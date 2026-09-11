Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Recommended for you

What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 F1 Spanish GP

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 F1 Spanish GP

From "very high risk" to the "best race in Europe" - F1 drivers share first Madring impressions

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
From "very high risk" to the "best race in Europe" - F1 drivers share first Madring impressions

Why Misano could deliver the closest Ducati-Aprilia fight of MotoGP 2026

MotoGP
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Why Misano could deliver the closest Ducati-Aprilia fight of MotoGP 2026

F1 Spanish GP: Antonelli leads tricky second practice as Lindblad crashes

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
F1 Spanish GP: Antonelli leads tricky second practice as Lindblad crashes

WRC Chile: Solberg leads Evans as overnight rain provides curveball

WRC
WRC
Rally Chile
WRC Chile: Solberg leads Evans as overnight rain provides curveball

Why Leclerc isn't using latest Ferrari ADUO2 engine in the Spanish GP

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Why Leclerc isn't using latest Ferrari ADUO2 engine in the Spanish GP

MotoGP San Marino GP: Bezzecchi beats Marquez brothers to top practice

MotoGP
MotoGP
San Marino GP
MotoGP San Marino GP: Bezzecchi beats Marquez brothers to top practice

F1 Spanish GP live updates: Antonelli fastest in FP2 after Lindblad crash

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
F1 Spanish GP live updates: Antonelli fastest in FP2 after Lindblad crash
Practice report
Formula 1 Spanish GP

F1 Spanish GP: Antonelli leads tricky second practice as Lindblad crashes

Championship leader Kimi Antonelli tops the Friday running on Formula 1's return to Madrid, as Arvid Lindblad is the first driver to hit the barriers on the series' inaugural visit to the Madring

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Published:
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Kimi Antonelli has topped second practice at Formula 1's Spanish Grand Prix, pipping Ferrari's Charles Leclerc on Friday afternoon at the new Madring circuit, while Arvid Lindblad crashed.

Antonelli set the fastest lap around the halfway mark in the second one-hour session as drivers and teams kept chipping away at their set-ups on the extremely difficult circuit in Madrid.

The 5.4km track, a hybrid of street portions and a purpose-built loop featuring several high-speed corners, proved tricky to tame from the outset. And with runoff virtually non-existent, teams made a conservative start to the weekend in first practice, sacrificing optimal lap time as drivers settled into a rhythm and built-up muscle memory.

Some of those training wheels started to come off in FP2, although lap times didn't take as much as a tumble as first thought, despite the improving grip levels.

Championship leader Antonelli led the early running on medium tyres with a 1m34.428s effort, which was soon beaten by Red Bull's Max Verstappen as drivers visibly had their hands full both keeping their cars out of the walls and finding clear air through the narrow, concrete-lined roads.

Turn 17's right-hander proved particularly tricky as several drivers went wide on exit, triggering track limit offences.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images

Antonelli soon reclaimed the lead with a 1m33.926s lap, with FP1 leading team-mate George Russell within a tenth.

The session went into overdrive at the halfway mark as the majority of drivers switched to the fastest soft-tyre compound, which is proving a handful to keep within optimal temperature ranges as the constant lateral loads are working Pirelli's rubber extremely hard.

Antonelli set the tone once more, stopping the clock after 1m33.662s to go top. Russell didn't immediately find an answer, with Ferrari duo Lewis Hamilton and Leclerc slotting into second and third, and Racing Bull's Lindblad an eye-catching fourth.

But shortly after, Lindblad's day came to a screeching halt as he slid into the barriers in Turn 13, a medium-speed left-hander. Lindblad escaped unharmed as the session was red-flagged with 25 minutes to go, with track marshals rushing to undo the British rookie's TecPro barrier realignment.

Partly due to the interruption, there were no further moves at the top, confirming Antonelli's lead ahead of Ferrari duo Leclerc and Hamilton. Behind fourth-placed Lindblad, Russell and Verstappen were fifth and sixth respectively, with Oscar Piastri first of the McLarens in seventh after a difficult day for the reigning world champions.

Piastri's team-mate, world champion Lando Norris, disappeared into the garage after just two laps with a transmission issue, forcing McLaren to change his gearbox.

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

Yuki Tsunoda, who makes his third appearance of the season as Isack Hadjar continues to recover from his wrist injury, was eighth in the Racing Bulls car, with Haas driver Esteban Ocon and Red Bull's Liam Lawson completing the top 10.

As expected, it was a quiet start for crowd favourites Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso, finishing 16th and 17th respectively. Alonso faced a delayed start to the session as Aston Martin repaired a clutch issue.

F1 Spanish GP - FP2 Results 

FP2

All Stats
 
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval Tyres km/h
1 Italy A. Antonelli Mercedes 12 Mercedes Mercedes 24

1'33.662

   S 208.092
2 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 26

+0.113

1'33.775

 0.113 S 207.842
3 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 Ferrari Ferrari 23

+0.149

1'33.811

 0.036 S 207.762
4 United Kingdom A. Lindblad Racing Bulls 41 RB Red Bull 15

+0.228

1'33.890

 0.079 S 207.587
5 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 25

+0.337

1'33.999

 0.109 S 207.346
6 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3 Red Bull Red Bull 22

+0.401

1'34.063

 0.064 S 207.205
7 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 24

+0.538

1'34.200

 0.137 S 206.904
8 Japan Y. Tsunoda Racing Bulls 22 RB Red Bull 26

+1.096

1'34.758

 0.558 S 205.686
9 France E. Ocon Haas F1 Team 31 Haas Ferrari 26

+1.205

1'34.867

 0.109 S 205.449
10 New Zealand L. Lawson Red Bull Racing 30 Red Bull Red Bull 21

+1.276

1'34.938

 0.071 S 205.296
11 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Mercedes 21

+1.297

1'34.959

 0.021 S 205.250
12 Germany N. Hulkenberg Audi 27 Audi Audi 22

+1.398

1'35.060

 0.101 S 205.032
13 Brazil G. Bortoleto Audi 5 Audi Audi 25

+1.508

1'35.170

 0.110 S 204.795
14 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 87 Haas Ferrari 26

+1.541

1'35.203

 0.033 S 204.724
15 Argentina F. Colapinto Alpine 43 Alpine Mercedes 22

+2.224

1'35.886

 0.683 S 203.266
16 Spain C. Sainz Williams 55 Williams Mercedes 25

+2.629

1'36.291

 0.405 S 202.411
17 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Honda 16

+3.118

1'36.780

 0.489 S 201.388
18 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 22

+3.274

1'36.936

 0.156 S 201.064
19 Mexico S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team 11 Cadillac Ferrari 24

+3.533

1'37.195

 0.259 S 200.528
20 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Honda 20

+3.611

1'37.273

 0.078 S 200.368
21 Finland V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team 77 Cadillac Ferrari 24

+4.065

1'37.727

 0.454 S 199.437
22 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 1 McLaren Mercedes 2

 

   M  
View full results
Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F1 Spanish GP live updates: Antonelli fastest in FP2 after Lindblad crash

Top Comments
More from
Filip Cleeren

From "very high risk" to the "best race in Europe" - F1 drivers share first Madring impressions

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
From "very high risk" to the "best race in Europe" - F1 drivers share first Madring impressions

What F1's risky Madrid bet needs to get right in order to pay off

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
What F1's risky Madrid bet needs to get right in order to pay off

McLaren drops H-wing concept for F1 Spanish GP

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
McLaren drops H-wing concept for F1 Spanish GP

Latest news

What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 F1 Spanish GP

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 F1 Spanish GP

From "very high risk" to the "best race in Europe" - F1 drivers share first Madring impressions

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP
From "very high risk" to the "best race in Europe" - F1 drivers share first Madring impressions

Why Misano could deliver the closest Ducati-Aprilia fight of MotoGP 2026

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
San Marino GP
Why Misano could deliver the closest Ducati-Aprilia fight of MotoGP 2026

F1 Spanish GP: Antonelli leads tricky second practice as Lindblad crashes

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP
F1 Spanish GP: Antonelli leads tricky second practice as Lindblad crashes