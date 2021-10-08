Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Alfa Romeo boss downplays F1 2022 graduation for Piastri Next / Hamilton braced for "a lot of work" in Turkey F1 fightback after penalty
Formula 1 / Turkish GP Special feature

F1 Turkish GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

By:

Lewis Hamilton topped both Friday practice sessions at the Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying.

F1 Turkish GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

The defending F1 world champion enjoyed a strong start at the Istanbul Park by going quickest in each Friday practice session, but his Mercedes team confirmed he will serve a 10-place grid penalty for the Turkish GP after taking on a new internal combustion engine outside of his season allocation. 

It therefore presents world title rival Max Verstappen with a good opportunity to reclaim the points lead this weekend, having slipped two points behind Hamilton after the Russian GP, but the Red Bull driver struggled for handling with his F1 car on Friday and could only manage fifth fastest in FP2

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc impressed to take second place in the second session, ahead of Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas, with Sergio Perez edging his Red Bull team-mate to take fourth place at the end of the Friday action.

After frustratingly missing out on a maiden F1 win last time out in Russia, Lando Norris bounced back to end FP2 in sixth place for McLaren ahead of Alpine duo Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon.

Despite a mid-FP2 spin, Pierre Gasly claimed ninth for AlphaTauri in front of Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) and team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, as Carlos Sainz Jr ended the day in 12th for Ferrari ahead of serving a back of the grid penalty for taking on an upgraded hybrid system within his new power unit for the Turkish GP. 

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

What time does qualifying start for the Turkish Grand Prix?

Qualifying for the Turkish GP starts at 3pm local time (1pm BST), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.

  • Date: Saturday 9th October 2021
  • Start time: 3pm local time - 1pm BST

How can I watch qualifying?

In the United Kingdom every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, with Turkish GP qualifying coverage starting at 12pm BST.

  • Channel: Sky Sports F1
  • Start time: 12:00pm BST

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying here

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

When can I watch the highlights of Turkish GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the Turkish GP at 6:00pm BST on Saturday. The full programme will run for 90 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.

For the entire 2021 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race on the Saturday and Sunday of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

  • Channel: Channel 4
  • Start time: 6:30pm BST

Will Turkish GP qualifying be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2021 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of Turkish GP qualifying will start at 12:55pm BST on BBC 5 Live Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds app.

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

What's the weather forecast for qualifying at the Istanbul Park?

Heavy rain is forecast for Saturday morning, with a good chance the wet weather will continue for the start of qualifying at the Istanbul Park. Temperatures are set to be 20 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying – three degrees warmer than qualifying for the Russian GP.

Turkish Grand Prix FP2 results:

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 30 1'23.804     229.306
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc 29 1'23.970 0.166 0.166 228.853
3 Finland Valtteri Bottas 31 1'24.214 0.410 0.244 228.190
4 Mexico Sergio Perez 28 1'24.373 0.569 0.159 227.760
5 Netherlands Max Verstappen 27 1'24.439 0.635 0.066 227.582
6 United Kingdom Lando Norris 24 1'24.525 0.721 0.086 227.350
7 Spain Fernando Alonso 21 1'24.660 0.856 0.135 226.987
8 France Esteban Ocon 26 1'24.672 0.868 0.012 226.955
9 France Pierre Gasly 32 1'24.756 0.952 0.084 226.730
10 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi 29 1'24.796 0.992 0.040 226.623
View full results

Turkish Grand Prix FP1 results:

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 26 1'24.178     228.287
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen 24 1'24.603 0.425 0.425 227.140
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc 27 1'24.654 0.476 0.051 227.004
4 Finland Valtteri Bottas 28 1'24.842 0.664 0.188 226.501
5 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. 25 1'24.860 0.682 0.018 226.452
6 France Esteban Ocon 30 1'24.909 0.731 0.049 226.322
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris 26 1'25.347 1.169 0.438 225.160
8 France Pierre Gasly 30 1'25.382 1.204 0.035 225.068
9 Spain Fernando Alonso 26 1'25.383 1.205 0.001 225.065
10 Mexico Sergio Perez 24 1'25.459 1.281 0.076 224.865
View full results
shares
comments
Alfa Romeo boss downplays F1 2022 graduation for Piastri

Previous article

Alfa Romeo boss downplays F1 2022 graduation for Piastri

Next article

Hamilton braced for "a lot of work" in Turkey F1 fightback after penalty

Hamilton braced for "a lot of work" in Turkey F1 fightback after penalty
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Turkish GP: Hamilton tops FP2 from Leclerc with Verstappen in fifth

1 h
2
Formula 1

Mercedes explains why it didn’t give Hamilton full F1 power unit change

3 h
3
Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Hamilton fastest in Turkey

1 h
4
Formula 1

Hamilton braced for "a lot of work" in Turkey F1 fightback after penalty

10 min
5
Formula 1

F1 Turkish GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

22 min
Latest news
Hamilton braced for "a lot of work" in Turkey F1 fightback after penalty
F1

Hamilton braced for "a lot of work" in Turkey F1 fightback after penalty

10m
F1 Turkish GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
F1

F1 Turkish GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

22m
Alfa Romeo boss downplays F1 2022 graduation for Piastri
F1

Alfa Romeo boss downplays F1 2022 graduation for Piastri

33m
F1 Grand Prix practice results: Hamilton fastest in Turkey
F1

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Hamilton fastest in Turkey

1 h
F1 Turkish GP: Hamilton tops FP2 from Leclerc with Verstappen in fifth
F1

F1 Turkish GP: Hamilton tops FP2 from Leclerc with Verstappen in fifth

1 h
Latest videos
What Are F1 Simulation Tools and How Do Teams Use Them? 10:18
Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021

What Are F1 Simulation Tools and How Do Teams Use Them?

