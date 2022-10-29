Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / The advantage handed to Mercedes over Red Bull and Ferrari in Mexican GP practice Next / Verstappen expects “a lot of crashes” when F1 ditches tyre blankets
Formula 1 News

Ferrari unhappy with “very limited” impact of F1 cost cap penalty on Red Bull

Ferrari says it is “not happy” with the FIA’s penalty against Red Bull for breaching the 2021 Formula 1 cost cap, believing its true impact is “very limited.”

Luke Smith
By:
Ferrari unhappy with “very limited” impact of F1 cost cap penalty on Red Bull

The FIA announced on Friday it had reached an Accepted Breach Agreement with Red Bull over its alleged breach of last year’s financial regulations.

The agreement saw Red Bull receive a $7 million fine and a 10% reduction in its aerodynamic testing time for the next 12 months.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner called the penalty “enormous” and “draconian”, claiming a number of mitigating factors had led to its breach.

Ferrari has been clear in its calls for a strict sanction for any possible budget cap breach over recent months, saying it was crucial to protect the integrity of the financial regulations.

Speaking on Sky Italia after second practice in Mexico, Ferrari’s sporting chief Laurent Mekies praised the FIA for its transparency in the decision, calling it a “very clear conclusion”.

But Mekies noted the impact the extra money that Red Bull was found to have exceeded the cap by £1.8m could have on car developments.

“We have talked a lot in recent weeks about what one can do with half a million more, or a million or two or three,” said Mekies. “Two million [euros] is a significant amount and we have given our opinion several times on this topic.

“We at Ferrari think that this amount is worth around a couple of tenths [per lap] and so it’s easy to understand that these figures can have a real impact on the outcome of the races, and maybe even a championship.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Mekies explained that Ferrari did not feel the aerodynamic testing reduction would make up for the possible gain of the overspend. He also noted that with the lack of impact on Red Bull’s budget cap, the need not to spend money on extra aerodynamic testing would allow for more to be spent elsewhere.

“As for the penalty, we are not happy with it, for two important reasons,” said Mekies. “The first is that we at Ferrari do not understand how the 10% reduction of the ATR can correspond to the same amount of lap time that we mentioned earlier.

“Furthermore, there is another problem in that. Since there is no cost cap reduction in the penalty, the basic effect is to push the competitor to spend the money elsewhere.

“It has total freedom to use the money it can no longer spend on use of the windtunnel and CFD due to the 10% reduction, on reducing the weight of the car, or who knows what else.

“Our concern is that the combination of these two factors means the real effect of the penalty is very limited.”

Read Also:

But Mekies felt it was important for F1 to accept the ruling and move on from the case without it dragging on much longer. He expressed his hope there would be no repeat of the saga dragging on next year, offering a quicker resolution.

“We have no choice but to move on and I believe it is very important for us and also for the whole of F1 and the fans, that for 2022, we do not have to wait until next October to see the outcome of the accounts,” he said.

“We will support the FIA to do what is needed to reach a conclusion as quickly as possible.”

shares
comments
The advantage handed to Mercedes over Red Bull and Ferrari in Mexican GP practice
Previous article

The advantage handed to Mercedes over Red Bull and Ferrari in Mexican GP practice
Next article

Verstappen expects “a lot of crashes” when F1 ditches tyre blankets

Verstappen expects “a lot of crashes” when F1 ditches tyre blankets
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
F1 teams bring tech updates to manage Mexico’s high-altitude challenge Mexico City GP
Formula 1

F1 teams bring tech updates to manage Mexico’s high-altitude challenge

How catering costs contributed to Red Bull’s F1 budget cap overspend
Formula 1

How catering costs contributed to Red Bull’s F1 budget cap overspend

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons Plus
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons

Ferrari More
Ferrari
Leclerc: Ferrari "getting there" against Red Bull on Sunday F1 race gains Mexico City GP
Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari "getting there" against Red Bull on Sunday F1 race gains

Sainz: FIA “a bit easy” on Russell with US GP collision penalty Mexico City GP
Formula 1

Sainz: FIA “a bit easy” on Russell with US GP collision penalty

Why few could blame Leclerc for following the example of Hamilton’s exit bombshell Plus
Formula 1

Why few could blame Leclerc for following the example of Hamilton’s exit bombshell

Latest news

Live: F1 Mexican GP commentary and updates - FP3 & qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 Mexican GP commentary and updates - FP3 & qualifying

Follow along for minute-by-minute updates of FP3 and qualifying ahead of Formula 1's Mexico City GP.

