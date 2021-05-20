Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / F1 Monaco GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more Next / Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

Vettel explains ‘eye bleeding’ comment during Monaco F1 practice

By:

Sebastian Vettel has explained his struggles with a watering eye during Formula 1 practice in Monaco on Thursday, saying it felt like it was “bleeding”.

Vettel explains ‘eye bleeding’ comment during Monaco F1 practice

Vettel was heard on team radio during second practice for the Monaco Grand Prix reporting that he was struggling to see out of one of his eyes.

“It feels like my eye is bleeding,” Vettel told his engineer before being instructed to pit, only for him to opt to continue.

“It’s alright, I’ll carry on,” Vettel said. “Either I’m super emotional or there is something stuck in my eye!”

Speaking after the session, Vettel explained that the issue had got progressively worse throughout FP2, and revealed that his Aston Martin crew had made him a paper eyepatch as a joke.

“I never had my eye bleeding, but it felt like a little bit,” Vettel said.

“I don’t know what was going on. First run, something got into my eye, and it got worse on the second run.

“So the team was quite nice and they made me this [eyepatch]. So I think I’ll keep that and it’ll keep me safe for the rest of the weekend.”

Asked what driving around Monaco with one eye was like, Vettel joked: “I don’t recommend it! It’s not as much fun as with two.”

 

Vettel ended the session 10th-fastest for Aston Martin, finishing two-tenths of a second clear of team-mate Lance Stroll.

The four-time world champion is still seeking his first points since joining Aston Martin from Ferrari for 2021, but felt pleased with his practice showing.

“I was quite happy this morning, we got into a rhythm quickly,” Vettel said.

“In the afternoon, I lost a bit of view. But overall, it’s OK. It will be tight, it’s always tight here, and it’s obviously tight in the midfield.

Read Also:

“Ideally we can keep that up, and get everything together. It’s all about Saturday afternoon.

“We tried some bits. Like Monaco [as] usual, you always have a bit of stop and go, not always getting the laps for everyone. It will matter on Saturday afternoon to get everything in that one lap.”

shares
comments

Related video

F1 Monaco GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Previous article

F1 Monaco GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Next article

Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success

Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Monaco GP
Drivers Sebastian Vettel
Teams Aston Martin Racing
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

17h
2
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

1d
3
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

2h
4
IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

1h
5
IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

21h
Latest news
Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Plus
F1

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

1m
GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition
F1

GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition

1h
Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
F1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

1h
McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
F1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

2h
Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
F1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

2h
Latest videos
What Are Flexi-Wings & Why Are They So Controversial In Formula 1? 05:14
Formula 1
18h

What Are Flexi-Wings & Why Are They So Controversial In Formula 1?

Wheel Nut Issues, Undercuts & More | 2021 Monaco GP F1 Race Debrief 14:12
Formula 1
19h

Wheel Nut Issues, Undercuts & More | 2021 Monaco GP F1 Race Debrief

Exclusive Interview: Graham Stoker launches FIA presidential bid 02:12
Formula 1
May 25, 2021

Exclusive Interview: Graham Stoker launches FIA presidential bid

Back to Class with Carlos Sainz 05:26
Formula 1
May 22, 2021

Back to Class with Carlos Sainz

F1 Fast Facts: Monaco GP 03:20
Formula 1
May 20, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Monaco GP

Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel Monaco GP
Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now Monaco GP
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Plus
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Sebastian Vettel More
Sebastian Vettel
How revitalised Vettel redeemed himself in Monaco Monaco GP
Formula 1

How revitalised Vettel redeemed himself in Monaco

Vettel 'lacking pace to fight for points' in Aston Martin F1 car
Formula 1

Vettel 'lacking pace to fight for points' in Aston Martin F1 car

The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate Plus
Formula 1

The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate

Aston Martin Racing More
Aston Martin Racing
Stroll relieved to finish F1 Monaco GP after kerb jumps "rattled my brain" Monaco GP
Formula 1

Stroll relieved to finish F1 Monaco GP after kerb jumps "rattled my brain"

Aston Martin: Flexi-wing clampdown could cost some F1 teams 0.5s Monaco GP
Formula 1

Aston Martin: Flexi-wing clampdown could cost some F1 teams 0.5s

Does Aston have a case in F1 2021’s big technical row? Plus
Formula 1

Does Aston have a case in F1 2021’s big technical row?

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Plus

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

OPINION: The latest Monaco Grand Prix may have split opinion about the race action and its place in modern Formula 1, but it cannot be ignored as a unique challenge that provides risks and opportunities for drivers and teams in equal measure

Formula 1
1m
The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow Plus

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow

OPINION: Last weekend, Charles Leclerc ultimately endured a fourth tough Monaco Grand Prix event in his burgeoning motorsport career. But, based on what happened after his other home setbacks, he will likely come back stronger – eyeing yet more Formula 1 success

Formula 1
May 26, 2021
How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle Plus

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

With overtaking at a premium on the streets of Monte-Carlo, strategy becomes an even more vital weapon in the Formula 1 fight. And as margins between teams continue to shrink, this year’s Monaco Grand Prix demonstrated why an ace strategy trumps all – and can even allow a mid-pack runner to beat a world championship protagonist

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings

It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race Plus

The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race

As several opportunities to enliven the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix failed to materialise, Max Verstappen took full advantage and romped to a comfortable victory. Now atop of the Formula 1 drivers' standings, the Red Bull driver will be one of few glad of the woes that robbed him of meaningful competition

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile Plus

The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile

When talented Formula 1 engineers start to think about retiring or taking up other interests, it creates headaches for their current employers when rival teams come sniffing. This, as STUART CODLING explains, could answer what was behind the planned Mercedes engineering management reshuffle

Formula 1
May 23, 2021
Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Plus

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

The Haas boss puts his hands behind his head, then leans back in his chair to think, as he’s tasked by Oleg Karpov to describe his new German driver using three adjectives. “Focused,” he says, returning to his initial sitting position, before adding: “Hard worker. It’s not an adjective, but I can use that, huh?”

Formula 1
May 22, 2021
How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Plus

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Fernando Alonso's return to Formula 1 in 2021 with Alpine has so far not reached the heights that made him a legend, but there's no doubting his status and ultimate target. After his outstanding exploits away from the grand prix scene, the Spaniard opens up on his driving performance level, F1's future and how he's really viewing his comeback - and in doing so reveals just what he really brings to motorsport's top tier

Formula 1
May 21, 2021

Trending Today

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up
Formula 1 Formula 1

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up

Latest news

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition
Formula 1 Formula 1

GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.