Formula 1 / Miami GP News

F1 Miami GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Max Verstappen topped the Friday practice times for Red Bull ahead of the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying.

Haydn Cobb
By:
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14

The reigning F1 world champion returned to the top of the times after a Mercedes 1-2 in first practice, as Verstappen posted a best lap of 1m27.930s to lead the second session by 0.385s from Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz.

Charles Leclerc slotted into third place but crashed late on for Ferrari, clattering the barriers head-on at Turn 7, to trigger a brief red flag in FP2.

Azerbaijan GP winner Sergio Perez could only manage fourth for Red Bull but kept ahead of Fernando Alonso in his Aston Martin and McLaren’s Lando Norris.

Hamilton led the Mercedes’ charge in the second session with seventh, ahead of Lance Stroll in the other Aston Martin, as Alpine’s Esteban Ocon and Alex Albon in the Williams rounded out the top 10.

What time does qualifying start for the F1 Miami Grand Prix?

Qualifying for the Miami GP starts at 4pm local time (9pm BST), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.

Date: Saturday 6 May 2023

Start time: 4pm local time – 9pm BST

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £24 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

How can I watch F1 Miami GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, with Miami GP qualifying coverage starting at 8:00pm BST on Sky Sports F1 and 8:30pm BST on Sky Sports Main Event.

  • Channel: Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event
  • Start time: 8:00pm/8:30pm BST 6 May 2023

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying here.

When can I watch the highlights of F1 Miami GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the Miami GP at 08:30am BST on Sunday morning. The full programme will run for 60 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.

For the entire 2023 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

  • Channel: Channel 4
  • Start time: 08:30am BST 7 May 2023
Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43

Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

Will F1 Miami GP qualifying be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2023 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of Miami GP qualifying will start at 9:00pm BST on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds app.

What's the weather forecast for qualifying in Miami?

Hot and sunny weather conditions with a low chance of rain is forecast for Saturday's qualifying session in Miami. The temperature is set to be 30 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying.

F1 Miami GP FP2 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Time Gap Interval
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Red Bull 1'27.930    
2 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari Ferrari 1'28.315 0.385 0.385
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 1'28.398 0.468 0.083
4 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull Red Bull 1'28.419 0.489 0.021
5 Spain Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Mercedes 1'28.660 0.730 0.241
6 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 1'28.741 0.811 0.081
7 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 1'28.858 0.928 0.117
8 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 1'28.930 1.000 0.072
9 France Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 1'28.937 1.007 0.007
10 Thailand Alex Albon Williams Mercedes 1'29.046 1.116 0.109
11 France Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault 1'29.098 1.168 0.052
12 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1'29.171 1.241 0.073
13 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'29.181 1.251 0.010
14 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'29.189 1.259 0.008
15 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes Mercedes 1'29.216 1.286 0.027
16 Australia Oscar Piastri McLaren Mercedes 1'29.339 1.409 0.123
17 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Haas Ferrari 1'29.393 1.463 0.054
18 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Red Bull 1'29.613 1.683 0.220
19 Netherlands Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri Red Bull 1'29.928 1.998 0.315
20 United States Logan Sargeant Williams Mercedes 1'30.038 2.108 0.110
View full results

F1 Miami GP FP1 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Time Gap Interval
1 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes Mercedes 1'30.125    
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 1'30.337 0.212 0.212
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 1'30.449 0.324 0.112
4 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Red Bull 1'30.549 0.424 0.100
5 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari Ferrari 1'30.724 0.599 0.175
6 France Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault 1'31.104 0.979 0.380
7 Spain Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Mercedes 1'31.231 1.106 0.127
8 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 1'31.337 1.212 0.106
9 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Haas Ferrari 1'31.392 1.267 0.055
10 France Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 1'31.542 1.417 0.150
11 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull Red Bull 1'31.566 1.441 0.024
12 Australia Oscar Piastri McLaren Mercedes 1'31.810 1.685 0.244
13 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1'31.853 1.728 0.043
14 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'31.902 1.777 0.049
15 Thailand Alex Albon Williams Mercedes 1'31.903 1.778 0.001
16 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 1'31.997 1.872 0.094
17 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'32.134 2.009 0.137
18 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Red Bull 1'32.169 2.044 0.035
19 United States Logan Sargeant Williams Mercedes 1'32.619 2.494 0.450
20 Netherlands Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri Red Bull 1'34.637 4.512 2.018
View full results
