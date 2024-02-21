All Series
Formula 1 Pre-Season Test

F1 testing results: Max Verstappen tops opening day of 2024 pre-season

Max Verstappen led the opening day of Formula 1 2024 testing in Bahrain for Red Bull, beating the opposition by over a second.

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
Upd:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Verstappen set the pace at Bahrain International Circuit in the first of three days of testing, ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz of Ferrari.

2024 Bahrain F1 test, Day 1 results:

Pos Driver Team Time Gap Laps Tyres
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:31.344s   142 C3
2 Lando Norris Mclaren 1:32.484s +1.140s 72 C3
3 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:32.584s +1.240s 69 C3
4 Daniel Ricciardo RB 1:32.599s +1.255s 51 C3
5 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:32.805s +1.461s 60 C3
6 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:33.007s +1.663s 53 C3
7 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:33.247s +1.903s 64 C3
8 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:33.385s +2.041s 77 C3
9 Oscar Piastri Mclaren 1:33.658s +2.314s 57 C3
10 Zhou Guanyu Sauber 1:33.871s +2.527s 62 C3
11 Logan Sargeant Williams 1:33.882s +2.538s 21 C3
12 George Russell Mercedes 1:34.109s +2.765s 121 C2
13 Yuki Tsunoda RB 1:34.136s +2.792s 64 C3
14 Valtteri Bottas Sauber 1:34.431s +3.087s 68 C3
15 Alexander Albon Williams 1:34.587s +3.243s 40 C
16 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:34.677s +3.333s 60 C1
17 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:35.692s +4.348s 66 C3
18 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1:35.906s +4.562s 82 C3

What happened in Bahrain F1 testing, Day 1?

Running the C3 tyre in the Pirelli range, which will be the soft compound in next weekend’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, Verstappen lapped in 1m31.344s. That was 1.14s clear of Norris, with Sainz a further tenth behind.

Daniel Ricciardo was fourth fastest for Red Bull’s second squad, AlphaTauri now rebranded as RB, ahead of Alpine’s Pierre Gasly and Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll.

Charles Leclerc ran in the morning session, and his time held for the seventh fastest time for Ferrari, ahead of Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin.

Oscar Piastri (McLaren) and Zhou Guanyu (Sauber) rounded out the top 10.

Verstappen and George Russell (who was 12th quickest for Mercedes) were the only drivers who stayed in their cars for the whole day, whereas the other teams switched at lunchtime.

Verstappen also completed the most laps, getting 142 under his belt.

What happened in Bahrain F1 testing’s morning session?

Verstappen had topped the morning session with a lap of 1m32.548s, seven-tenths ahead of Leclerc and Alonso.

Alex Albon hit trouble when he stopped on the exit of Turn 2 after his Williams lost power going down the main straight with just 20 minutes to go in the morning session. Albon's FW46 initially cut out and then failed to re-fire.

Esteban Ocon skated over the gravel trap at Turn 4 after catching a snap of oversteer in his Alpine, while Kevin Magnussen was slightly hampered by a loose aero rake and then a suspected fuel system issue which his Haas F1 Team was able to fix.

2024 Bahrain F1 test, morning session results:

Pos Driver Team Time Gap Laps
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:32.548   66
2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:33.247 +0.699s 64
3 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:33.385 +0.837s 77
4 Oscar Piastri Mclaren 1:33.658 +1.110s 57
5 Yuki Tsunoda RB 1:34.136 +1.588s 64
6 George Russell Mercedes 1:34.230 +1.682s 48
7 Valtteri Bottas Sauber 1:34.431 +1.883s 68
8 Alexander Albon Williams 1:34.587 +2.039s 40
9 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:34.677 +2.129s 60
10 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:35.692 +3.144s 66

