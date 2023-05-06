Subscribe
Previous / Alonso: Aston Martin "came alive" in F1 qualifying after messy FP3 Next / Verstappen “annoyed with myself” after Miami F1 qualifying mistake
Formula 1 / Miami GP News

F1 Miami Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

Sergio Perez will start from pole position after topping qualifying for the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix. Here's how and when you can watch the race.

Haydn Cobb
By:
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19

The Red Bull driver notched up his second pole of the season in dramatic circumstances, when his first Q3 effort was enough to take top spot as his rivals faltered before Charles Leclerc crashed late on and caused a red flag to prematurely end the session.

With all drivers in the top 10 shootout unable to complete their respective final laps, the order was effectively set after the first runs, to see Perez take pole ahead of Fernando Alonso for Aston Martin – a repeat of the front row from the Saudi Arabian GP.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz was another to profit from the red flag caused by his team-mate with third place, ahead of Kevin Magnussen for Haas who was another surprise result with fourth place.

With Alpine’s Pierre Gasly fifth and George Russell in sixth for Mercedes, Leclerc’s second crash of the weekend left him seventh on the starting grid for Ferrari.

Max Verstappen was the biggest loser in the red flag, having bailed out of his opening Q3 effort after running wide, leaving him without a lap time and he will start ninth behind the Alpine of Esteban Ocon in eighth. Valtteri Bottas was also denied a shot at a lap in Q3 and will start 10th for Alfa Romeo.

Earlier in qualifying, Lewis Hamilton was the shock name to exit Q2 down in 13th place for Mercedes, with Lance Stroll the high-profile dropout in Q1 for Aston Martin who will start 18th.

Top three Qualifiers Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, pole man Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, and Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari

Top three Qualifiers Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, pole man Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, and Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

When is the F1 Miami Grand Prix?

  • Date: Sunday 7 May 2023
  • Start time: 8:30pm BST, 3:30pm local time

The fifth round of the 2023 F1 season, the Miami GP at the Miami International Autodrome, gets underway at 3:30pm local time (8:30pm BST) on Sunday 7 May.

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £24 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

How can I watch the F1 Miami GP?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the Miami GP, with the race shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event. Pre-race coverage will start at 7:00pm BST on Sky Sports F1 and 7:30pm BST Sky Sports Main Event, ahead of the race start at 8:30pm BST.

  • Channels: Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event
  • Start time: 7:00pm BST on Sky Sports F1 and 7:30pm BST Sky Sports Main Event, Sunday 7 May 2023

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the Miami GP here.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23

Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

When can I watch the F1 Miami GP highlights?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the Miami GP at 1:25am BST on Monday. The full programme will run for one hour and 15 minutes, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend.

For the entire 2023 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

Channel: Channel 4
Start time: 1:25am BST, Monday 8 May 2023

Will the F1 Miami GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2023 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra stations, the BBC Sounds app and the via the BBC Sport website.

Live coverage of the Miami GP will start at 8:30pm BST on BBC Radio 5 Live and on the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the F1 Miami GP

Current weather forecasts predict warm but mixed conditions at the Miami International Autodrome, with a moderate breeze and a good chance of rain. The temperature is expected to be 27 degrees Celsius for the start of the race.

How many laps is the F1 Miami GP?

The race is scheduled to complete 57 laps of the Miami International Autodrome, covering a total race distance of 308.326km.

F1 Miami GP starting grid

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Time Gap
1 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull Red Bull 1'26.841  
2 Spain Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Mercedes 1'27.202 0.361
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari Ferrari 1'27.349 0.508
4 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1'27.767 0.926
5 France Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault 1'27.786 0.945
6 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes Mercedes 1'27.804 0.963
7 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 1'27.861 1.020
8 France Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 1'27.935 1.094
9 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Red Bull    
10 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari    
11 Thailand Alex Albon Williams Mercedes 1'27.795 0.954
12 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Haas Ferrari 1'27.903 1.062
13 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 1'27.975 1.134
14 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'28.091 1.250
15 Netherlands Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri Red Bull 1'28.395 1.554
16 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 1'28.394 1.553
17 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Red Bull 1'28.429 1.588
18 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 1'28.476 1.635
19 Australia Oscar Piastri McLaren Mercedes 1'28.484 1.643
20 United States Logan Sargeant Williams Mercedes 1'28.577 1.736
View full results
shares
comments

Alonso: Aston Martin "came alive" in F1 qualifying after messy FP3

Verstappen “annoyed with myself” after Miami F1 qualifying mistake
Haydn Cobb More
Haydn Cobb
F1 Miami GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Miami GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Formula 1
Miami GP

F1 Miami GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more F1 Miami GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Oliveira to miss French MotoGP with injury as Savadori stands in

Oliveira to miss French MotoGP with injury as Savadori stands in

MotoGP

Oliveira to miss French MotoGP with injury as Savadori stands in Oliveira to miss French MotoGP with injury as Savadori stands in

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Plus
Plus
Formula Regional European Championship

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Latest news

NASCAR Cup Kansas: Hamlin wins after clashing with Larson

NASCAR Cup Kansas: Hamlin wins after clashing with Larson

NAS NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Kansas: Hamlin wins after clashing with Larson NASCAR Cup Kansas: Hamlin wins after clashing with Larson

Alonso: Aston Martin now wants more after fourth 2023 F1 podium

Alonso: Aston Martin now wants more after fourth 2023 F1 podium

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

Alonso: Aston Martin now wants more after fourth 2023 F1 podium Alonso: Aston Martin now wants more after fourth 2023 F1 podium

Perez: "Really poor" medium stint compromised F1 Miami GP

Perez: "Really poor" medium stint compromised F1 Miami GP

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

Perez: "Really poor" medium stint compromised F1 Miami GP Perez: "Really poor" medium stint compromised F1 Miami GP

F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Miami GP from P9 on grid

F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Miami GP from P9 on grid

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Miami GP from P9 on grid F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Miami GP from P9 on grid

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jonathan Noble

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1 The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials

How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials

The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win

The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe