F1 Miami GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

The reigning F1 world champion returned to the top of the times after a Mercedes 1-2 in first practice, as Verstappen posted a best lap of 1m27.930s to lead the second session by 0.385s from Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz.

Charles Leclerc slotted into third place but crashed late on for Ferrari, clattering the barriers head-on at Turn 7, to trigger a brief red flag in FP2.

Azerbaijan GP winner Sergio Perez could only manage fourth for Red Bull but kept ahead of Fernando Alonso in his Aston Martin and McLaren’s Lando Norris.

Hamilton led the Mercedes’ charge in the second session with seventh, ahead of Lance Stroll in the other Aston Martin, as Alpine’s Esteban Ocon and Alex Albon in the Williams rounded out the top 10.

What time does qualifying start for the F1 Miami Grand Prix?

Qualifying for the Miami GP starts at 4pm local time (9pm BST), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.

Date: Saturday 6 May 2023

Start time: 4pm local time – 9pm BST

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £24 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

How can I watch F1 Miami GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, with Miami GP qualifying coverage starting at 8:00pm BST on Sky Sports F1 and 8:30pm BST on Sky Sports Main Event.

Channel: Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event

Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event Start time: 8:00pm/8:30pm BST 6 May 2023

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying here.

When can I watch the highlights of F1 Miami GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the Miami GP at 08:30am BST on Sunday morning. The full programme will run for 60 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.

For the entire 2023 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

Channel: Channel 4

Channel 4 Start time: 08:30am BST 7 May 2023

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43 Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

Will F1 Miami GP qualifying be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2023 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of Miami GP qualifying will start at 9:00pm BST on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds app.

What's the weather forecast for qualifying in Miami?

Hot and sunny weather conditions with a low chance of rain is forecast for Saturday's qualifying session in Miami. The temperature is set to be 30 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying.

F1 Miami GP FP2 results

F1 Miami GP FP1 results