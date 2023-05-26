Subscribe
F1 Monaco GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Max Verstappen topped the Friday practice times for Red Bull ahead of the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying. 

After struggling with the ride of his RB19 car over kerbs and bumps in an FP1 session headed by Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, Verstappen turned the tables in FP2. 

The Dutchman’s benchmark effort on soft tyres of 1m12.462s was 0.065s faster than Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari and Verstappen’s place atop the times was secured when Sainz crashed out. 

The Spaniard clipped the wall at the entrance to the Swimming Pool and with his steering broken, helplessly skated into the barriers on exit.   

Sainz still ended up third after a bruising end to what had otherwise been a promising day, with Fernando Alonso 0.22s off the pace in his Aston Martin which boasts a package of updates for the first time this year.   

Another car to feature notable upgrades, the Mercedes W14, ended up sixth in the hands of three-time Monaco GP winner Lewis Hamilton. Team boss Toto Wolff conceded that Monaco’s unique character made it a difficult circuit to judge the effectiveness of its changes, but remarked that "at least we haven't seen any behaviour of the car that would have been deemed as really negative".

Sainz wasn’t the only driver to find the wall around the treacherous street track, with two red flags in FP1. The first was caused by debris resulting from Nico Hulkenberg clipping the wall at the Nouvelle Chicane, the result an instant left-rear puncture, while Alex Albon suffered rather more damage when the back end of his Williams stepped out at Sainte Devote and caused damage to both left corners.   

 

What time does qualifying start for the F1 Monaco Grand Prix? 

Qualifying for the Monaco GP starts at 4pm local time (3pm BST), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format. 

Date: Saturday 27 May 2023Start time: 4pm local time – 3pm BST 

How can I watch Formula 1? 

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK. 

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £24 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £34.99p per month. 

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 after his crash

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 after his crash

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

 How can I watch F1 Monaco GP qualifying? 

In the United Kingdom every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, with Monaco GP qualifying coverage starting at 2:15pm BST on Sky Sports F1. 

  • Channel: Sky Sports F1  
  • Start time: 2:14pm BST 27 May 2023 

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying here. 

When can I watch the highlights of F1 Monaco GP qualifying? 

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the Miami GP at 7:30pm BST on Saturday evening. The full programme will run for 90 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far. 

For the entire 2023 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services. 

  • Channel: Channel 4  
  • Start time: 7:30pm BST 27 May 2023 

 What's the weather forecast for qualifying in Monaco? 

Hot and sunny weather conditions with a low chance of rain are forecast for Saturday for the start of qualifying in Monaco. The temperature is set to be 22 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying. 

 

F1 Monaco GP FP2 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Time Gap Interval
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Red Bull 1'12.462    
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 1'12.527 0.065 0.065
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari Ferrari 1'12.569 0.107 0.042
4 Spain Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Mercedes 1'12.682 0.220 0.113
5 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 1'12.906 0.444 0.224
6 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 1'12.960 0.498 0.054
7 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull Red Bull 1'12.991 0.529 0.031
8 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'13.050 0.588 0.059
9 France Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault 1'13.089 0.627 0.039
10 France Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 1'13.162 0.700 0.073
11 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 1'13.185 0.723 0.023
12 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes Mercedes 1'13.191 0.729 0.006
13 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'13.354 0.892 0.163
14 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1'13.457 0.995 0.103
15 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Haas Ferrari 1'13.520 1.058 0.063
16 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Red Bull 1'13.641 1.179 0.121
17 Netherlands Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri Red Bull 1'13.663 1.201 0.022
18 Australia Oscar Piastri McLaren Mercedes 1'13.673 1.211 0.010
19 Thailand Alex Albon Williams Mercedes 1'14.217 1.755 0.544
20 United States Logan Sargeant Williams Mercedes 1'14.238 1.776 0.021
View full results

F1 Monaco GP FP1 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval
1 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari Ferrari 26 1'13.372    
2 Spain Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Mercedes 28 1'13.710 0.338 0.338
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 27 1'14.035 0.663 0.325
4 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull Red Bull 27 1'14.038 0.666 0.003
5 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 24 1'14.093 0.721 0.055
6 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Red Bull 26 1'14.244 0.872 0.151
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 25 1'14.467 1.095 0.223
8 France Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 29 1'14.585 1.213 0.118
9 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 28 1'14.653 1.281 0.068
10 Thailand Alex Albon Williams Mercedes 32 1'14.666 1.294 0.013
11 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 29 1'14.718 1.346 0.052
12 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 29 1'14.725 1.353 0.007
13 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Red Bull 29 1'14.820 1.448 0.095
14 France Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault 30 1'14.866 1.494 0.046
15 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes Mercedes 24 1'15.066 1.694 0.200
16 Netherlands Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri Red Bull 33 1'15.083 1.711 0.017
17 Australia Oscar Piastri McLaren Mercedes 32 1'15.192 1.820 0.109
18 United States Logan Sargeant Williams Mercedes 30 1'15.557 2.185 0.365
19 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo Ferrari 25 1'15.684 2.312 0.127
20 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Haas Ferrari 17 1'15.785 2.413 0.101
View full results