Red Bull reveals Honda thank you livery for Turkish GP 00:47
Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021

Red Bull reveals Honda thank you livery for Turkish GP

The Driver Problem That Formula 1 Can't Ignore Much Longer 06:54
Formula 1
Oct 6, 2021

The Driver Problem That Formula 1 Can't Ignore Much Longer

What It Takes To Become An F1 Driver 06:11
Formula 1
Oct 6, 2021

What It Takes To Become An F1 Driver

Kevin Turner talks about McLaren’s return to the top of the podium at Monza 08:41
Formula 1
Oct 6, 2021

Kevin Turner talks about McLaren’s return to the top of the podium at Monza

More
Haydn Cobb
Sainz set for Turkish GP grid penalty with upgraded F1 hybrid system Turkish GP
Formula 1

Sainz set for Turkish GP grid penalty with upgraded F1 hybrid system

MotoGP Americas Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more Americas GP
MotoGP

MotoGP Americas Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

MotoGP Americas Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more Americas GP
MotoGP

MotoGP Americas Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Trending Today

F1 Turkish GP: Hamilton tops FP2 from Leclerc with Verstappen in fifth
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Turkish GP: Hamilton tops FP2 from Leclerc with Verstappen in fifth

Mercedes explains why it didn’t give Hamilton full F1 power unit change
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes explains why it didn’t give Hamilton full F1 power unit change

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Hamilton fastest in Turkey
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Hamilton fastest in Turkey

Hamilton braced for "a lot of work" in Turkey F1 fightback after penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton braced for "a lot of work" in Turkey F1 fightback after penalty

F1 Turkish GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Turkish GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Hamilton hopes "daring" F1 fashion choices helps open minds
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton hopes "daring" F1 fashion choices helps open minds

Alfa Romeo boss downplays F1 2022 graduation for Piastri
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo boss downplays F1 2022 graduation for Piastri

F1 Turkish GP: Hamilton leads FP1 with new Istanbul Park track record
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Turkish GP: Hamilton leads FP1 with new Istanbul Park track record

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower Plus

The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower

On 8 October 1961, Innes Ireland claimed victory at the United States Grand Prix to herald the true arrival of a new Formula 1 giant. While Team Lotus endured plenty of highs and lows until the team folded over three decades later, Colin Chapman's squad made F1 history and helped shape the championship

Formula 1
4 h
How Seidl enacted his recovery plan to bring McLaren back to F1 victory Plus

How Seidl enacted his recovery plan to bring McLaren back to F1 victory

McLaren ended a nine-year Formula 1 win drought with a stunning 1-2 finish at last month’s Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. As the latest step on a remarkable path of recovery from the bottom of the grid, team principal Andreas Seidl has mapped out even greater feats for the future

Formula 1
7 h
The cash conundrum behind F1’s latest calendar choices Plus

The cash conundrum behind F1’s latest calendar choices

Liberty Media's assurance that any new races joining the calendar must add excitement and value for the fans, the teams and Formula 1 overall has been tested by multiple factors all dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic. But with one eye on the balance sheet, is F1 going against its pledges with its latest plans?

Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021
F1 2021's final seven races: Where Red Bull or Mercedes is the favourite Plus

F1 2021's final seven races: Where Red Bull or Mercedes is the favourite

OPINION: Formula 1’s current campaign is the closest the championship has witnessed in five years, with Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes narrowly leading Max Verstappen and Red Bull with seven races left. Here’s how those venues favour the title protagonists

Formula 1
Oct 6, 2021
Why re-energised Vettel isn’t just making an impact at Aston Martin Plus

Why re-energised Vettel isn’t just making an impact at Aston Martin

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel is a man reborn at Aston Martin – and, like Lewis Hamilton, is determined to use his profile to put equality and social justice at the top of the agenda. OLEG KARPOV examines how Vettel is helping the Silverstone team transform itself into a winner, while striving to make himself a better driver and a better person

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2021
The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari Plus

The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari

Anointed as Italy’s next great racing hero after the tragic death of Alberto Ascari, Luigi Musso was pushed out of favour at Ferrari by Peter Collins and Mike Hawthorn. NIGEL ROEBUCK recalls a troubled soul…

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2021
The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder Plus

The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder

From Champ Car to Formula 1, NASCAR, back to IndyCar and now plying his trade in sportscars, Juan Pablo Montoya's career is remarkable for its versatility. Here, the Colombian reflects on 10 of his most significant moments along the way

Formula 1
Oct 2, 2021
Why F1’s best-sounding car flattered to deceive Plus

Why F1’s best-sounding car flattered to deceive

Matra’s MS120 married rocket technology to an engine which sputtered out far too often. STUART CODLING examines how the championship-winning constructor’s ambitious project to build car and engine under one roof came to fail

Formula 1
Oct 1, 2021

Latest news

Hamilton braced for "a lot of work" in Turkey F1 fightback after penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton braced for "a lot of work" in Turkey F1 fightback after penalty

F1 Turkish GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Turkish GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Alfa Romeo boss downplays F1 2022 graduation for Piastri
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo boss downplays F1 2022 graduation for Piastri

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Hamilton fastest in Turkey
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Hamilton fastest in Turkey

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.