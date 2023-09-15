F1 results: Carlos Sainz fastest in Singapore GP practice
Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz was fastest in Singapore Grand Prix practice, ahead of the 15th round of the 2023 Formula 1 world championship.
His Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc was quickest in the daylight of Free Practice 1, before Sainz set the fastest time of the day under the lights in FP2 at 1m32.120s, 0.018s quicker than Leclerc and George Russell (Mercedes).
Singapore GP FP1 results: Leclerc fastest from Sainz
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Delay
|Laps
|km/h
|1
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'33.350
|25
|190.508
|2
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1'33.428
|0.078
|24
|190.349
|3
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'33.476
|0.126
|22
|190.252
|4
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'33.522
|0.172
|24
|190.158
|5
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'33.540
|0.190
|21
|190.121
|6
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'33.695
|0.345
|25
|189.807
|7
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'33.725
|0.375
|22
|189.746
|8
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'33.974
|0.624
|28
|189.243
|9
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'34.042
|0.692
|25
|189.106
|10
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine/Renault
|1'34.066
|0.716
|24
|189.058
|11
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'34.568
|1.218
|25
|188.055
|12
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine/Renault
|1'34.639
|1.289
|23
|187.914
|13
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'34.657
|1.307
|19
|187.878
|14
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'34.802
|1.452
|25
|187.590
|15
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'34.887
|1.537
|23
|187.422
|16
|40
|Liam Lawson
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'34.894
|1.544
|27
|187.409
|17
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'34.985
|1.635
|22
|187.229
|18
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'35.456
|2.106
|25
|186.305
|19
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'35.474
|2.124
|22
|186.270
|20
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'35.778
|2.428
|24
|185.679
What happened in Singapore GP Free Practice 1?
Leclerc and Sainz set the pace from the early running on hard tyres, Leclerc lapping in 1m35.683s on the revised track layout.
Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton beat that with 1m35.571s, then Lando Norris lapped his revised McLaren in 1m34.776s on medium rubber to take the top spot.
Wayward lizards then interrupted the session, the first appearing in sector two just after half distance and causing a yellow flag. After that, teams switched to softs, with Sainz producing 1m33.944s before Norris set 1m33.522s.
Leclerc set the session-best 1m33.350s with 20 minutes remaining, before Sainz improved to 1m33.428s to make it a Ferrari 1-2 ahead of Max Verstappen (Red Bull) on 1m33.476s.
Norris ended up fourth from Hamilton, Russell, Sergio Perez (Red Bull) and Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin).
Singapore GP FP2 results: Sainz fastest from Leclerc
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Delay
|Laps
|1
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1'32.120
|26
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'32.138
|0.018
|27
|3
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'32.355
|0.235
|25
|4
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'32.478
|0.358
|25
|5
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'32.585
|0.465
|23
|6
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'32.711
|0.591
|23
|7
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'32.812
|0.692
|23
|8
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'32.852
|0.732
|23
|9
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'33.017
|0.897
|25
|10
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'33.105
|0.985
|24
|11
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'33.139
|1.019
|22
|12
|40
|Liam Lawson
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'33.285
|1.165
|27
|13
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine/Renault
|1'33.361
|1.241
|25
|14
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'33.390
|1.270
|25
|15
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'33.461
|1.341
|23
|16
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'33.477
|1.357
|27
|17
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'33.575
|1.455
|25
|18
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine/Renault
|1'33.824
|1.704
|24
|19
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'34.327
|2.207
|28
|20
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'35.558
|3.438
|5
What happened in Singapore GP Free Practice 2?
Sainz and Leclerc set the early pace once more, with the Spaniard lapping in 1m34.150s on mediums. Alonso was the first to dip into the 1m33s bracket with 1m33.964s, before Sainz regained the top spot with 1m33.303s, half a second clear of Leclerc.
Leclerc pushed again after 20 minutes and produced 1m32.974s on mediums to nab P1, before teams switched to softs just before the halfway point. Sainz improved to 1m32.120s with Leclerc just 0.018s slower with 1m32.138s.
Russell was third quickest, despite a huge moment at the final corner, ahead of Alonso, Hamilton and Norris.
The Red Bulls didn’t show their hand, with Verstappen down in seventh, three quarters of a second off the pace but a tenth clear of Perez, who complained of a lack of rear-end grip. Sainz almost ran into the back of Verstappen at one point.
There were no lizard sightings in this session.
F1 Singapore GP: Sainz completes Ferrari Friday clean sweep, Verstappen eighth
Haas revamps F1 garage to help mechanics
Russell suspects Ferrari not running engine at full power in Singapore F1 practice
Russell suspects Ferrari not running engine at full power in Singapore F1 practice Russell suspects Ferrari not running engine at full power in Singapore F1 practice
Singapore GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained
Singapore GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained Singapore GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained
The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation
The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation
Latest news
IMSA Indianapolis: Campbell scores pole in Porsche lockout
IMSA Indianapolis: Campbell scores pole in Porsche lockout IMSA Indianapolis: Campbell scores pole in Porsche lockout
IndyCar’s O’Ward to get Abu Dhabi F1 outings for McLaren
IndyCar’s O’Ward to get Abu Dhabi F1 outings for McLaren IndyCar’s O’Ward to get Abu Dhabi F1 outings for McLaren
Verstappen escapes impeding F1 penalties amid AlphaTauri no-show
Verstappen escapes impeding F1 penalties amid AlphaTauri no-show Verstappen escapes impeding F1 penalties amid AlphaTauri no-show
Hamilton: 2023 Mercedes is "hardest" car to get right in F1 career
Hamilton: 2023 Mercedes is "hardest" car to get right in F1 career Hamilton: 2023 Mercedes is "hardest" car to get right in F1 career
The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements
The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements
Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?
Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point? Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?
Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull
Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull
Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important
Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important
How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership
How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership
The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver
The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver
The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation
The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation
The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend
The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.