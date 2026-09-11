Antrobus and Kay close to Autosport National Rankings table-topper

Ginetta GT title contender William Antrobus and historics ace Connor Kay have moved onto the tail of Autosport National Rankings table-topper Callum Grant after last weekend’s action.

Antrobus and Kay have each moved onto 14 victories for the 2026 season to sit just behind the 15 of Grant, who therefore sits atop the Rankings for a second successive week.

The field isn’t big in the Ginetta GT Championship but the competition is close at the front, and Antrobus claimed one win from the trio of the races at Donington Park. He therefore moves up one position to second in the Rankings table.

Kay is up one spot at third. He was in action in the Classic Sports Car Club’s trip to the Silverstone Grand Prix Circuit, and steered a TVR Tuscan to honours in the Swinging 60s race.

The Autosport National Rankings is a table to illustrate the drivers who have won the most car races in the UK and Ireland across the calendar year, with each victory counting equally.

Photo by: Steve Jones

Legends racer Chris Needham, who briefly topped the charts last month, is now down to fourth and has been joined on 13 wins by Luis Beilicke. The German has been the standout among the Ginetta GT Academy, which shares the grid with the beefier GT Championship machinery in which Antrobus competes, and took a clean sweep of all three class wins at Donington to shoot up 10 places in the Rankings to fifth.

The next upwards mover in the table is British Touring Car Championship dominator Ash Sutton. His inspired victory in the second race of the BTCC round at Croft lifts him 13 positions to 17th.

Two drivers from the BTCC support package at Croft are the next on whom to shine the spotlight. Richard Jepp had done all his winning to date in the CityCar Cup series, but has undertaken a parallel programme in the Mini Challenge Trophy – he broke through in North Yorkshire to win both Mini races, and moves into 30th from outside the top 50. Meanwhile, Callum Voisin added another Porsche Carrera Cup GB victory, and is up 12 places to 33rd.

The others on the move are Equipe stalwart Brian Caudwell, whose hat-trick at Brands Hatch in his American Shelby Cobra brings him into the top 50 in 34th; newly crowned Ginetta Junior champion Lewis Goff, who took a win at Donington to move into 40th; and Porsche Sprint Challenge GB series leader Joe Marshall, whose single success at Croft puts him 44th.

Autosport National Driver Rankings

Pos Driver (Car) Overall Class Total 1 Callum Grant (Merlyn Mk20A/Merlyn Mk5/7/Van Diemen/March 79B/Brabham BT21B) 15 0 15 2 William Antrobus (Ginetta G56 GTP/Mazda MX-5 Mk3) 13 1 14 3 Connor Kay (Lotus Elan 26R/MG Midget/TVR Tuscan) 9 5 14 4 Chris Needham (Legends Ford Coupe) 13 0 13 5 Luis Beilicke (Ginetta G56 GTA) 3 10 13 6 Craig Ewing (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 11 1 12 7 Lewis Barker (Honda Civic Type R) 10 2 12 8 Dara McInerney (Ford Fiesta Zetec S) 11 0 11 9 Oli Willmott (Mini Cooper S) 11 0 11 10 Ollie Smith (Citroen Saxo VTR) 11 0 11 11 Aaron Thompson (SHP Pickup) 11 0 11 12 Dan Polley (WEV Vee) 10 0 10 13 Matt Higginson (Jedi Mk6/7) 10 0 10 14 Michael Saunders (TVR Tuscan Challenge) 9 1 10 15 Peter Keen (BMW 116i) 3 7 10 16 George Line (Dallara F308) 9 0 9 17 Ash Sutton (Ford Focus Titanium) 9 0 9 18 Jake McAleer (Porsche 997S) 9 0 9 19 Eddie Mawer (Locost 7 Ma7da) 9 0 9 20 Bob Barron (Honda Civic EG) 9 0 9 21 Gilbert Yates (Ferrari 296 Challenge/McLaren 720S GT3 Evo) 9 0 9 22 Luke Cooper (Swift SC20/Swift SC92F) 9 0 9 23 Jim Larkham (Radical PR6) 9 0 9 24 Jack Robinson (Jaguar XK8/Jaguar XJR6) 7 2 9 25 Anton Landon (Cyana Mk2/Fisher Fury) 6 3 9 26 Jack Ashton (Rover Metro 100) 2 7 9 27 Jacob Heap (Mini Cooper) 0 9 9 28 Jordan Pimley (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 8 0 8 29 Brian Thornton (Caterham 7 270R) 8 0 8 30 Richard Jepp (Peugeot 108/Mini Cooper) 8 0 8 31 Warren Allen (Porsche Cayman S) 8 0 8 32 Ben Glasswell (Reynard SF77) 8 0 8 33 Callum Voisin (Porsche 911 GT3 Cup) 8 0 8 34 Brian Caudwell (American Shelby Cobra/TVR Grantura) 7 1 8 35 Rod Birley (Ford Escort WRC/BMW E36) 7 1 8 36 Ethan Hall (Porsche Boxster S 986) 6 2 8 37 Jamie Ellwood (Caterham 7 Sigma 135) 5 3 8 38 Mike Williamson (Mitsubishi Evo 4) 2 6 8 39 Alex Ames (Brabham BT6/Van Diemen/Jaguar E-type Lightweight) 7 0 7 40 Lewis Goff (Ginetta G40 Junior Evo) 7 0 7 41 Tom Gadd (Van Diemen RF81) 7 0 7 42 Ali Topley (Ford Focus Cup ST300) 7 0 7 43 Corey Webber (Honda Civic) 7 0 7 44 Joe Marshall (Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport) 7 0 7 45 Steve Foden (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 7 0 7 46 Aaron Cooke (Legends Ford Coupe) 7 0 7 47 Richard Davies (Caterham 7 Roadsport) 7 0 7 48= Mark Thomson (Radical SR10 XXR) 7 0 7 48= Neven Kirkpatrick (Classic Mini 1275) 7 0 7 50 Greg Jenkins (Rover Mini) 7 0 7

All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries. Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class, except: when the race is part of a multi-stage event where six or more have taken part in earlier heats that feed into a semi-final or final; when multiple championships are merged in the same race, the ‘overall’ winner from the slower championship can count a class win as long as that championship has at least 10 starters across all classes. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included, not those divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or pro-am classes). Each race counts only once, so an overall winner’s class win is not added. Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.