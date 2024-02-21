2024 Bahrain F1 test: Verstappen heads first day by 1.1s from Norris
Max Verstappen and Red Bull have ominously topped the first day of Formula 1 2024 winter testing in Bahrain.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, VCARB 01
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Gap
|Laps
|Tyres
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:31.344s
|142
|C3
|2
|Lando Norris
|Mclaren
|1:32.484s
|+1.140s
|72
|C3
|3
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:32.584s
|+1.240s
|69
|C3
|4
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB
|1:32.599s
|+1.255s
|51
|C3
|5
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:32.805s
|+1.461s
|60
|C3
|6
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:33.007s
|+1.663s
|53
|C3
|7
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:33.247s
|+1.903s
|64
|C3
|8
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:33.385s
|+2.041s
|77
|C3
|9
|Oscar Piastri
|Mclaren
|1:33.658s
|+2.314s
|57
|C3
|10
|Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber
|1:33.871s
|+2.527s
|62
|C3
|11
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1:33.882s
|+2.538s
|21
|C3
|12
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:34.109s
|+2.765s
|121
|C2
|13
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB
|1:34.136s
|+2.792s
|64
|C3
|14
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|1:34.431s
|+3.087s
|68
|C3
|15
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|1:34.587s
|+3.243s
|40
|C3
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:34.677s
|+3.333s
|60
|C2
|17
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:35.692s
|+4.348s
|66
|C3
|18
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1:35.906s
|+4.562s
|82
|C3
