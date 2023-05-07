Live: F1 Miami GP commentary and updates
Follow the live action as the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix reaches its climax with the main event of Sunday’s race.
Sergio Perez starts from pole position in Miami on a shaken-up grid triggered by Charles Leclerc’s crash which denied the top 10 a final lap run in Q3.
Perez is joined by Fernando Alonso on the front row, with Leclerc in seventh and Max Verstappen ninth. Lewis Hamilton also endured a tough qualifying and was dumped out in Q2, meaning he starts in 13th.
The Miami GP starts at 8:30pm BST.
By: Haydn Cobb, Lewis Duncan
Summary
|
Summary
|
Leaderboard
https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-miami-gp-race-report/10466658/
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Trending
Mercedes: Imola F1 upgrade will answer why W14 is so "poisonous" to drive
Mercedes: Imola F1 upgrade will answer why W14 is so "poisonous" to drive Mercedes: Imola F1 upgrade will answer why W14 is so "poisonous" to drive
10 things we learned at the 2023 F1 Miami Grand Prix
10 things we learned at the 2023 F1 Miami Grand Prix 10 things we learned at the 2023 F1 Miami Grand Prix
The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more
The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more
McLaren face "reality check" as poor Miami F1 showing stalls Baku progress
McLaren face "reality check" as poor Miami F1 showing stalls Baku progress McLaren face "reality check" as poor Miami F1 showing stalls Baku progress
F1 drivers hit out at "distracting" pre-race ceremony in Miami
F1 drivers hit out at "distracting" pre-race ceremony in Miami F1 drivers hit out at "distracting" pre-race ceremony in Miami
Alpine ‘amateurish’ criticisms don't heap pressure on F1 team, says Szafnauer
Alpine ‘amateurish’ criticisms don't heap pressure on F1 team, says Szafnauer Alpine ‘amateurish’ criticisms don't heap pressure on F1 team, says Szafnauer
Garcia holds F1 Academy series lead despite difficult weekend
Garcia holds F1 Academy series lead despite difficult weekend Garcia holds F1 Academy series lead despite difficult weekend
Horner: Verstappen would have beaten Perez on same strategy
Horner: Verstappen would have beaten Perez on same strategy Horner: Verstappen would have beaten Perez on same strategy
"Unbreakable" Red Bulls vs "Lonely" Alonso - Miami GP 2023 Review 2023
"Unbreakable" Red Bulls vs "Lonely" Alonso - Miami GP 2023 Review 2023
Starting Grid for the Miami Grand Prix
Starting Grid for the Miami Grand Prix
Tackling the New Sprint Format | 2023 Azerbaijan GP Akkodis F1 Race Debrief
Tackling the New Sprint Format | 2023 Azerbaijan GP Akkodis F1 Race Debrief