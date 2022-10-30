Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Leclerc fears “nightmare” Mexican GP after Ferrari F1 qualifying woes Next / Mercedes: F1 engine issue "definitely affected" Hamilton’s Mexico Q3 lap
Formula 1 / Mexico City GP News

F1 Mexican Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

Max Verstappen will start from pole position after topping qualifying for the Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix. Here's how and when you can watch the race.

Haydn Cobb
By:
F1 Mexican Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

The reigning F1 world champion saw off a challenge from both Mercedes drivers to take pole by 0.304s ahead of George Russell with Lewis Hamilton in third place just 0.005s off his team-mate.

Qualifying was a fraught fight for home hero Sergio Perez who could only manage fourth place due to an electrical issue with his Red Bull F1 car.

But at Ferrari worse was to follow, as Carlos Sainz was fifth in qualifying and Charles Leclerc was down in seventh having been outqualified by Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas.

Lando Norris won the qualifying battle for McLaren against Alpine, with Fernando Alonso in ninth and Esteban Ocon in 10th, as Daniel Ricciardo once again narrowly missed out after being dumped out in Q2 in 11th.

When is the F1 Mexican Grand Prix?

• Date: Sunday 30th October 2022
• Start time: 8:00pm GMT, 2:00pm local time

The 20th round of the 2022 F1 season, the Mexican GP at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, gets underway at 2:00pm local time (8:00pm GMT) on Sunday 30th October.

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £20 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £33.99p per month.

Simon Lazenby, Sky TV, Martin Brundle, Sky TV

Simon Lazenby, Sky TV, Martin Brundle, Sky TV

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the F1 Mexican GP?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the Mexican GP, with the race shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event. Pre-race coverage will be starting at 6:30pm on Sky Sports F1 and 7:00pm on Sky Sports Main Event ahead of the race start at 8:00pm GMT.

• Channels: Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event
• Start time: 6:30pm GMT on Sky Sports F1 and 7:00pm GMT on Sky Sports Main Event, Sunday 30th October 2022

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the Mexican GP here.

When can I watch the F1 Mexican GP highlights?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the Mexican GP at 1:05am GMT on Monday morning. The full programme will run for one-and-a-half hours, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend.

For the entire 2022 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

• Channel: Channel 4
• Start time: 1:05am GMT, Monday 31st October 2022

Will the F1 Mexican GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2022 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra stations, the BBC Sounds app and the via the BBC Sport website.

Live coverage of the Mexican GP will start at 8:00pm GMT on BBC Radio 5 Live and on the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the F1 Mexican GP

Current weather forecasts predict hot and sunny conditions at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, with a low chance of rain. The temperature is expected to be 25 degrees Celsius for the start of the race, five degrees colder than the United States GP last time out.

George Russell, Mercedes W13, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

George Russell, Mercedes W13, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

How many laps is the F1 Mexican GP?

The race is scheduled to complete 71 laps at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, covering a total race distance of 305.354km.

F1 Mexican GP starting grid

Cla Driver Chassis
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull
2 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
4 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull
5 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari
6 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo
7 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren
9 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine
10 France Esteban Ocon Alpine
11 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren
12 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo
13 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri
14 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri
15 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas
16 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin
17 Thailand Alex Albon Williams
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams
19 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas
20 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin
View full results
