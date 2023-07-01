F1 results: Max Verstappen wins Austrian GP sprint
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won Saturday’s Austrian Grand Prix sprint event, ahead of Sunday’s ninth round of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship, at the Red Bull Ring.
The Red Bull duo of Verstappen and Sergio Perez swapped the lead on the opening lap with some robust driving between the team-mates, each blaming the other.
But Verstappen got clear as Perez got trapped behind Nico Hulkenberg’s Haas for a dozen laps, and motored away to another dominant victory, with all the action happening behind as the track dried and some switched to slicks.
2023 F1 Austrian sprint results
|Cla
|Driver
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|Points
|1
|Max Verstappen
|24
|-
|8
|2
|Sergio Perez
|24
|21.048
|21.048
|21.048
|7
|3
|Carlos Sainz
|24
|23.088
|23.088
|2.040
|6
|4
|Lance Stroll
|24
|29.703
|29.703
|6.615
|5
|5
|Fernando Alonso
|24
|30.109
|30.109
|0.406
|4
|6
|Nico Hulkenberg
|24
|31.297
|31.297
|1.188
|3
|7
|Esteban Ocon
|24
|36.602
|36.602
|5.305
|2
|8
|George Russell
|24
|36.611
|36.611
|0.009
|1
|9
|Lando Norris
|24
|38.608
|38.608
|1.997
|10
|Lewis Hamilton
|24
|46.375
|46.375
|7.767
|11
|Oscar Piastri
|24
|49.807
|49.807
|3.432
|12
|Charles Leclerc
|24
|50.789
|50.789
|0.982
|13
|Alex Albon
|24
|52.848
|52.848
|2.059
|14
|Kevin Magnussen
|24
|56.593
|56.593
|3.745
|15
|Pierre Gasly
|24
|57.652
|57.652
|1.059
|16
|Yuki Tsunoda
|24
|1'04.822
|1'04.822
|7.170
|17
|Nyck de Vries
|24
|1'05.617
|1'05.617
|0.795
|18
|Logan Sargeant
|24
|1'06.059
|1'06.059
|0.442
|19
|Zhou Guanyu
|24
|1'10.825
|1'10.825
|4.766
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|24
|1'16.435
|1'16.435
|5.610
How the 2023 F1 Austrian sprint unfolded
On a damp track, Perez took the lead at Turn 1 and then edged Verstappen onto the grass on the exit of the first corner. The Red Bulls then almost banged wheels at Turn 3 and Turn 5, allowing Hulkenberg up to second – behind Verstappen but in front of Perez.
Perez took until lap 12 to pass Hulkenberg for second but was already 10s behind Verstappen. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz passed Hulkenberg a lap later for third.
DRS was enabled on lap 17, which allowed the Aston Martins of Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso to pass Hulkenberg too – which led to Hulkenberg pitting for slicks, along with Mercedes’ George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, who’d both started from near the tail of the field.
Verstappen beat Perez by 21s, ahead of Sainz, the battling Stroll and Alonso, a fast-closing Hulkenberg (first home on slicks), Esteban Ocon (Alpine) and Russell (who crossed the line side by side), Lando Norris (McLaren) and Hamilton.
2023 F1 Austrian sprint fastest laps
|Cla
|Driver
|Lap
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|Nico Hulkenberg
|24
|1'10.180
|221.499
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|24
|1'10.274
|0.094
|0.094
|221.202
|3
|George Russell
|23
|1'10.385
|0.205
|0.111
|220.853
|4
|Kevin Magnussen
|23
|1'10.539
|0.359
|0.154
|220.371
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|24
|1'10.686
|0.506
|0.147
|219.913
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|24
|1'10.775
|0.595
|0.089
|219.636
|7
|Zhou Guanyu
|22
|1'11.305
|1.125
|0.530
|218.004
|8
|Yuki Tsunoda
|23
|1'11.363
|1.183
|0.058
|217.827
|9
|Alex Albon
|24
|1'11.635
|1.455
|0.272
|217.000
|10
|Nyck de Vries
|22
|1'11.701
|1.521
|0.066
|216.800
|11
|Logan Sargeant
|21
|1'11.829
|1.649
|0.128
|216.413
|12
|Max Verstappen
|19
|1'14.292
|4.112
|2.463
|209.239
|13
|Fernando Alonso
|18
|1'14.978
|4.798
|0.686
|207.324
|14
|Carlos Sainz
|16
|1'15.457
|5.277
|0.479
|206.008
|15
|Sergio Perez
|16
|1'15.492
|5.312
|0.035
|205.913
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|22
|1'15.512
|5.332
|0.020
|205.858
|17
|Lance Stroll
|23
|1'15.531
|5.351
|0.019
|205.806
|18
|Lando Norris
|19
|1'15.627
|5.447
|0.096
|205.545
|19
|Pierre Gasly
|22
|1'16.109
|5.929
|0.482
|204.243
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|22
|1'16.758
|6.578
|0.649
|202.517
What happened in sprint shootout qualifying?
This was the second weekend run to the latest sprint race weekend format, featuring the sprint shootout qualifying sessions.
Austrian Grand Prix sprint shootout results: Verstappen on pole from Perez
|Cla
|Driver
|Time
|Gap
|km/h
|1
|Max Verstappen
|1'04.440
|241.229
|2
|Sergio Perez
|1'04.933
|0.493
|239.397
|3
|Lando Norris
|1'05.010
|0.570
|239.113
|4
|Nico Hulkenberg
|1'05.084
|0.644
|238.842
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|1'05.136
|0.696
|238.651
|6
|Fernando Alonso
|1'05.258
|0.818
|238.205
|7
|Lance Stroll
|1'05.347
|0.907
|237.880
|8
|Esteban Ocon
|1'05.366
|0.926
|237.811
|9
|Charles Leclerc
|1'05.245
|0.805
|238.252
|10
|Kevin Magnussen
|1'05.912
|1.472
|235.841
|11
|Alex Albon
|1'06.152
|1.712
|234.986
|12
|Pierre Gasly
|1'06.360
|1.920
|234.249
|13
|Yuki Tsunoda
|1'06.369
|1.929
|234.217
|14
|Nyck de Vries
|1'06.593
|2.153
|233.429
|15
|George Russell
|16
|Zhou Guanyu
|1'07.062
|2.622
|231.797
|17
|Oscar Piastri
|1'07.106
|2.666
|231.645
|18
|Lewis Hamilton
|1'07.282
|2.842
|231.039
|19
|Valtteri Bottas
|1'07.291
|2.851
|231.008
|20
|Logan Sargeant
|1'07.426
|2.986
|230.546
What happened in Austrian Grand Prix SQ1?
On a damp but drying track, times tumbled towards the end. Ferrari endured a wild session, with Sainz suffering a braking issue that cost him valuable track time but shooting to the top of the times with his first flying lap of 1m06.187s.
Meanwhile, Leclerc only just scraped through by 0.001s. But Mercedes suffered even worse, with Hamilton not making it through, after having a laptime deleted and then getting mixed-up with Verstappen, and Russell reporting a hydraulic failure.
Falling at the first hurdle were Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo), Oscar Piastri (McLaren), Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas (Alfa) and Logan Sargeant (Williams).
Austrian Grand Prix SQ1 results: Sainz fastest from Verstappen
|Cla
|Driver
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|Carlos Sainz
|5
|1'06.187
|234.861
|2
|Max Verstappen
|9
|1'06.236
|0.049
|0.049
|234.688
|3
|Nico Hulkenberg
|9
|1'06.548
|0.361
|0.312
|233.587
|4
|Lance Stroll
|10
|1'06.569
|0.382
|0.021
|233.514
|5
|Fernando Alonso
|10
|1'06.611
|0.424
|0.042
|233.366
|6
|Kevin Magnussen
|9
|1'06.629
|0.442
|0.018
|233.303
|7
|George Russell
|10
|1'06.653
|0.466
|0.024
|233.219
|8
|Nyck de Vries
|10
|1'06.704
|0.517
|0.051
|233.041
|9
|Lando Norris
|9
|1'06.723
|0.536
|0.019
|232.975
|10
|Esteban Ocon
|10
|1'06.840
|0.653
|0.117
|232.567
|11
|Pierre Gasly
|10
|1'06.873
|0.686
|0.033
|232.452
|12
|Alex Albon
|10
|1'06.892
|0.705
|0.019
|232.386
|13
|Yuki Tsunoda
|10
|1'06.896
|0.709
|0.004
|232.372
|14
|Sergio Perez
|9
|1'06.924
|0.737
|0.028
|232.275
|15
|Charles Leclerc
|10
|1'07.061
|0.874
|0.137
|231.800
|16
|Zhou Guanyu
|9
|1'07.062
|0.875
|0.001
|231.797
|17
|Oscar Piastri
|10
|1'07.106
|0.919
|0.044
|231.645
|18
|Lewis Hamilton
|9
|1'07.282
|1.095
|0.176
|231.039
|19
|Valtteri Bottas
|9
|1'07.291
|1.104
|0.009
|231.008
|20
|Logan Sargeant
|10
|1'07.426
|1.239
|0.135
|230.546
What happened in Austrian Grand Prix SQ2?
