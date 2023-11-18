Live: F1 Las Vegas GP updates – FP3 & Qualifying
Follow the live action as the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix continues.
After a tough opening day of action following FP1 being called off after eight minutes due to a dislodged water value cover that sustained major damage to Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari and Esteban Ocon’s Alpine, and then FP2 being run without fans at 2:30am local time, F1 will be targeting a smoother final practice and qualifying.
The Las Vegas GP is the penultimate race of the 2023 season and provides an all-new challenge to the teams and the drivers, on a street track built around the famous city Strip.
Final practice begins at 4:30am GMT, followed by qualifying at 8am GMT.
By: Haydn Cobb, Stefan Mackley
Summary
|
Summary
|
Q3 leaderboard
https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-las-vegas-gp-qualifying-report/10548183/
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23
Trending
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
Verstappen: New F1 races shouldn't be substitute for getting s***faced in Ibiza
Verstappen: New F1 races shouldn't be substitute for getting s***faced in Ibiza Verstappen: New F1 races shouldn't be substitute for getting s***faced in Ibiza
Father-and-son Mazda MX-5 racers banned after "abhorrent" behaviour
Father-and-son Mazda MX-5 racers banned after "abhorrent" behaviour Father-and-son Mazda MX-5 racers banned after "abhorrent" behaviour
2023 F1 Las Vegas GP qualifying results: Leclerc takes pole
2023 F1 Las Vegas GP qualifying results: Leclerc takes pole 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP qualifying results: Leclerc takes pole
Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes F1 car sells for whopping £15.1million
Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes F1 car sells for whopping £15.1million Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes F1 car sells for whopping £15.1million
MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin takes vital sprint win to roll title battle to final round
MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin takes vital sprint win to roll title battle to final round MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin takes vital sprint win to roll title battle to final round
McLaren: Tyre use, not car performance behind F1 Las Vegas Q1 exit
McLaren: Tyre use, not car performance behind F1 Las Vegas Q1 exit McLaren: Tyre use, not car performance behind F1 Las Vegas Q1 exit
Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes F1 car sells for whopping £15.1million
Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes F1 car sells for whopping £15.1million Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes F1 car sells for whopping £15.1million
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell kick off the Las Vegas Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell kick off the Las Vegas Grand Prix
F1 2023 Las Vegas GP: COLDEST Race Brings the Unknown
F1 2023 Las Vegas GP: COLDEST Race Brings the Unknown
Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Official First Lap
Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Official First Lap