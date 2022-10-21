Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Perez and Zhou to receive F1 US GP grid drops after engine changes Next / F1 team bosses meet Brad Pitt as film project takes off
Formula 1 / United States GP News

F1 United States GP: Sainz heads Verstappen in first practice

Carlos Sainz pipped Formula 1 rivals Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton in a red-flagged first practice ahead of the 2022 United States Grand Prix as five teams fielded replacement drivers.

Matt Kew
By:
F1 United States GP: Sainz heads Verstappen in first practice

Despite two attempts running with a fresh set of the quickest soft tyres late into the hour at the Austin track, two-time champion Verstappen was unable to depose the Ferrari of Sainz.

That left the Spaniard to sit pretty by 0.22 seconds as Scuderia team-mate Charles Leclerc did not contest the session to make room for F1 rookie and 2019 FIA F3 champion Robert Shwartzman.

Meanwhile, Hamilton guided the Mercedes W13 with its final major update package of the season to third ahead of Lance Stroll, who headed a competitive showing for Aston Martin.

The Astons and AlphaTauris kicked off the running, with Sebastian Vettel laying down the early marker at 1m42.625s as the initial laps were split between all three tyre compounds.

Esteban Ocon was the fastest driver on the yellow-walled C3 mediums while Sainz signalled his intentions with a 1m41.381s on the C4 softs before being toppled by Sergio Perez - who carries a five-place grid drop for taking on his fifth internal combustion engine of the year.

However, the early running was interrupted by a shunt for ex-Alfa Romeo driver Antonio Giovanazzi, who brought out the red flags after only seven minutes when he bashed the Haas into the TecPro barriers on his second flying lap while deputising for Kevin Magnussen.

Through the high-speed left-right change of direction through Turns 5 and 6, the Italian lost the rear end and spun backwards across the track before glancing the wall. He eventually lurched the car free and brought the VF-22 with its damaged front wing back to the garage.

Antonio Giovinazzi, Haas F1 Team

Antonio Giovinazzi, Haas F1 Team

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

An overheated clutch and likely gearbox change meant Giovinazzi could not take part in the rest of the session - all as Haas continues to evaluate a team-mate to Magnussen for 2023.

After the four-minute interlude, Verstappen stuck to form in 2022 by setting the timing screens alight with his first lap as he guided his soft-shod Red Bull RB18 round in 1m38.272s.

Sainz fired back with a 1m37.462s at the halfway point of the session before Verstappen again came to fore until much of the field returned to the pits to create a lull.

Vettel did use that time effectively to split the leading pair in second place as Sainz stopped for a damage assessment after shedding bodywork when he clipped the kerbs in sector one.

With the final third of the hour approaching, Hamilton closed the W13 - featuring revised front and rear wings plus a tweaked floor - to within 0.2s of Verstappen.

But with 16 minutes to go, Sainz went fastest for the final time as he lapped the F1-75 in 1m36.867s to top the session by two tenths over Verstappen, with Hamilton ending on a 1m37.332s.

Stroll, who had been particularly strong in the second sector to top the session briefly with 20 minutes to run, was shuffled to fourth but kept the Red Bull of Perez at bay - the Mexican 0.4s down on Verstappen.

Fernando Alonso, who held on to a massive slide out of the final corner, led Alpine in sixth over George Russell, Pierre Gasly and Lando Norris.

Vettel completed the top 10 ahead of Ocon, Zhou Guanyu and Alex Albon - the Williams driver struggling against considerable understeer in the first part of the lap.

Yuki Tsunoda ran to 14th ahead of Mick Schumacher and fastest rookie Shwartzman, who clocked 16th ahead of Alex Palou.

The 2021 IndyCar champion swapped for Daniel Ricciardo at McLaren but was limited to long runs on medium tyres and never bolted on a set of softs.

Sauber hot-shot Theo Pourchaire was 18th over Logan Sargeant, the American replacing Nicholas Latifi in the Williams for his home race as Giovinazzi propped up the order.

FP1 result:

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 19 1'36.857  
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 15 1'37.081 0.224
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 20 1'37.332 0.475
4 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 23 1'37.460 0.603
5 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 19 1'37.515 0.658
6 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 25 1'37.713 0.856
7 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 23 1'37.802 0.945
8 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 24 1'37.810 0.953
9 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 23 1'37.856 0.999
10 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 25 1'38.041 1.184
11 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 24 1'38.102 1.245
12 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 21 1'38.276 1.419
13 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 21 1'38.422 1.565
14 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 23 1'38.898 2.041
15 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 20 1'38.922 2.065
16 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman Ferrari 21 1'38.951 2.094
17 Spain Alex Palou McLaren 21 1'39.911 3.054
18 France Theo Pourchaire Alfa Romeo 19 1'40.175 3.318
19 United States Logan Sargeant Williams 23 1'40.325 3.468
20 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Haas 4 1'43.063 6.206
View full results
shares
comments
Perez and Zhou to receive F1 US GP grid drops after engine changes
Previous article

Perez and Zhou to receive F1 US GP grid drops after engine changes
Next article

F1 team bosses meet Brad Pitt as film project takes off

F1 team bosses meet Brad Pitt as film project takes off
Matt Kew More
Matt Kew
Bottas: F1 cost cap breaches merit "harsh" penalty that "really hurts"
Formula 1

Bottas: F1 cost cap breaches merit "harsh" penalty that "really hurts"

Lewis Hamilton critical of F1 for not saving W Series season
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton critical of F1 for not saving W Series season

