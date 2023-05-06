Subscribe
Previous / F1 Miami GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more Next / What we learned from Friday practice at F1's 2023 Miami GP
Formula 1 / Miami GP News

Hamilton: Miami F1 struggles feel like a "kick in the gut"

Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes’ slump in second practice for Formula 1’s Miami Grand Prix felt like a "kick in the gut" after the promise shown in the first session.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14

The seven-time world champion had been right behind Mercedes team-mate George Russell as they topped the timesheets in FP1, but his form fell away in the evening practice session as Hamilton ended up seventh – nearly one second adrift of pace-setter Max Verstappen.

Reflecting on the struggles to find a good balance with the car, Hamilton said that the contrast of performance over the day had been hard to take.

“We're not particularly quick and it's a struggle out there,” he said. “We're just trying lots of different things.  

“P1 looked quite good, but then to come into P2, and the true pace comes out, it's just a kick in the gut. It's a little bit difficult to take sometimes, but we'll just keep on working on it, and we’ll regroup to try and see if we can make some set-up changes to get the car in the sweet spot.”

While Mercedes’ situation had looked encouraging at the Australian Grand Prix as the squad was able to challenge Red Bull, things have been more difficult recently.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14

Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

And Hamilton felt that beyond the steps Mercedes had made over the winter to cure porpoising, the performance of its W14 had felt no better than the difficult 2022 car.

“Melbourne was a night and day difference, and it was much, much nicer to drive there,” he said. “Baku felt better than here, so I think maybe it’s the heat or maybe just the balance we have at the moment.   

“I'm going to stay optimistic and I'm going to stay hopeful that we can get the car in a better place and maybe be a couple of steps up.

“But it feels like, apart from the last year when we had hardcore bouncing, it generally feels like we're racing pretty much the same car. And so that's the difficult thing.”  

Read Also:

Hamilton said that the current pace of the Mercedes also proved how ‘desperate’ the team was for the next race at Imola when a major update is due to arrive.

“I’m trying to stay positive with it and we're working as hard as we can,” he said. “It's just we desperately need those upgrades, that's for sure. 

“We have just got to keep our head down for one more race and hopefully we'll start a new path at the next race.”

shares
comments

F1 Miami GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

What we learned from Friday practice at F1's 2023 Miami GP
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Horner: Red Bull/Ferrari "hostage exchange" will not involve F1 senior personnel

Horner: Red Bull/Ferrari "hostage exchange" will not involve F1 senior personnel

Formula 1
Miami GP

Horner: Red Bull/Ferrari "hostage exchange" will not involve F1 senior personnel Horner: Red Bull/Ferrari "hostage exchange" will not involve F1 senior personnel

Horner: Paranoia must not creep into Red Bull F1 driver battle

Horner: Paranoia must not creep into Red Bull F1 driver battle

Formula 1

Horner: Paranoia must not creep into Red Bull F1 driver battle Horner: Paranoia must not creep into Red Bull F1 driver battle

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

Lewis Hamilton More
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton explains new F1 support team structure following Cullen departure

Hamilton explains new F1 support team structure following Cullen departure

Formula 1
Miami GP

Hamilton explains new F1 support team structure following Cullen departure Hamilton explains new F1 support team structure following Cullen departure

Hamilton: Baku F1 recovery drive "shows the hunger is still there"

Hamilton: Baku F1 recovery drive "shows the hunger is still there"

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Hamilton: Baku F1 recovery drive "shows the hunger is still there" Hamilton: Baku F1 recovery drive "shows the hunger is still there"

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Mercedes More
Mercedes
F1 Miami GP: Russell leads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice

F1 Miami GP: Russell leads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice

Formula 1
Miami GP

F1 Miami GP: Russell leads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice F1 Miami GP: Russell leads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice

Wolff: Mercedes F1 car revamp under cost cap a "painful process"

Wolff: Mercedes F1 car revamp under cost cap a "painful process"

Formula 1
Miami GP

Wolff: Mercedes F1 car revamp under cost cap a "painful process" Wolff: Mercedes F1 car revamp under cost cap a "painful process"

The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift

The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift

Latest news

Perez: Miami the "worst weekend" until F1 pole

Perez: Miami the "worst weekend" until F1 pole

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

Perez: Miami the "worst weekend" until F1 pole Perez: Miami the "worst weekend" until F1 pole

F1 qualifying results: Sergio Perez takes Miami GP pole

F1 qualifying results: Sergio Perez takes Miami GP pole

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

F1 qualifying results: Sergio Perez takes Miami GP pole F1 qualifying results: Sergio Perez takes Miami GP pole

F1 Miami GP: Perez secures pole as Leclerc crash prompts red flag

F1 Miami GP: Perez secures pole as Leclerc crash prompts red flag

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

F1 Miami GP: Perez secures pole as Leclerc crash prompts red flag F1 Miami GP: Perez secures pole as Leclerc crash prompts red flag

Horner: Many F1 circuits too small to house new teams

Horner: Many F1 circuits too small to house new teams

F1 Formula 1

Horner: Many F1 circuits too small to house new teams Horner: Many F1 circuits too small to house new teams

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jonathan Noble

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1 The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials

How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials

The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win

The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe