F1 Monaco GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Max Verstappen topped the Friday practice times for Red Bull ahead of the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying.
After struggling with the ride of his RB19 car over kerbs and bumps in an FP1 session headed by Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, Verstappen turned the tables in FP2.
The Dutchman’s benchmark effort on soft tyres of 1m12.462s was 0.065s faster than Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari and Verstappen’s place atop the times was secured when Sainz crashed out.
The Spaniard clipped the wall at the entrance to the Swimming Pool and with his steering broken, helplessly skated into the barriers on exit.
Sainz still ended up third after a bruising end to what had otherwise been a promising day, with Fernando Alonso 0.22s off the pace in his Aston Martin which boasts a package of updates for the first time this year.
Another car to feature notable upgrades, the Mercedes W14, ended up sixth in the hands of three-time Monaco GP winner Lewis Hamilton. Team boss Toto Wolff conceded that Monaco’s unique character made it a difficult circuit to judge the effectiveness of its changes, but remarked that "at least we haven't seen any behaviour of the car that would have been deemed as really negative".
Sainz wasn’t the only driver to find the wall around the treacherous street track, with two red flags in FP1. The first was caused by debris resulting from Nico Hulkenberg clipping the wall at the Nouvelle Chicane, the result an instant left-rear puncture, while Alex Albon suffered rather more damage when the back end of his Williams stepped out at Sainte Devote and caused damage to both left corners.
What time does qualifying start for the F1 Monaco Grand Prix?
Qualifying for the Monaco GP starts at 4pm local time (3pm BST), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.
Date: Saturday 27 May 2023 Start time: 4pm local time – 3pm BST
How can I watch Formula 1?
In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.
Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £24 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 after his crash
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
How can I watch F1 Monaco GP qualifying?
In the United Kingdom every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, with Monaco GP qualifying coverage starting at 2:15pm BST on Sky Sports F1.
- Channel: Sky Sports F1
- Start time: 2:14pm BST 27 May 2023
Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying here.
When can I watch the highlights of F1 Monaco GP qualifying?
In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the Miami GP at 7:30pm BST on Saturday evening. The full programme will run for 90 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.
For the entire 2023 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.
- Channel: Channel 4
- Start time: 7:30pm BST 27 May 2023
What's the weather forecast for qualifying in Monaco?
Hot and sunny weather conditions with a low chance of rain are forecast for Saturday for the start of qualifying in Monaco. The temperature is set to be 22 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying.
F1 Monaco GP FP2 results
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Engine
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|1'12.462
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|1'12.527
|0.065
|0.065
|3
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|1'12.569
|0.107
|0.042
|4
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|1'12.682
|0.220
|0.113
|5
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|1'12.906
|0.444
|0.224
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|1'12.960
|0.498
|0.054
|7
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|1'12.991
|0.529
|0.031
|8
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|1'13.050
|0.588
|0.059
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|Renault
|1'13.089
|0.627
|0.039
|10
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|Renault
|1'13.162
|0.700
|0.073
|11
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|1'13.185
|0.723
|0.023
|12
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|1'13.191
|0.729
|0.006
|13
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|1'13.354
|0.892
|0.163
|14
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|Ferrari
|1'13.457
|0.995
|0.103
|15
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|Ferrari
|1'13.520
|1.058
|0.063
|16
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|1'13.641
|1.179
|0.121
|17
|Nyck de Vries
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|1'13.663
|1.201
|0.022
|18
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|1'13.673
|1.211
|0.010
|19
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|Mercedes
|1'14.217
|1.755
|0.544
|20
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|Mercedes
|1'14.238
|1.776
|0.021
|View full results
F1 Monaco GP FP1 results
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|1
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|26
|1'13.372
|2
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|28
|1'13.710
|0.338
|0.338
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|27
|1'14.035
|0.663
|0.325
|4
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|27
|1'14.038
|0.666
|0.003
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|24
|1'14.093
|0.721
|0.055
|6
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|26
|1'14.244
|0.872
|0.151
|7
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|25
|1'14.467
|1.095
|0.223
|8
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|Renault
|29
|1'14.585
|1.213
|0.118
|9
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|28
|1'14.653
|1.281
|0.068
|10
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|Mercedes
|32
|1'14.666
|1.294
|0.013
|11
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|29
|1'14.718
|1.346
|0.052
|12
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|Ferrari
|29
|1'14.725
|1.353
|0.007
|13
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|29
|1'14.820
|1.448
|0.095
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|Renault
|30
|1'14.866
|1.494
|0.046
|15
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|24
|1'15.066
|1.694
|0.200
|16
|Nyck de Vries
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|33
|1'15.083
|1.711
|0.017
|17
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|32
|1'15.192
|1.820
|0.109
|18
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|Mercedes
|30
|1'15.557
|2.185
|0.365
|19
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|25
|1'15.684
|2.312
|0.127
|20
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|Ferrari
|17
|1'15.785
|2.413
|0.101
|View full results
Mercedes sees no "negative" warnings from Monaco F1 upgrades
What we learned in Friday practice at the Monaco Grand Prix
Latest news
Horner: Monaco F1 track must be adapted for "long-term viability"
Horner: Monaco F1 track must be adapted for "long-term viability" Horner: Monaco F1 track must be adapted for "long-term viability"
F1 Monaco GP: Verstappen heads Red Bull 1-2 in FP3, Hamilton crashes
F1 Monaco GP: Verstappen heads Red Bull 1-2 in FP3, Hamilton crashes F1 Monaco GP: Verstappen heads Red Bull 1-2 in FP3, Hamilton crashes
Live: F1 Monaco Grand Prix FP3 & qualifying
Live: F1 Monaco Grand Prix FP3 & qualifying Live: F1 Monaco Grand Prix FP3 & qualifying
F3 Monaco: Marti dominates sprint for second win of the season
F3 Monaco: Marti dominates sprint for second win of the season F3 Monaco: Marti dominates sprint for second win of the season
The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP
The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP
What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset
What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset
Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?
Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?
Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience
Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience
Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?
Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks? Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?
The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery
The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery
The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades
The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades
What the lessons of 2013’s mid-year tyre change mean for F1 2023's dominant team
What the lessons of 2013’s mid-year tyre change mean for F1 2023's dominant team What the lessons of 2013’s mid-year tyre change mean for F1 2023's dominant team
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.