Why Verstappen and Leclerc can bust a myth about early F1 coronations United States GP Plus
Formula 1

Why Verstappen and Leclerc can bust a myth about early F1 coronations

Carlos Sainz More
Carlos Sainz
The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take for the Prancing Horse to be stable United States GP Plus
Formula 1

The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take for the Prancing Horse to be stable

Ricciardo exit proof of F1’s brutal nature, says Sainz
Formula 1

Ricciardo exit proof of F1’s brutal nature, says Sainz

Leclerc hopes Ferrari can "play" with split strategies to pressure Verstappen Dutch GP
Formula 1

Leclerc hopes Ferrari can "play" with split strategies to pressure Verstappen

Ferrari More
Ferrari
Sainz: First dry F1 pole in US GP qualifying was ‘a long time coming’ United States GP
Formula 1

Sainz: First dry F1 pole in US GP qualifying was ‘a long time coming’

Ferrari's top 10 F1 drivers of all time
Video Inside
Formula 1

Ferrari's top 10 F1 drivers of all time

Why few could blame Leclerc for following the example of Hamilton’s exit bombshell Plus
Formula 1

Why few could blame Leclerc for following the example of Hamilton’s exit bombshell

Latest news

Sainz: First dry F1 pole in US GP qualifying was ‘a long time coming’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: First dry F1 pole in US GP qualifying was ‘a long time coming’

Carlos Sainz says his first dry pole position in Formula 1 felt like “a long time coming” after topping qualifying for the United States Grand Prix on Saturday.

F1 qualifying results: Carlos Sainz takes United States GP pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 qualifying results: Carlos Sainz takes United States GP pole

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz took pole position for the United States Grand Prix, the 19th round of the 2022 Formula 1 world championship at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas.

F1 United States GP: Sainz takes pole, Leclerc second fastest from Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 United States GP: Sainz takes pole, Leclerc second fastest from Verstappen

Carlos Sainz claimed pole position for Formula 1’s 2022 US Grand Prix by beating his Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc and Red Bull’s newly-crowned double world champion Max Verstappen.

Horner leads tributes to "inspirational" Red Bull founder Mateschitz
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner leads tributes to "inspirational" Red Bull founder Mateschitz

Christian Horner has led the tributes to “inspirational” Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz, who died the age of 78 on Saturday.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan Plus

The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan

OPINION: Formula 1 seems determined to grow and grow and has announced a planned 24-race calendar for next season that will be its biggest ever. But is there a risk, asks MATT KEW, that too much of a good thing could end up being detrimental to the championship?

Formula 1
10 h
The father-and-son team pushing boundaries with F1's newest locations Plus

The father-and-son team pushing boundaries with F1's newest locations

Exactly half of the 24 tracks featured on the 2023 Formula 1 calendar, in one way or another, bear the fingerprints of Hermann Tilke and his company. From clean-sheet designs to modernisation of existing layouts, Tilke – now working with his son Carsten – is F1’s go-to architect. OLEG KARPOV stopped by the company’s Aachen HQ to find out what goes into creating new tracks – including next year’s hotly anticipated Las Vegas venue

Formula 1
Oct 21, 2022
The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above Plus

The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above

Formula 1's biggest talents can lean heavily on their ability but, without a slice of luck, results won't go in their favour. And Lady Luck has played her role this season in helping one driver start an F1 career - but, equally, put an early end to several drivers' title aspirations

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2022
The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take for the Prancing Horse to be stable Plus

The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take for the Prancing Horse to be stable

Max Verstappen most likely would have won the 2022 Formula 1 world championship even without Ferrari’s blunders and miscues. The team has much to work on if it’s to mount a challenge in the years ahead

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2022
The wheeler-dealer moves that secured Tyrrell and Stewart’s F1 union Plus

The wheeler-dealer moves that secured Tyrrell and Stewart’s F1 union

Tyrrell broke into Formula 1 with a powerful merger of Matra chassis and Ford-Cosworth engine, allied to the sublime skills of Jackie Stewart. As MAURICE HAMILTON reveals, it was a successful combination

Formula 1
Oct 19, 2022
Why Verstappen and Leclerc can bust a myth about early F1 coronations Plus

Why Verstappen and Leclerc can bust a myth about early F1 coronations

OPINION: Having clinched the 2022 world title in Japan, Max Verstappen reckons the pressure is off heading into the final four races. But there is still plenty at stake both in terms of pride and, more significantly, potential history-in-the-making that means Red Bull's leading man and Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc will be all guns blazing as usual this weekend in Austin

Formula 1
Oct 18, 2022
The “borderline” team compromise that staved off an F1 crisis Plus

The “borderline” team compromise that staved off an F1 crisis

Formula 1’s budget cap was heralded as a radical advance, the saviour of smaller teams, and the pathway to a brighter commercial future for all. So why were so many teams so keen to either break it or negotiate a raise? As MARK GALLAGHER reveals, it’s not just about the cost of crash repairs

Formula 1
Oct 16, 2022
Mika Hakkinen: An F1 life in pictures Plus

Mika Hakkinen: An F1 life in pictures

At the turn of the century Formula 1 became the Mika and Michael show as Mika Hakkinen claimed two world championships by going wheel-to-wheel with Michael Schumacher. Over a collection of images from his F1 career, the Flying Finn shares some cherished memories with MAURICE HAMILTON about his route to the top, annoying Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost, and that overtake in Spa…

Formula 1
Oct 13, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.