Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Albon auctions orphan designed Singapore F1 helmet for charity Next / Alonso: Verstappen and Red Bull “outstanding” in F1 2022
Formula 1 / Singapore GP Practice report

F1 Singapore GP: Leclerc tops wet final practice from Verstappen

Ferrari Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc has edged out Red Bull's Max Verstappen in third and final free practice for the Singapore Grand Prix, which was truncated due to heavy rain.

By:
F1 Singapore GP: Leclerc tops wet final practice from Verstappen

While Saturday's final one-hour practice session started on time, heavy rainfall in the streets of Singapore meant the pitlane remained closed for the first half.

When the pitlane finally opened at 18:30 local time, just 30 minutes of practice remained to sample the wet conditions.

AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly was the first man to venture out on track, inevitably bolting on Pirelli's full wet tyres for an exploratory run.

While Gasly set a cautious timed lap of 2m09.894s, he was joined by team-mate Yuki Tsunoda and the six cars from Alfa Romeo, McLaren and Aston Martin.

But efforts by F1 to dry the track in the first 30 minutes appeared to pay off as Alfa's Valtteri Bottas quickly suggested that intermediates were a better option.

When reigning world champion Max Verstappen joined the fray with 20 minutes left on the clock, intermediates were indeed the tyre of choice on his Red Bull.

On the inters, Verstappen took 1.7 seconds out of Carlos Sainz, who had been the quickest of the full wet runners, and it prompted his colleagues to follow the Dutchman's example and use the green sidewalled tyres from that point onwards.

Verstappen generally stayed in front despite momentarily being jumped by first Gasly and then Ferrari man Charles Leclerc, as track conditions picked up quickly and times took a tumble with seconds at a time.

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03

Photo by: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

The runaway championship leader was also the first driver below the two-minute barrier, but Leclerc then took over the lead with a 1m58.899s.

Leclerc carried on and established a 1m57.782s late on to top the session, while Verstappen's fastest effort pitted him five tenths in arrears.

Behind the pair, Sainz took third, a full second down on his team-mate, with Alpine's Fernando Alonso best of the rest in fourth.

Sergio Perez aborted a late flyer to stay fifth, followed by Aston's Lance Stroll and Alpine's Esteban Ocon.

Sebastian Vettel was eighth in the second Aston, with George Russell the first of the Mercedes drivers in ninth and McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo rounding out the top 10.

Haas' Kevin Magnussen grabbed 11th, while seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton dropped from sixth to 12th after only completing seven laps.

Gasly ended up in 13th ahead of Mick Schumacher and team-mate Tsunoda.

Lando Norris was 16th for McLaren followed by the first Williams of Alex Albon.

Alfa Romeo duo Bottas and Zhou Guanyu propped up the timesheets, only ahead of the second Williams of Nicholas Latifi.

F1 Singapore GP - FP3 results

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 11 1'57.782    
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 12 1'58.308 0.526 0.526
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 12 1'58.848 1.066 0.540
4 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 9 1'59.429 1.647 0.581
5 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 11 1'59.526 1.744 0.097
6 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 11 2'00.373 2.591 0.847
7 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 9 2'00.911 3.129 0.538
8 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 11 2'01.007 3.225 0.096
9 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 10 2'01.010 3.228 0.003
10 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 13 2'01.036 3.254 0.026
11 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 13 2'01.089 3.307 0.053
12 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 8 2'01.220 3.438 0.131
13 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 15 2'01.245 3.463 0.025
14 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 13 2'01.502 3.720 0.257
15 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 14 2'01.679 3.897 0.177
16 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 13 2'01.791 4.009 0.112
17 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 13 2'01.907 4.125 0.116
18 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 11 2'02.066 4.284 0.159
19 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 11 2'02.599 4.817 0.533
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 10 2'03.510 5.728 0.911
View full results
shares
comments
Albon auctions orphan designed Singapore F1 helmet for charity
Previous article

Albon auctions orphan designed Singapore F1 helmet for charity
Next article

Alonso: Verstappen and Red Bull “outstanding” in F1 2022

Alonso: Verstappen and Red Bull “outstanding” in F1 2022
More
Filip Cleeren
Hamilton "just didn't have the grip" to take first 2022 F1 pole Singapore GP
Formula 1

Hamilton "just didn't have the grip" to take first 2022 F1 pole

Shwartzman set for Ferrari FP1 debut at US Grand Prix Italian GP
Formula 1

Shwartzman set for Ferrari FP1 debut at US Grand Prix

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Latest news

F1 Singapore Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Singapore Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

Charles Leclerc will start from pole position after topping qualifying for the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix. Here's how and when you can watch the race.

Hamilton escapes penalty over nose stud, but Mercedes F1 fined
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton escapes penalty over nose stud, but Mercedes F1 fined

Lewis Hamilton has escaped a penalty for wearing his nose piercing during Formula 1 track action in Singapore, but Mercedes has been fined €25,000 for filing an inaccurate self-scrutineering form.

Leclerc explains final-lap mistakes he feared would cost him F1 Singapore GP pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc explains final-lap mistakes he feared would cost him F1 Singapore GP pole

Charles Leclerc feared he had thrown away Singapore Grand Prix pole position with mistakes on his final lap in Formula 1 qualifying in a nervous end to the session.

Russell frustrated by mysterious handling issue in F1 Singapore GP qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell frustrated by mysterious handling issue in F1 Singapore GP qualifying

George Russell was left frustrated after a mysterious handling issue during qualifying for Formula 1's Singapore Grand Prix saw him fail to progress to Q3 and left him stranded 11th on the grid.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie? Plus

Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie?

The Australian rising star is fast, consistent, confident, adaptable and has shown excellent racecraft, but there’s already a taint to his reputation. That hasn’t stopped him becoming the hottest property in this year’s F1 driver market and why McLaren moved fast to snap up the 21-year-old

Formula 1
Sep 30, 2022
The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver Plus

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver

Formula 1's incoming engine rules shake-up has multiple targets. But it may also solve what has been a bone of contention since the hybrids arrived in 2014. The new plan will allow the series to pump up the volume

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2022
How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance Plus

How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance

Nyck de Vries appeared to have missed his opportunity to break into Formula 1 as he was passed over for more exciting talents who have now become frontrunners and title fighters. But after catching the eye outside of the F1 sphere, before his stunning impromptu grand prix debut in Italy, will it lead to a delayed full-time race seat?

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2022
Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment? Plus

Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment?

The Singapore Grand Prix has, explains BEN EDWARDS, played an important role in Lewis Hamilton’s Formula 1 career. As the series returns to the Marina Bay Street Circuit for the first time in three years, he faces the latest challenge with an underperforming Mercedes car

Formula 1
Sep 28, 2022
Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals Plus

Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals

Although Ferrari's chances of title glory in 2022 have evaporated, chairman John Elkann expects the team to have chalked up both championships by 2026. Both require drivers to play the team game and, having now become more comfortable with the F1-75, Carlos Sainz may be Ferrari's key to title glory

Formula 1
Sep 27, 2022
How F1 has tried to avoid repeating its 2014 engine rules mistakes Plus

How F1 has tried to avoid repeating its 2014 engine rules mistakes

With Formula 1’s future engine regulations now agreed, MARK GALLAGHER wonders if they will provide a more competitive field than past attempts actually managed

Formula 1
Sep 26, 2022
How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era Plus

How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era

STUART CODLING charts the development of the Williams FW09, the ugly duckling that heralded the start of the title-winning Williams-Honda partnership

Formula 1
Sep 25, 2022
The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared Plus

The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared

Recent moves within the driver market have reminded MAURICE HAMILTON of a time when contracts weren’t worth the paper they weren’t written on…

Formula 1
Sep 24, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.