Verstappen set the quickest time on his final lap of the session, a 1m05.371s that was 0.063s ahead of Sainz.
Knocked out at this point were Alex Albon (Williams), Pierre Gasly (Alpine), Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri), Nyck de Vries (AlphaTauri) and Russell (who was stranded in the pits).
Austrian Grand Prix SQ2 results: Verstappen fastest from Sainz
|Cla
|Driver
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|Max Verstappen
|17
|1'05.371
|237.793
|2
|Carlos Sainz
|12
|1'05.434
|0.063
|0.063
|237.564
|3
|Esteban Ocon
|18
|1'05.604
|0.233
|0.170
|236.948
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|18
|1'05.673
|0.302
|0.069
|236.700
|5
|Lando Norris
|17
|1'05.699
|0.328
|0.026
|236.606
|6
|Kevin Magnussen
|17
|1'05.730
|0.359
|0.031
|236.494
|7
|Fernando Alonso
|18
|1'05.759
|0.388
|0.029
|236.390
|8
|Sergio Perez
|17
|1'05.836
|0.465
|0.077
|236.113
|9
|Lance Stroll
|18
|1'05.914
|0.543
|0.078
|235.834
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|17
|1'06.091
|0.720
|0.177
|235.202
|11
|Alex Albon
|18
|1'06.152
|0.781
|0.061
|234.986
|12
|Pierre Gasly
|16
|1'06.360
|0.989
|0.208
|234.249
|13
|Yuki Tsunoda
|18
|1'06.369
|0.998
|0.009
|234.217
|14
|Nyck de Vries
|18
|1'06.593
|1.222
|0.224
|233.429
|15
|George Russell
|10
What happened in Austrian Grand Prix SQ3?
Verstappen had the luxury of two new sets of soft tyres and he rocketed to pole, first with a 1m04.613s and then a 1m04.440s. Team-mate Perez was almost half a second slower.
Norris was best of the rest, only 0.077s shy of Perez, ahead of Nico Hulkenberg (Haas), Sainz (who ran out of new softs), Leclerc, the Aston Martins of Alonso and Stroll (who split their tyre strategy and got almost the same outcome), Esteban Ocon (Alpine) and Kevin Magnussen (Haas).
Austrian Grand Prix SQ3 results: Verstappen takes sprint pole
|Cla
|Driver
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|Max Verstappen
|23
|1'04.440
|241.229
|2
|Sergio Perez
|23
|1'04.933
|0.493
|0.493
|239.397
|3
|Lando Norris
|23
|1'05.010
|0.570
|0.077
|239.113
|4
|Nico Hulkenberg
|23
|1'05.084
|0.644
|0.074
|238.842
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|18
|1'05.136
|0.696
|0.052
|238.651
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|23
|1'05.245
|0.805
|0.109
|238.252
|7
|Fernando Alonso
|24
|1'05.258
|0.818
|0.013
|238.205
|8
|Lance Stroll
|24
|1'05.347
|0.907
|0.089
|237.880
|9
|Esteban Ocon
|24
|1'05.366
|0.926
|0.019
|237.811
|10
|Kevin Magnussen
|23
|1'05.912
|1.472
|0.546
|235.841
F1 Austrian GP: Verstappen dominates after first lap tussle with Perez
Perez "didn't see" Verstappen in near-miss in Austria F1 sprint
Why Ferrari has glimmers of hope to be racing Red Bull in the Austrian GP
Why Ferrari has glimmers of hope to be racing Red Bull in the Austrian GP
Leclerc "struggling like crazy" in F1's mixed conditions
Leclerc "struggling like crazy" in F1's mixed conditions
The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations
The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations
