Sainz: Ferrari "very close" to being genuine F1 threat in Monaco
Vettel explains 'eye bleeding' comment during Monaco F1 practice
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

F1 Monaco GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

By:

Charles Leclerc topped the Thursday practice times to lead a Ferrari 1-2 from team-mate Carlos Sainz Jr at the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying.

F1 Monaco GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

After missing the majority of the opening practice session due to a gearbox problem, Leclerc stormed back in FP2 to top the times with a 1m11.684s on a late soft tyre run, to edge out Sainz by 0.112s after the Spanish driver had held the provisional top spot.

While the Ferrari 1-2 came as a surprise to Lewis Hamilton, who had to settle for third place in FP2 for Mercedes, Sainz was confident the Italian manufacturer’s pace in practice was “very close” to being a genuine threat to the regular frontrunners this weekend.

Max Verstappen slotted into fourth place for Red Bull at the end of the afternoon session despite calling his pace “very weak” compared to Ferrari at the end of Thursday practice.

With Valtteri Bottas in fifth for Mercedes, Lando Norris enjoyed a solid day for McLaren in sixth place – sporting the team’s one-off Gulf oil livery – to keep ahead of AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly.

After topping FP1, Sergio Perez struggled in the second practice session in eighth place for Red Bull, as Alfa Romeo’s Antonio Giovinazzi and Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel rounded out the top 10 at the end of FP2.

The second practice session was curtailed late on when Mick Schumacher crashed his Haas at Massenet which triggered a red flag end to FP2.

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

What time does qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Monaco GP starts at 3pm local time (2pm BST), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.

Date: Saturday 22nd May 2021
Start time: 3pm local time - 2pm BST

How can I watch qualifying?

In the United Kingdom every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, with Monaco GP qualifying coverage starting at 1pm BST.

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying here.

When can I watch the highlights?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the Monaco GP at 8:00pm BST on Saturday. The full programme will run for 90 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.

For the entire 2021 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race on the Saturday and Sunday of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

· Channel: Channel 4
· Start time: 8:00pm BST

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Will it be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2021 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of the Monaco GP qualifying will start at 1:55pm BST on the BBC 5 Live Sports Extra channel.

What's the weather forecast for qualifying in Monaco?

Cloudy and cooler conditions are forecast for Saturday afternoon in Monaco, compared to Thursday practice which was held in sunny and hot weather, but it is expected to remain dry throughout. Temperatures are set to be 17 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying – around seven degrees cooler than qualifying for the Spanish GP.

Will there be fans at the Monaco GP?

Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, the Monaco GP spectator attendance allowance is currently capped at 40% of the regular full capacity for the race weekend with a maximum of 7,500 fans permitted on each day of track action. For the Friday ‘rest day’ the cap is set at 3,000 spectators. All fans are required to follow COVID-19 regulations in the grandstands and around the street track.

Results from Monaco GP free practice 2

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Time Gap
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 1'11.684  
2 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari Ferrari 1'11.796 0.112
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 1'12.074 0.390
4 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda 1'12.081 0.397
5 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Mercedes 1'12.107 0.423
6 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 1'12.379 0.695
7 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda 1'12.498 0.814
8 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull Honda 1'12.708 1.024
9 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'12.746 1.062
10 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes 1'12.982 1.298
View full results

Results from Monaco GP free practice 1

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Time Gap
1 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull Honda 1'12.487  
2 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari Ferrari 1'12.606 0.119
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda 1'12.648 0.161
4 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda 1'12.929 0.442
5 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 1'12.995 0.508
6 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Mercedes 1'13.131 0.644
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 1'13.236 0.749
8 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes 1'13.732 1.245
9 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Honda 1'13.746 1.259
10 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'14.081 1.594
View full results
Sainz: Ferrari "very close" to being genuine F1 threat in Monaco

Previous article

Sainz: Ferrari "very close" to being genuine F1 threat in Monaco

Next article

Vettel explains 'eye bleeding' comment during Monaco F1 practice

Vettel explains ‘eye bleeding’ comment during Monaco F1 practice
Series Formula 1
Event Monaco GP
Author Haydn Cobb

Haydn Cobb
F1 Monaco Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more Monaco GP
Formula 1

F1 Monaco Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

2021 F1 Monaco GP session timings and how to watch Monaco GP
Formula 1

2021 F1 Monaco GP session timings and how to watch

2021 MotoGP French GP – how to watch, session times & more French GP
MotoGP

2021 MotoGP French GP – how to watch, session times & more

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow Plus

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow

OPINION: Last weekend, Charles Leclerc ultimately endured a fourth tough Monaco Grand Prix event in his burgeoning motorsport career. But, based on what happened after his other home setbacks, he will likely come back stronger – eyeing yet more Formula 1 success

Formula 1
May 26, 2021
How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle Plus

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

With overtaking at a premium on the streets of Monte-Carlo, strategy becomes an even more vital weapon in the Formula 1 fight. And as margins between teams continue to shrink, this year’s Monaco Grand Prix demonstrated why an ace strategy trumps all – and can even allow a mid-pack runner to beat a world championship protagonist

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings

It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race Plus

The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race

As several opportunities to enliven the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix failed to materialise, Max Verstappen took full advantage and romped to a comfortable victory. Now atop of the Formula 1 drivers' standings, the Red Bull driver will be one of few glad of the woes that robbed him of meaningful competition

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile Plus

The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile

When talented Formula 1 engineers start to think about retiring or taking up other interests, it creates headaches for their current employers when rival teams come sniffing. This, as STUART CODLING explains, could answer what was behind the planned Mercedes engineering management reshuffle

Formula 1
May 23, 2021
Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Plus

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

The Haas boss puts his hands behind his head, then leans back in his chair to think, as he’s tasked by Oleg Karpov to describe his new German driver using three adjectives. “Focused,” he says, returning to his initial sitting position, before adding: “Hard worker. It’s not an adjective, but I can use that, huh?”

Formula 1
May 22, 2021
How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Plus

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Fernando Alonso's return to Formula 1 in 2021 with Alpine has so far not reached the heights that made him a legend, but there's no doubting his status and ultimate target. After his outstanding exploits away from the grand prix scene, the Spaniard opens up on his driving performance level, F1's future and how he's really viewing his comeback - and in doing so reveals just what he really brings to motorsport's top tier

Formula 1
May 21, 2021
Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success Plus

Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success

Ferrari topped the opening practice times for the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday, which raised expectations it could finally be a factor for Formula 1 victory once again. But is that a step too far? Here's how the hidden data the teams have collected so far shows both good and bad signs for the Scuderia

Formula 1
May 20, 2021

