewards with the recommendation that they be excluded from the results of the sprint or race."

Following some debate with teams about the implications of the metric, it finally came in to force from the Belgian Grand Prix.

By that stage of the campaign, with teams having a much better understanding of the forces that triggered much of the early season porpoising, no team has fallen foul of the metric so far.

F1 returns to Singapore for the first time since 2019, with questions marks over how the new cars will handle its bumpy street circuit.

F1 returns to Singapore for the first time since 2019, with questions marks over how the new cars will handle its bumpy street circuit.

Photo by: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

However, there had been some concern that some of the end of season races on bumpier tracks – including Singapore and Austin – could have triggered particular headaches.

With the metric being taken as an average over a distance – initially 10 J/kg per 100km - running of the cars had shown that if cars hit bumps on the track then those impact spikes could serve to have a dramatic impact on lifting the overall average.

Running cars on especially bumpy tracks meant that teams could inadvertently exceed the AOM limit because of the surface of the circuit rather than anything to do with there being too much porpoising.

Read Also:

Ahead of the Singapore GP, Tombazis has written to teams to say that the FIA is tweaking the metric from now on to help alleviate the bumpy track complication.

The governing body has notified teams that to avoid excess energy spikes caused by track bumps skewing the metric, a new maximium reading limit will be put in place to not take into account such extreme impacts.

The FIA has said from now on that there will be a top limit of 7G attributed to readings – meaning any track strike above that will not be taken into account for compliance with the metric.

This change in approach should help teams avoid any risk of them inadvertently breaching the AOM limit.

Tickets
shares
comments
Why Singapore remains the toughest Formula 1 driver challenge
Previous article

Why Singapore remains the toughest Formula 1 driver challenge
Next article

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Verstappen: ‘Unrealistic’ to win F1 title in Singapore Singapore GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: ‘Unrealistic’ to win F1 title in Singapore

Miami F1's fake marina to return in 2023 amid venue tweaks
Formula 1

Miami F1's fake marina to return in 2023 amid venue tweaks

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver Plus
Formula 1

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver

Latest news

Russell: Mercedes will have "more complete car" in F1 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Mercedes will have "more complete car" in F1 2023

George Russell is confident that his Mercedes Formula 1 team will have a "more complete car" that is competitive at all kinds of tracks in 2023.

Verstappen: ‘Unrealistic’ to win F1 title in Singapore
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: ‘Unrealistic’ to win F1 title in Singapore

Max Verstappen thinks it is a ‘bit unrealistic’ for him to win the Formula 1 world championship at this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix.

Gasly: Expect answer on my F1 future in "two to three weeks"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly: Expect answer on my F1 future in "two to three weeks"

Pierre Gasly says “the next 2-3 weeks should have a clear answer on my future” in Formula 1, regarding the possibility of a 2023 Alpine switch as Fernando Alonso’s replacement.

Ricciardo has no issues with not getting McLaren F1 Singapore updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo has no issues with not getting McLaren F1 Singapore updates

Daniel Ricciardo has no issue with his McLaren Formula 1 team-mate Lando Norris getting priority on a major new upgrade package for the Singapore Grand Prix.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver Plus

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver

Formula 1's incoming engine rules shake-up has multiple targets. But it may also solve what has been a bone of contention since the hybrids arrived in 2014. The new plan will allow the series to pump up the volume

Formula 1
6 h
How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance Plus

How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance

Nyck de Vries appeared to have missed his opportunity to break into Formula 1 as he was passed over for more exciting talents who have now become frontrunners and title fighters. But after catching the eye outside of the F1 sphere, before his stunning impromptu grand prix debut in Italy, will it lead to a delayed full-time race seat?

Formula 1
8 h
Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment? Plus

Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment?

The Singapore Grand Prix has, explains BEN EDWARDS, played an important role in Lewis Hamilton’s Formula 1 career. As the series returns to the Marina Bay Street Circuit for the first time in three years, he faces the latest challenge with an underperforming Mercedes car

Formula 1
Sep 28, 2022
Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals Plus

Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals

Although Ferrari's chances of title glory in 2022 have evaporated, chairman John Elkann expects the team to have chalked up both championships by 2026. Both require drivers to play the team game and, having now become more comfortable with the F1-75, Carlos Sainz may be Ferrari's key to title glory

Formula 1
Sep 27, 2022
How F1 has tried to avoid repeating its 2014 engine rules mistakes Plus

How F1 has tried to avoid repeating its 2014 engine rules mistakes

With Formula 1’s future engine regulations now agreed, MARK GALLAGHER wonders if they will provide a more competitive field than past attempts actually managed

Formula 1
Sep 26, 2022
How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era Plus

How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era

STUART CODLING charts the development of the Williams FW09, the ugly duckling that heralded the start of the title-winning Williams-Honda partnership

Formula 1
Sep 25, 2022
The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared Plus

The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared

Recent moves within the driver market have reminded MAURICE HAMILTON of a time when contracts weren’t worth the paper they weren’t written on…

Formula 1
Sep 24, 2022
Audi’s innovative first assault on grand prix racing Plus

Audi’s innovative first assault on grand prix racing

It has been a long time coming but Audi’s arrival in Formula 1 is finally on the horizon for 2026. But it won’t be its first foray into grand prix racing, as the German manufacturer giant has a history both long and enthralling

Formula 1
Sep 23, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.