Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance Next / FIA eases F1 porpoising metric from Singapore GP
Formula 1 / Singapore GP Analysis

Why Singapore remains the toughest Formula 1 driver challenge

Formula 1 heads to Singapore this weekend after three years away due to COVID-19, marking the return of the toughest challenge for drivers on the calendar.

Luke Smith
By:

Street circuits are known for being mentally taxing despite the slower speeds involved, requiring full concentration at all times and little time for respite on the short straights.

But Singapore is a beast like no other. It is renowned for being one of the hardest races to compete in both physically and mentally, meaning it requires a kind of preparation unlike any other race.

Daniel Ricciardo says his first Singapore Grand Prix back in 2011 remains the toughest physical activity he has ever completed. “I wasn’t prepared, and that sounds like I was partying all week!” he tells Autosport.

“I didn’t realise how much the humidity and the relentless nature of that circuit with like no real straights to have a rest. I’d never really experienced anything like that.”

It didn’t help that Ricciardo was then racing for backmarker outfit HRT, meaning he found himself four laps down by the chequered flag in 19th place - hardly the same kind of motivation those fighting at the front would enjoy.

“I just remember that race was just a grind for me,” recalls Ricciardo. “I got out of the car, and I remember saying that was physically the toughest thing I’ve ever done.

“I also made a promise saying I will never feel this pain again in a Formula 1 car. Since then, Singapore was actually pretty good.”

F1 drivers may be elite athletes working with performance coaches and their teams to try and unlock more human performance. But their regular level of fitness and training plan is something that still needs adding to in the lead-up to Singapore.

The heat is one of the biggest factors F1 drivers need to adjust to when they race in Singapore. The average year-round humidity in Singapore is over 80%, while the temperature in October is still around 30ºC given its proximity to the equator. The drivers may be used to hot conditions when racing in the Middle East or mainland Europe at the height of summer, but nothing comes close to the sapping conditions of Singapore.

If you follow the F1 drivers on social media, you will have seen some of the inventive ways their trainers have recently been getting them ready for that challenge. Last week, Carlos Sainz posted a video of himself on Instagram riding an exercise bike in a sauna as a way to try and get used to how hot it will be in the cockpit through the race in Singapore. Other approaches include adding extra layers of clothing for routine workouts, or simply sitting in the sauna at a really high heat as a way to teach the body what to expect. Every workout becomes that much harder, but it will be worth it come race day.

 

But it's not only the heat and humidity that makes Singapore such a gruelling challenge. Unlike the high-speed street tracks of Jeddah and Baku, Singapore’s average speed is quite low. Charles Leclerc’s pole lap in 2019 was 1m36.217, around eight seconds slower than Sergio Perez’s pole time in Jeddah this year - despite the Jeddah track being 1km longer than Singapore. The 23-corner layout also means there is not much of a chance to take a breather.

It all results in the Singapore race being one of the longest of the season without fail. Since joining the calendar in 2008, the Singapore Grand Prix has never been completed in less than one hour and 51 minutes - in 2018 - and has hit F1’s two-hour time limit on four occasions. No other race gets as close to the time limit so often, meaning endurance is a big element drivers must prepare for - particularly managing the heat for so long.

One of the additional challenges for drivers is adjusting to the timezone. This may be something to bear in mind at every race, but Singapore is more tricky because it is a night race. The best approach is to remain on the European timezones, which means bedtime is around 6am before rising mid-afternoon. Teams make special preparations for Singapore, ensuring hotels know not to disturb their personnel for housekeeping and that the unconventional sleeping habits are accounted for.

More: Why a good night's sleep is not just a Singapore GP issue

Nicholas Latifi will be making his first appearance in Singapore this weekend, and admits he is unsure how to balance his preparations. He has always favoured getting to races as early as possible so he can adjust “not only for the time but for the climate.”

“I’ve not done Singapore yet, but it’s a strange one,” says Latifi. “I guess you want to go to get used to the climate early, but the time you don’t, because it stays on the UK! So the later you go out, the easier you’re probably going to switch to the time. It’s a difficult one.”

The Singapore Flyer at sunset

The Singapore Flyer at sunset

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

The extra challenge this time around in Singapore will be the new generation of cars. A lot has changed since 2019, with the regulation overhaul for this year and increased weight of the cars making them more sluggish in slow-speed corners, which has made street tracks more difficult.

Read Also:

And then there is the bouncing that teams have encountered this year, which will be even harsher for teams going over the bumpy streets around Marina Bay. Esteban Ocon said at Monza he thought the cars would feel as stiff as go-karts hitting the kerbs, while Pierre Gasly said it would be an extreme race for everyone. But Singapore nevertheless remains one of the favourite races on the calendar for the drivers, all of whom are excited to get back to the track - and for some, drive it for the first time.

All the teams know by now how to prepare for Singapore, but after three years away, it is likely to be the toughest challenge drivers have faced for some time.

Tickets
shares
comments
How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance
Previous article

How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance
Next article

FIA eases F1 porpoising metric from Singapore GP

FIA eases F1 porpoising metric from Singapore GP
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
The ‘second chance’ that led a Dutch F1 champion to Mercedes
Esports

The ‘second chance’ that led a Dutch F1 champion to Mercedes

Hamilton: Maintaining record of win in every F1 season has "zero importance to me"
Formula 1

Hamilton: Maintaining record of win in every F1 season has "zero importance to me"

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons Plus
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons

Latest news

2023 Formula 1 driver market: Which drivers are going where?
Formula 1 Formula 1

2023 Formula 1 driver market: Which drivers are going where?

A sudden retirement announcement from Sebastian Vettel that caused Fernando Alonso to walk away from Alpine created one of the most dramatic Formula 1 driver market silly seasons in recent memory. But now the grid for 2023 is finally taking shape, here’s how the 10 teams are set to line up.

Russell: Mercedes will have "more complete car" in F1 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Mercedes will have "more complete car" in F1 2023

George Russell is confident that his Mercedes Formula 1 team will have a "more complete car" that is competitive at all kinds of tracks in 2023.

Verstappen: ‘Unrealistic’ to win F1 title in Singapore
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: ‘Unrealistic’ to win F1 title in Singapore

Max Verstappen thinks it is a ‘bit unrealistic’ for him to win the Formula 1 world championship at this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix.

Gasly: Expect answer on my F1 future in "two to three weeks"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly: Expect answer on my F1 future in "two to three weeks"

Pierre Gasly says “the next 2-3 weeks should have a clear answer on my future” in Formula 1, regarding the possibility of a 2023 Alpine switch as Fernando Alonso’s replacement.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver Plus

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver

Formula 1's incoming engine rules shake-up has multiple targets. But it may also solve what has been a bone of contention since the hybrids arrived in 2014. The new plan will allow the series to pump up the volume

Formula 1
6 h
How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance Plus

How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance

Nyck de Vries appeared to have missed his opportunity to break into Formula 1 as he was passed over for more exciting talents who have now become frontrunners and title fighters. But after catching the eye outside of the F1 sphere, before his stunning impromptu grand prix debut in Italy, will it lead to a delayed full-time race seat?

Formula 1
8 h
Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment? Plus

Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment?

The Singapore Grand Prix has, explains BEN EDWARDS, played an important role in Lewis Hamilton’s Formula 1 career. As the series returns to the Marina Bay Street Circuit for the first time in three years, he faces the latest challenge with an underperforming Mercedes car

Formula 1
Sep 28, 2022
Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals Plus

Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals

Although Ferrari's chances of title glory in 2022 have evaporated, chairman John Elkann expects the team to have chalked up both championships by 2026. Both require drivers to play the team game and, having now become more comfortable with the F1-75, Carlos Sainz may be Ferrari's key to title glory

Formula 1
Sep 27, 2022
How F1 has tried to avoid repeating its 2014 engine rules mistakes Plus

How F1 has tried to avoid repeating its 2014 engine rules mistakes

With Formula 1’s future engine regulations now agreed, MARK GALLAGHER wonders if they will provide a more competitive field than past attempts actually managed

Formula 1
Sep 26, 2022
How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era Plus

How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era

STUART CODLING charts the development of the Williams FW09, the ugly duckling that heralded the start of the title-winning Williams-Honda partnership

Formula 1
Sep 25, 2022
The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared Plus

The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared

Recent moves within the driver market have reminded MAURICE HAMILTON of a time when contracts weren’t worth the paper they weren’t written on…

Formula 1
Sep 24, 2022
Audi’s innovative first assault on grand prix racing Plus

Audi’s innovative first assault on grand prix racing

It has been a long time coming but Audi’s arrival in Formula 1 is finally on the horizon for 2026. But it won’t be its first foray into grand prix racing, as the German manufacturer giant has a history both long and enthralling

Formula 1
Sep 23, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.