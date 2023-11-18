Live: F1 Las Vegas GP updates – FP3 & Qualifying

After a tough opening day of action following FP1 being called off after eight minutes due to a dislodged water value cover that sustained major damage to Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari and Esteban Ocon’s Alpine, and then FP2 being run without fans at 2:30am local time, F1 will be targeting a smoother final practice and qualifying.

The Las Vegas GP is the penultimate race of the 2023 season and provides an all-new challenge to the teams and the drivers, on a street track built around the famous city Strip.

Final practice begins at 4:30am GMT, followed by qualifying at 8am GMT.