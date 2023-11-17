Subscribe
Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
News

F1 Las Vegas GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Charles Leclerc topped the Friday practice times for Ferrari ahead of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying. 

Published
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

On a frustrating day for F1, the opening action at the Las Vegas GP was ended after eight minutes of running in first practice after a water valve cover was dislodged by the cars.

The debris saw Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari and Esteban Ocon’s Alpine suffer serious damage, with the Spaniard controversially given a 10-place grid penalty for having to use an extra energy store for his Ferrari that was out of his allocation, with the stewards unable to avert applying the penalty in unusual circumstances. 

Further trouble followed when the track repairs delayed the start of FP2, that was extended to 90 minutes to make up for lost running in first practice, which meant fans had to leave the track before the session started due to security staff shifts ending. 

Despite the difficulty, Ferrari ended the day with a 1-2 led by Charles Leclerc, ahead of Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso in third. Sergio Perez placed his Red Bull fourth, with Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas fifth, in front of the other Red Bull of Max Verstappen in sixth. 

What time does qualifying start for the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix? 

Qualifying for the Las Vegas GP starts at 12am local time (8am GMT), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format. 

  • Date:Saturday 18 November 2023
  • Start time:12am local time – 8am GMT 

How can I watch Formula 1? 

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, except for the British GP which is shown live on both Sky Sports and Channel 4, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK. 

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £24 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £34.99p per month. 

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

How can I watch F1 Las Vegas GP qualifying? 

In the United Kingdom every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, with Las Vegas GP qualifying coverage starting at 7:00am GMT on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event. 

  • Channel: Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event 
  • Start time: 7:00am GMT 18 November 2023 

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying here. 

When can I watch the highlights of F1 Las Vegas GP qualifying? 

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the Las Vegas GP at 11:40am GMT on Saturday morning. The full programme will run for 90 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far. 

For the entire 2023 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on-demand catch-up services. 

  • Channel: Channel 4  
  • Start time: 11:40am GMT 18 November 2023 

Will F1 Las Vegas GP qualifying be on the radio?  

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2023 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website. 

Coverage of Las Vegas GP qualifying will start at 8:00am GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds app. 

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523

What's the weather forecast for qualifying in Las Vegas? 

Cold but dry conditions are forecast for Friday night into Saturday morning for the start of qualifying in Las Vegas. The temperature is set to be 13 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying, with a very low chance of rain and low winds. 

FP2 Results

 
 
       
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 39

1'35.265

   234.331
2 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 39

+0.517

1'35.782

 0.517 233.066
3 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 38

+0.528

1'35.793

 0.011 233.039
4 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 36

+0.820

1'36.085

 0.292 232.331
5 Finland V. Bottas Alfa Romeo 77 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 36

+0.864

1'36.129

 0.044 232.225
6 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 37

+0.918

1'36.183

 0.054 232.095
7 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 33

+1.224

1'36.489

 0.306 231.359
8 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 41

+1.231

1'36.496

 0.007 231.342
9 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 42

+1.398

1'36.663

 0.167 230.942
10 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 42

+1.423

1'36.688

 0.025 230.882
11 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 33

+1.599

1'36.864

 0.176 230.463
12 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 37

+1.625

1'36.890

 0.026 230.401
13 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 37

+1.652

1'36.917

 0.027 230.337
14 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 35

+1.722

1'36.987

 0.070 230.171
15 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 33

+1.869

1'37.134

 0.147 229.822
16 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 37

+1.976

1'37.241

 0.107 229.569
17 Japan Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 AlphaTauri Red Bull 41

+2.147

1'37.412

 0.171 229.166
18 China Z. Guanyu Alfa Romeo 24 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 36

+2.391

1'37.656

 0.244 228.594
19 Australia D. Ricciardo AlphaTauri 3 AlphaTauri Red Bull 40

+2.415

1'37.680

 0.024 228.538
20 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 42

+2.875

1'38.140

 0.460 227.466
View full results  

FP1 Results

 
 
       
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 4

1'40.909

   221.225
2 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 4

+2.537

1'43.446

 2.537 215.799
3 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 4

+3.352

1'44.261

 0.815 214.112
4 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 4

+3.488

1'44.397

 0.136 213.833
5 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 5

+4.456

1'45.365

 0.968 211.869
6 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 4

+4.588

1'45.497

 0.132 211.604
7 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 4

+4.915

1'45.824

 0.327 210.950
8 Japan Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 AlphaTauri Red Bull 5

+4.999

1'45.908

 0.084 210.782
9 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 4

+5.884

1'46.793

 0.885 209.036
10 Finland V. Bottas Alfa Romeo 77 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 5

+6.238

1'47.147

 0.354 208.345
11 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 5

+7.344

1'48.253

 1.106 206.216
12 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 4

+7.604

1'48.513

 0.260 205.722
13 Australia D. Ricciardo AlphaTauri 3 AlphaTauri Red Bull 4

+7.741

1'48.650

 0.137 205.463
14 China Z. Guanyu Alfa Romeo 24 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 5

+7.913

1'48.822

 0.172 205.138
15 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 3

+8.038

1'48.947

 0.125 204.903
16 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 2

 

    
17 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 2

 

    
18 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 2

 

    
19 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 2

 

    
20 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 0

 

    
View full results  
shares
comments
