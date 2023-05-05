Live: F1 Miami GP commentary and updates - FP2

F1 heads to Miami this weekend for round five of the 2023 championship, with Max Verstappen leading the standings from team-mate Sergio Perez.

The Mexican driver won both races during the Baku sprint weekend despite Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc taking pole.

Verstappen will be hoping to repeat his win on Miami's street circuit from last year, as well as continuing Red Bull's 100% success rate so far this year.

The weekend returns to its usual format in the US, with two free practice sessions on Friday, FP3 and qualifying on Saturday and the race on Sunday.

FP1 starts at 7pm BST on Friday, with FP2 at 10:30pm.