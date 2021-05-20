Tickets Subscribe
Previous / F1 Monaco GP: Leclerc heads Sainz for Ferrari 1-2 in FP2 Next / Verstappen: Red Bull 'very weak' compared to Ferrari in Monaco F1 practice
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

Hamilton surprised by "really strong" Ferrari pace in Monaco GP practice

By:

Lewis Hamilton welcomed Ferrari’s surprise surge to the head of the field during Formula 1 practice for the Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday, saying its pace was “really strong”.

Hamilton surprised by "really strong" Ferrari pace in Monaco GP practice

After Carlos Sainz Jr finished second in FP1, Ferrari continued its impressive early form in Monaco in the afternoon session as Charles Leclerc headed up a 1-2 finish for the team.

Leclerc set a fastest lap time of 1m11.684s to pip Sainz to top spot by one-tenth of a second, leaving Mercedes rival and championship leader Hamilton in third, three-tenths of a second off the pace.

The result came as a surprise after Mercedes and Red Bull dominated the early part of the season, appearing to be out of reach of the midfield runners.

Hamilton was upbeat following Thursday’s practice running in Monaco as F1 returned to the principality for the first time in two years, but made note of Ferrari’s impressive performance.

“Generally it just feels really cool to be back on-track,” Hamilton said.

“It’s rapid, this track, it’s absolutely mesmerising, every time you get the opportunity to drive. So yeah, I’ve generally enjoyed today. It’s a challenge, naturally.

“I think the Ferraris are really strong, surprising to see them improve so much, but that’s great. It means more competition.”

Asked if he believed Ferrari’s pace was genuine, Hamilton replied: “I’m seeing what you’re seeing. I’m generally just focused on my job. It looks like it. We’ll see.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

The result marked Ferrari’s first 1-2 in any F1 session since the 2019 Brazilian Grand Prix, when Sebastian Vettel led Leclerc in second practice at Interlagos.

Ferrari slumped to its worst championship finish in 40 years last season after experiencing a severe drop in form, ending its long-running tussle with Mercedes that could be rekindled this weekend.

Read Also:

Hamilton is chasing a fourth Monaco GP victory this weekend as he looks to extend his 14-point lead over Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in the drivers’ championship. Verstappen ended FP2 fourth-fastest, just seven-thousandths of a second behind Hamilton.

Hamilton was pleased with how his Mercedes W12 car was performing through practice on Thursday, but felt there was still work to be done.

“I think the car is good, we’ve made some decent steps with the balance of the car,” Hamilton said.

“I’m generally really happy. I’ve got some changes I’ll probably make this evening as we analyse today.

“It’s going to be close [in qualifying].”

Team-mate Valtteri Bottas ended the day fifth in the sister Mercedes car, but felt he was struggling on turn-in around the slower-speed corners.

“I’m lacking quite a bit of front end in the car on this track,” Bottas said.

“We’ve had similar issues a little bit in some tracks in the mid-corner, but it’s mainly slow-speed corners, and if you don’t have the feel of the front, if it’s going to turn in or not, you can lose easily quite a bit of time.

“Also it feels like our car feels quite stiff, all the bumps and cambers in the corners, it’s quite upsetting, so something to have a look at.”

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Monaco GP
Drivers Lewis Hamilton
Teams Ferrari , Mercedes
Author Luke Smith

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow Plus

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow

OPINION: Last weekend, Charles Leclerc ultimately endured a fourth tough Monaco Grand Prix event in his burgeoning motorsport career. But, based on what happened after his other home setbacks, he will likely come back stronger – eyeing yet more Formula 1 success

Formula 1
May 26, 2021
How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle Plus

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

With overtaking at a premium on the streets of Monte-Carlo, strategy becomes an even more vital weapon in the Formula 1 fight. And as margins between teams continue to shrink, this year’s Monaco Grand Prix demonstrated why an ace strategy trumps all – and can even allow a mid-pack runner to beat a world championship protagonist

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings

It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race Plus

The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race

As several opportunities to enliven the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix failed to materialise, Max Verstappen took full advantage and romped to a comfortable victory. Now atop of the Formula 1 drivers' standings, the Red Bull driver will be one of few glad of the woes that robbed him of meaningful competition

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile Plus

The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile

When talented Formula 1 engineers start to think about retiring or taking up other interests, it creates headaches for their current employers when rival teams come sniffing. This, as STUART CODLING explains, could answer what was behind the planned Mercedes engineering management reshuffle

Formula 1
May 23, 2021
Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Plus

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

The Haas boss puts his hands behind his head, then leans back in his chair to think, as he’s tasked by Oleg Karpov to describe his new German driver using three adjectives. “Focused,” he says, returning to his initial sitting position, before adding: “Hard worker. It’s not an adjective, but I can use that, huh?”

Formula 1
May 22, 2021
How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Plus

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Fernando Alonso's return to Formula 1 in 2021 with Alpine has so far not reached the heights that made him a legend, but there's no doubting his status and ultimate target. After his outstanding exploits away from the grand prix scene, the Spaniard opens up on his driving performance level, F1's future and how he's really viewing his comeback - and in doing so reveals just what he really brings to motorsport's top tier

Formula 1
May 21, 2021
Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success Plus

Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success

Ferrari topped the opening practice times for the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday, which raised expectations it could finally be a factor for Formula 1 victory once again. But is that a step too far? Here's how the hidden data the teams have collected so far shows both good and bad signs for the Scuderia

Formula 1
May 20, 2021

