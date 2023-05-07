Live: F1 Miami GP commentary and updates

Sergio Perez starts from pole position in Miami on a shaken-up grid triggered by Charles Leclerc’s crash which denied the top 10 a final lap run in Q3.

Perez is joined by Fernando Alonso on the front row, with Leclerc in seventh and Max Verstappen ninth. Lewis Hamilton also endured a tough qualifying and was dumped out in Q2, meaning he starts in 13th.

The Miami GP starts at 8:30pm BST.