McLaren: Red Bull F1 cost cap penalty “not harsh enough”
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren: Red Bull F1 cost cap penalty “not harsh enough”

McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl has welcomed a successful conclusion to the 2021 Formula 1 cost cap process, but says that Red Bull's penalty was not harsh enough.

How becoming an F1 manufacturer elevated Tyrrell to new heights Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How becoming an F1 manufacturer elevated Tyrrell to new heights

Becoming a constructor in his own right would enable Ken Tyrrell to keep Jackie Stewart and Ford together, and claim two more world titles. But, as MAURICE HAMILTON explains, it had to be done in secret…

France beats Germany to gold in GT Cup as UK wins first medal
General General

France beats Germany to gold in GT Cup as UK wins first medal

Team France clinched the first gold medal of the 2022 FIA Motorsport Games with victory in the GT Cup ahead of Germany and the United Kingdom at Paul Ricard.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How becoming an F1 manufacturer elevated Tyrrell to new heights Plus

How becoming an F1 manufacturer elevated Tyrrell to new heights

Becoming a constructor in his own right would enable Ken Tyrrell to keep Jackie Stewart and Ford together, and claim two more world titles. But, as MAURICE HAMILTON explains, it had to be done in secret…

Formula 1
2 h
Can Mexico’s home hero provide its latest F1 magic moment? Plus

Can Mexico’s home hero provide its latest F1 magic moment?

In the long history of Mexican involvement in F1 there has yet to be a Mexican winner of the Mexican GP. Is that about to change, asks BEN EDWARDS?

Formula 1
Oct 28, 2022
The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality Plus

The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality

Ride quality as a concept is often misunderstood. PAT SYMONDS clarifies exactly what it means and explains its importance in racing cars - especially in a Formula 1 context

Formula 1
Oct 27, 2022
How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team Plus

How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team

The 2022 Mexican Grand Prix will celebrate the 60th anniversary of Formula 1’s first visit to the country in 1962, when local hero Ricardo Rodriguez was killed in a non-championship event at the circuit known today as the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. No Mexican driver  since has had the potential to win their home grand prix, but Sergio Perez aims to change that - as OLEG KARPOV discovers

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2022
Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023? Plus

Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023?

OPINION: In the latter stages of 2022's Formula 1 season, Max Verstappen has proved irrepressible as he collected another inspired win at the US Grand Prix. With Red Bull at the top, Ferrari losing its edge, and Mercedes still in recovery, hopes of a two- or three-way battle for 2023 look increasingly slim

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2022
Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over Plus

Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over

OPIONION: Max Verstappen hunted down and defeated Lewis Hamilton in last weekend’s US Grand Prix at Austin – in scenes that were very 2021 after Red Bull botched his second stop. That led to Hamilton effectively declaring Mercedes’ chances of winning a Formula 1 race in 2022 to be over. But might there actually be hope yet for the Silver Arrows?

Formula 1
Oct 25, 2022
The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge Plus

The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge

Max Verstappen’s recovery from a bodged pitstop to win the United States Grand Prix demonstrated Red Bull’s dominance in 2022, but in truth key pre-race decisions helped swing the advantage back to the newly-crowned Formula 1 world constructors’ champions after its pitlane blunder. Regardless, the Dutch driver’s performance was a fitting tribute to Dietrich Mateschitz whose death during the Austin race weekend rocked the paddock

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2022
United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

In a frantic and breathless Formula 1 United States Grand Prix there are zero maximum scores in the latest Autosport driver ratings, but many starring roles alongside some unwanted villain tags during the Circuit of the Americas' headline act

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.