F1 Las Vegas GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

On a frustrating day for F1, the opening action at the Las Vegas GP was ended after eight minutes of running in first practice after a water valve cover was dislodged by the cars.

The debris saw Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari and Esteban Ocon’s Alpine suffer serious damage, with the Spaniard controversially given a 10-place grid penalty for having to use an extra energy store for his Ferrari that was out of his allocation, with the stewards unable to avert applying the penalty in unusual circumstances.

Further trouble followed when the track repairs delayed the start of FP2, that was extended to 90 minutes to make up for lost running in first practice, which meant fans had to leave the track before the session started due to security staff shifts ending.

Despite the difficulty, Ferrari ended the day with a 1-2 led by Charles Leclerc, ahead of Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso in third. Sergio Perez placed his Red Bull fourth, with Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas fifth, in front of the other Red Bull of Max Verstappen in sixth.

What time does qualifying start for the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix?

Qualifying for the Las Vegas GP starts at 12am local time (8am GMT), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.

Date: Saturday 18 November 2023

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, except for the British GP which is shown live on both Sky Sports and Channel 4, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £24 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

How can I watch F1 Las Vegas GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, with Las Vegas GP qualifying coverage starting at 7:00am GMT on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event.

Channel: Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event

Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event Start time: 7:00am GMT 18 November 2023

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying here.

When can I watch the highlights of F1 Las Vegas GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the Las Vegas GP at 11:40am GMT on Saturday morning. The full programme will run for 90 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.

For the entire 2023 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on-demand catch-up services.

Channel: Channel 4

Channel 4 Start time: 11:40am GMT 18 November 2023

Will F1 Las Vegas GP qualifying be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2023 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of Las Vegas GP qualifying will start at 8:00am GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds app.

What's the weather forecast for qualifying in Las Vegas?

Cold but dry conditions are forecast for Friday night into Saturday morning for the start of qualifying in Las Vegas. The temperature is set to be 13 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying, with a very low chance of rain and low winds.

