Previous / F1 Singapore GP: Leclerc takes pole as Verstappen is only eighth Next / Mercedes summoned over inaccurate F1 scrutineering form
Formula 1 / Singapore GP Results

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc takes Singapore GP pole

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix, the 17th round of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship, during a thrilling qualifying session.

Charles Bradley
By:
F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc takes Singapore GP pole

Leclerc will start ahead of Red Bull’s Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes after the one-hour session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.

Weather conditions were wet under the floodlights, but the track dried in time for cars to run on slicks in Q3. Championship leader Max Verstappen suffered a nightmare when he was forced to abort his final lap, after being ordered to by his team, and he will start down in eighth position.

Singapore Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc on pole from Perez

Cla   Nº   Driver   Car / Engine   Time   Delay
[s]  		  Delay
[%]  
1 16  Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'49.412 - -
2 11  Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1'49.434 0.022 0.020
3 44  Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'49.466 0.054 0.049
4 55  Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'49.583 0.171 0.156
5 14  Fernando Alonso Alpine/Renault 1'49.966 0.554 0.506
6 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'50.584 1.172 1.071
7 10  Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri/Red Bull 1'51.211 1.799 1.644
8 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'51.395 1.983 1.812
9 20  Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'51.573 2.161 1.975
10 22  Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Red Bull 1'51.983 2.571 2.350
11 63  George Russell Mercedes 1'54.012 4.600 4.204
12 18  Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'54.211 4.799 4.386
13 47  Mick Schumacher Haas/Ferrari 1'54.370 4.958 4.531
14 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'54.380 4.968 4.541
15 24  Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'55.518 6.106 5.581
16 77  Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'56.083 6.671 6.097
17 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren/Mercedes 1'56.226 6.814 6.228
18 31  Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'56.337 6.925 6.329
19 23  Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'56.985 7.573 6.922
20 Nicholas Latifi Williams/Mercedes 1'57.532 8.120 7.421

What happened in Singapore Grand Prix Q1?

Lewis Hamilton set the early pace for Mercedes at 1m56.937s, with all cars running intermediates from the off. Team-mate George Russell lowered the P1 time to 1m55.842s before Leclerc set 1m55.054s and then had a quick off-track excursion.

As the track dried, the times tumbled: Hamilton retook top spot with 1m54.689s, which was beaten by Verstappen with 1m54.395s and then Leclerc with 1m54.222s and then 1m54.129s. Hamilton grabbed it back again with 1m53.161s, before Verstappen set an unbeatable 1m53.057s on his last lap.

Falling at the first hurdle were Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo), Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren), Esteban Ocon (Alpine) and Williams duo Alex Albon and Nicholas Latifi.

Singapore Grand Prix Q1 results: Verstappen fastest from Hamilton

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'53.057     161.217
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'53.161 0.104 0.104 161.069
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'54.129 1.072 0.968 159.703
4 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'54.404 1.347 0.275 159.319
5 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'54.559 1.502 0.155 159.104
6 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'54.633 1.576 0.074 159.001
7 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'55.103 2.046 0.470 158.352
8 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'55.314 2.257 0.211 158.062
9 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'55.360 2.303 0.046 157.999
10 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'55.375 2.318 0.015 157.978
11 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'55.602 2.545 0.227 157.668
12 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'55.606 2.549 0.004 157.663
13 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'55.629 2.572 0.023 157.631
14 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'55.736 2.679 0.107 157.486
15 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'55.914 2.857 0.178 157.244
16 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1'56.083 3.026 0.169 157.015
17 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'56.226 3.169 0.143 156.822
18 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'56.337 3.280 0.111 156.672
19 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'56.985 3.928 0.648 155.804
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'57.532 4.475 0.547 155.079
What happened in Singapore Grand Prix Q2?

Still on intermediates, Leclerc set the bar at 1m52.343s, 0.34s ahead of Hamilton and 0.38s in front of Verstappen. For the final runs, a couple of drivers gambled on slicks with others using well-worn inters, but the frontrunners didn’t improve anyway.

Knocked out at this point were – surprisingly – Russell, slick-shod Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Mick Schumacher (Haas), Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin, who went off on his last lap on slicks) and Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo, also on slicks at the end).

Singapore Grand Prix Q2 results: Leclerc fastest from Hamilton

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'52.343     162.242
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'52.691 0.348 0.348 161.741
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'52.723 0.380 0.032 161.695
4 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'52.818 0.475 0.095 161.559
5 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'53.127 0.784 0.309 161.118
6 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'53.219 0.876 0.092 160.987
7 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'53.546 1.203 0.327 160.523
8 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'53.848 1.505 0.302 160.097
9 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'53.942 1.599 0.094 159.965
10 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'54.006 1.663 0.064 159.875
11 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'54.012 1.669 0.006 159.867
12 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'54.211 1.868 0.199 159.588
13 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'54.370 2.027 0.159 159.366
14 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'54.380 2.037 0.010 159.353
15 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'55.518 3.175 1.138 157.783
What happened in Singapore Grand Prix Q3?

The majority of the field went for soft slicks and were fuelled up for the whole session. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) set the early pace on intermediates before Hamilton smashed his time by over two seconds with 1m53.082s.

Verstappen got within 1.2s, but Hamilton went faster again with 1m51.019s. Verstappen’s next lap was 0.376s slower.

Leclerc was first into the 1m49s with 1m49.412s, 0.171s ahead of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, as Verstappen aborted a seemingly faster lap. Perez snatched P2, just 0.022s off Leclerc as Hamilton grabbed third with 1m49.466s.

But the big story was Verstappen aborting again, after being told to pit by his team, stranding him down in eighth.

Sainz will start fourth, ahead of Fernando Alonso (Alpine), Lando Norris (McLaren), Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri), Verstappen, Kevin Magnussen (Haas) and Tsunoda.

Singapore Grand Prix Q3 results: Leclerc takes pole

Cla   Nº   Driver   Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Delay %   Laps   km/h 
16  Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'49.412     6 166.588
11  Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1'49.434 0.022 0.020 8 166.555
44  Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'49.466 0.054 0.049 8 166.506
55  Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'49.583 0.171 0.156 7 166.328
14  Fernando Alonso Alpine/Renault 1'49.966 0.554 0.506 7 165.749
Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'50.584 1.172 1.071 7 164.823
10  Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri/Red Bull 1'51.211 1.799 1.644 7 163.893
Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'51.395 1.983 1.812 7 163.623
20  Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'51.573 2.161 1.975 7 163.362
10  22  Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Red Bull 1'51.983 2.571 2.350 7 162.763
Charles Bradley More
Charles Bradley
