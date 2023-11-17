Subscribe
Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
News

F1 fans removed from grandstands ahead of delayed Vegas FP2

Formula 1 fans attending the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix were removed from all fan areas, including grandstands, ahead of the delayed FP2 session.

Alex Kalinauckas
Author Alex Kalinauckas
Updated
Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri AT04

A since-deleted statement released by the Vegas race on its social media platforms read: "Due to logistical considerations for our fans and our staff, we have made the determination that we will be closing all Las Vegas Grand Prix fan areas at 1.30am. We look forward to welcoming fans back later today for exciting FP3 and qualifying sessions".

The development meant the FP2 session took place in front of empty grandstands and finished at 4am, the time the sections of track that take in public roads were supposed to be fully open to the public.

Autosport understands that fans had to leave the fan areas due to security team shifts ending, which meant the grandstands and fan zones could not operate as expected.

It is not currently clear why the original statement was deleted from the Vegas race's social media accounts.

But a later statement said: "There is no higher priority at a Formula 1 race than the safety and security of drivers, fans and staff alike.

"Following last night's incident involving a water valve cover, the Las Vegas Grand Prix, F1 and the FIA decided to take extra precautions to ensure the integrity of the track prior to the resumption of racing.

"These additional measures required multiple hours to fully complete, which led ot a significant delay in the race schedule.

"Given the lateness of the hour and logistical concerns regarding the safe movement of fans and employees out of the circuit, LVGP made the difficult decision to close the fan zones prior to the beginning of Free Practice 2.

"With a full round of practice successfully completed, LVGP looks forward to providing a safe and entertaining race weekend for all."

Marshals load the damaged car of Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, onto a truck

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Marshals load the damaged car of Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, onto a truck

The heavily delayed timetable for the first day of F1 action in Las Vegas for 41 years was caused by the cancellation of the earlier FP1 session following Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Alpine driver Esteban Ocon striking a loose water valve cover while traversing the lengthy Las Vegas Strip section of the 3.9-mile track.

Race officials and track engineers have made rapid inspections and repairs to 30 such water valves along the Strip – by filling them in with a mix of asphalt and resin that is hoped will keep them in place sufficiently when the cars are running over them at top speed on such a long straight.

The big forces produced by ground-effect cars on the track as cars move across it have been cited as a reason why the water valve cover in question failed, something that happened specifically around its concrete join with the rest of the road.

FP2 had finally been rescheduled for 2am following the repair efforts, before this was pushed back first by 15 minutes and then a full half hour to commence at 2.30am local time.

shares
comments
Previous article Wolff: Vegas GP manhole incident "not a black eye" for F1
Next article Sainz given grid penalty after F1 track manhole cover incident at Las Vegas GP
Alex Kalinauckas
More
Alex Kalinauckas
What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix

What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix

F1 Las Vegas GP: Leclerc leads Ferrari 1-2 in delayed and extended FP2 session

F1 Las Vegas GP: Leclerc leads Ferrari 1-2 in delayed and extended FP2 session

Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

F1 Las Vegas GP: Leclerc leads Ferrari 1-2 in delayed and extended FP2 session F1 Las Vegas GP: Leclerc leads Ferrari 1-2 in delayed and extended FP2 session

Why Las Vegas is Ferrari's best chance to snare another 2023 F1 win from Red Bull

Why Las Vegas is Ferrari's best chance to snare another 2023 F1 win from Red Bull

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Why Las Vegas is Ferrari's best chance to snare another 2023 F1 win from Red Bull Why Las Vegas is Ferrari's best chance to snare another 2023 F1 win from Red Bull

Latest news

Live: F1 Las Vegas GP updates – FP3 & Qualifying

Live: F1 Las Vegas GP updates – FP3 & Qualifying

F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Live: F1 Las Vegas GP updates – FP3 & Qualifying Live: F1 Las Vegas GP updates – FP3 & Qualifying

WRC Japan: Evans in control as Ogier nibbles at deficit

WRC Japan: Evans in control as Ogier nibbles at deficit

WRC WRC
Rally Japan

WRC Japan: Evans in control as Ogier nibbles at deficit WRC Japan: Evans in control as Ogier nibbles at deficit

Vegas GP fans offered F1 merchandise vouchers after being sent home

Vegas GP fans offered F1 merchandise vouchers after being sent home

F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Vegas GP fans offered F1 merchandise vouchers after being sent home Vegas GP fans offered F1 merchandise vouchers after being sent home

F1 explains why spectators were ejected from Las Vegas track before FP2

F1 explains why spectators were ejected from Las Vegas track before FP2

F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

F1 explains why spectators were ejected from Las Vegas track before FP2 F1 explains why spectators were ejected from Las Vegas track before FP2

How Andretti’s involvement could elevate the Las Vegas F1 experience

How Andretti’s involvement could elevate the Las Vegas F1 experience

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

How Andretti’s involvement could elevate the Las Vegas F1 experience How Andretti’s involvement could elevate the Las Vegas F1 experience

How F1 teams are attempting to negotiate Vegas unknowns

How F1 teams are attempting to negotiate Vegas unknowns

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

How F1 teams are attempting to negotiate Vegas unknowns How F1 teams are attempting to negotiate Vegas unknowns

The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas

The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas

Why Las Vegas is Ferrari's best chance to snare another 2023 F1 win from Red Bull

Why Las Vegas is Ferrari's best chance to snare another 2023 F1 win from Red Bull

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Why Las Vegas is Ferrari's best chance to snare another 2023 F1 win from Red Bull Why Las Vegas is Ferrari's best chance to snare another 2023 F1 win from Red Bull

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe