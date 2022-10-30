Live: F1 Mexican GP commentary and updates

Although the F1 titles are already sewn up in favour of Max Verstappen and Red Bull, the final three races will shape the rest of the championship order, as Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez battle over the runner-up spot in the championship.

Verstappen has pole for the race in Mexico, as neither Mercedes driver was able to overturn the Dutchman after the final runs.

Home favourite Sergio Perez starts fourth ahead of Carlos Sainz, as Ferrari struggled with the conditions and the two cars were split by Valtteri Bottas as Charles Leclerc starts seventh.