Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Recommended for you

F1 Spanish GP: Mercedes tops FP1 with Russell fastest at Madring

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
F1 Spanish GP: Mercedes tops FP1 with Russell fastest at Madring

Why Can-Am thunder still echoes all these years later

General
General
Why Can-Am thunder still echoes all these years later

What F1's risky Madrid bet needs to get right in order to pay off

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
What F1's risky Madrid bet needs to get right in order to pay off

What's behind Alonso's cryptic comments about his F1 future?

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
What's behind Alonso's cryptic comments about his F1 future?

Russell set to take F1 engine penalty after Mercedes introduces power unit upgrade

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Russell set to take F1 engine penalty after Mercedes introduces power unit upgrade

The five riders leaving MotoGP in 2027 - and where they are headed next

MotoGP
MotoGP
The five riders leaving MotoGP in 2027 - and where they are headed next

Antrobus and Kay close to Autosport National Rankings table-topper

National
National
Antrobus and Kay close to Autosport National Rankings table-topper

F1 Spanish GP: Russell tops first practice at new Madring

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
F1 Spanish GP: Russell tops first practice at new Madring
Practice report
Formula 1 Spanish GP

F1 Spanish GP: Mercedes tops FP1 with Russell fastest at Madring

Mercedes achieved a 1-2 in the opening practice session in Madrid, but Ferrari hasn’t shown its potential yet

Ben Vinel
Ben Vinel
Published:
George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

MercedesGeorge Russell was fastest in the first-ever Formula 1 session at the brand-new Madring track – first practice for the Spanish Grand Prix.

Twenty out of 22 cars took to the brand-new track within the first 100 seconds of the session, with Nico Hulkenberg and Franco Colapinto emerging some time later.

The very first flying laps were somewhat tentative with most drivers in the 1m42s-1m45s bracket, but Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Lando Norris lapped in 1m39s straight away.

Lap times kept tumbling down in the opening part of the session, with Hamilton down to a 1m36.066s within just eight minutes. Consistently faster than anyone, the Ferrari driver successively improved the benchmark to 1m35.563s and 1m34.803s. Team-mate Charles Leclerc did go 0.120s quicker, but Hamilton narrowly snatched the top spot back in 1m34.620s.

After all drivers but Gabriel Bortoleto (on hards) spent the first half of the session on medium tyres, softs were brought into action.

However, Kimi Antonelli’s and Russell’s opening efforts – two each – on that compound fell 0.063s and 0.109s short of Hamilton’s medium-tyre reference.

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Clive Rose / Formula 1 via Getty Images

Russell’s third attempt, a 1m34.145s was good enough to go fastest, and he subsequently upgraded it to a 1m34.077s. Antonelli, in 1m34.363s, made it a Mercedes 1-2.

Meanwhile, both Leclerc and Hamilton went wide at Turn 17. The Monegasque only narrowly improved on his personal best, while his team-mate ended up as the only driver not to set his quickest lap on soft rubber – alongside Yuki Tsunoda, who was ruled out of the session with 25 minutes remaining by a power steering issue on his Racing Bulls.

Max Verstappen was fifth ahead of Lando Norris, Arvid Lindblad – who cleared the remainder of the midfield group – and Oscar Piastri.

Nico Hulkenberg, Liam Lawson, Gabriel Bortoleto, Pierre Gasly, Esteban Ocon and Franco Colapinto followed in a 1m35.5s-1m35.9s bracket.

Home hero Fernando Alonso was an encouraging 15th – by Aston Martin’s current standards – ahead of one Haas, both Williams, both Cadillacs and team-mate Lance Stroll.

The main incident of the session occurred when Lindblad, on a flying lap, came across the slow Mercedes and Ferrari of Antonelli and Hamilton in La Monumental.

Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team, Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team, Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

“These same two guys, man!” the rookie ranted over team radio. “Like, I don’t know what they’re doing, they’re just stupid, right in the fast corner! It’s actually very dangerous, it’s been twice now.”

Hamilton was then involved in further impeding incidents at team-mate Leclerc’s and Hulkenberg’s expense. Carlos Sainz also complained about the way the seven-time world champion let him by in La Monumental.

F1 Spanish GP - FP1 results

FP1

All Stats
 
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval Tyres km/h
1 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 28

1'34.077

   S 209.470
2 Italy A. Antonelli Mercedes 12 Mercedes Mercedes 27

+0.286

1'34.363

 0.286 S 208.836
3 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 27

+0.459

1'34.536

 0.173 S 208.453
4 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 Ferrari Ferrari 27

+0.543

1'34.620

 0.084 M 208.268
5 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3 Red Bull Red Bull 25

+0.626

1'34.703

 0.083 S 208.086
6 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 1 McLaren Mercedes 27

+0.870

1'34.947

 0.244 S 207.551
7 United Kingdom A. Lindblad Racing Bulls 41 RB Red Bull 28

+0.956

1'35.033

 0.086 S 207.363
8 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 22

+1.071

1'35.148

 0.115 S 207.113
9 Germany N. Hulkenberg Audi 27 Audi Audi 26

+1.452

1'35.529

 0.381 S 206.287
10 New Zealand L. Lawson Red Bull Racing 30 Red Bull Red Bull 26

+1.462

1'35.539

 0.010 S 206.265
11 Brazil G. Bortoleto Audi 5 Audi Audi 27

+1.575

1'35.652

 0.113 S 206.021
12 France E. Ocon Haas F1 Team 31 Haas Ferrari 25

+1.757

1'35.834

 0.182 S 205.630
13 Argentina F. Colapinto Alpine 43 Alpine Mercedes 24

+1.856

1'35.933

 0.099 S 205.418
14 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Mercedes 23

+2.167

1'36.244

 0.311 S 204.754
15 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Honda 27

+2.396

1'36.473

 0.229 S 204.268
16 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 87 Haas Ferrari 24

+2.776

1'36.853

 0.380 S 203.467
17 Spain C. Sainz Williams 55 Williams Mercedes 30

+2.793

1'36.870

 0.017 S 203.431
18 Japan Y. Tsunoda Racing Bulls 22 RB Red Bull 16

+2.862

1'36.939

 0.069 M 203.286
19 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Honda 26

+3.177

1'37.254

 0.315 S 202.628
20 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 25

+3.514

1'37.591

 0.337 S 201.928
21 Mexico S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team 11 Cadillac Ferrari 26

+4.073

1'38.150

 0.559 S 200.778
22 Finland V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team 77 Cadillac Ferrari 25

+4.741

1'38.818

 0.668 S 199.421
View full results

 

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F1 Spanish GP: Russell tops first practice at new Madring

Top Comments
More from
Ben Vinel

Russell set to take F1 engine penalty after Mercedes introduces power unit upgrade

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Russell set to take F1 engine penalty after Mercedes introduces power unit upgrade

Hamilton: I don’t want preferential treatment from Ferrari

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Hamilton: I don’t want preferential treatment from Ferrari

Why McLaren has struggled to get the most of Mercedes’ F1 engine

Formula 1
Formula 1
Why McLaren has struggled to get the most of Mercedes’ F1 engine

Latest news

F1 Spanish GP: Mercedes tops FP1 with Russell fastest at Madring

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP
F1 Spanish GP: Mercedes tops FP1 with Russell fastest at Madring

Why Can-Am thunder still echoes all these years later

General
MISC General
Why Can-Am thunder still echoes all these years later

What F1's risky Madrid bet needs to get right in order to pay off

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP
What F1's risky Madrid bet needs to get right in order to pay off

F1 Spanish GP: Russell tops first practice at new Madring

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP
F1 Spanish GP: Russell tops first practice at new Madring