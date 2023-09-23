F1 Japanese Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
Max Verstappen will start from pole position after topping qualifying for the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix. Here's how and when you can watch the race.
The Red Bull driver bounced back from a disappointing Singapore showing by topping every practice and grabbing pole position at Suzuka, taking top spot in qualifying by a dominant 0.581s.
Verstappen also took aim at Red Bull’s detractors after qualifying, telling them to go “suck on an egg” as he defended his team from recent speculation.
McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris were Verstappen’s nearest challengers, with the Australian taking his best qualifying result of his rookie season in second ahead of his team-mate.
But both McLaren drivers already expect a tall order to battle Verstappen for Japanese GP victory, as Norris quipped it needs Piastri to emulate the Ayrton Senna vs Alain Prost from 1990 at Suzuka to stand a chance.
Behind the front three, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc beat Sergio Perez to the second row, with Italy and Singapore polesitter Carlos Sainz in sixth ahead of the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.
Home favourite Yuki Tsunoda took an impressive ninth for AlphaTauri in qualifying, as Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso rounded out the top 10.
When is the F1 Japanese Grand Prix?
- Date: Sunday 24 September 2023
- Start time: 6:00am BST, 2:00pm local time
The 16th round of the 2023 F1 season, the Japanese GP at the Suzuka circuit, gets under way at 2:00pm local time (6:00am BST) on Sunday 24 September.
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, celebrates after Qualifying
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
How can I watch Formula 1?
In the United Kingdom, Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.
Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £24 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.
How can I watch the F1 Japanese GP?
In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the Japanese GP.
The race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, with pre-race coverage starting at 4:30am BST on Sky Sports F1 and on Sky Sports Main Event, ahead of the race start at 6:00am BST.
- Channels: Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event
- Start time: 4:30am BST, Sunday 24 September 2023
Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the Japanese GP here.
When can I watch the F1 Japanese GP highlights?
In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the Japanese GP at 12:30pm BST on Sunday. The full programme will run for two and a half hours, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend.
For the entire 2023 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on-demand catch-up services.
- Channel: Channel 4
- Start time: 12:30pm BST, Sunday 24 September 2023
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Will the F1 Japanese GP be on the radio?
Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2023 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra stations, the BBC Sounds app and via the BBC Sport website.
Live coverage of the Japanese GP will start at 6:00am BST on BBC Radio 5 Live and on the BBC Sounds app.
Weather forecast for the F1 Japanese GP
Current weather forecasts predict hot and sunny conditions at Suzuka, with low winds and a low chance of rain. The temperature is expected to be 28 degrees Celsius for the start of the race.
How many laps is the F1 Japanese GP?
The race is scheduled to complete 53 laps of the Suzuka circuit, covering a total race distance of 307.471km.
F1 Japanese GP starting grid
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Time
|km/h
|1
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|1'28.877
|235.214
|2
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|+0.581
|233.687
|3
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|+0.616
|233.595
|4
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|+0.665
|233.468
|5
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|+0.773
|233.186
|6
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|+0.973
|232.667
|7
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|+1.031
|232.517
|8
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|+1.342
|231.716
|9
|Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri
|22
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|+1.426
|231.500
|10
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|+1.683
|230.843
|11
|L. Lawson AlphaTauri
|40
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|+1.631
|230.976
|12
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|+1.632
|230.973
|13
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|+1.660
|230.902
|14
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|+1.709
|230.777
|15
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|+1.788
|230.576
|16
|V. Bottas Alfa Romeo
|77
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|+2.172
|229.603
|17
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|+2.304
|229.271
|18
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|+2.422
|228.975
|19
|Z. Guanyu Alfa Romeo
|24
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|+2.521
|228.727
|20
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|View full results
Leclerc stunned by "crazy" gap to Verstappen in Japan F1 qualifying
Nakajima: Hirakawa McLaren deal not precursor to Toyota F1 return
Latest news
Bagnaia 'cannot make mistakes' like India crash after MotoGP points lead slashed
Bagnaia 'cannot make mistakes' like India crash after MotoGP points lead slashed Bagnaia 'cannot make mistakes' like India crash after MotoGP points lead slashed
BTCC Silvestone: Sutton sensational to win from back of grid
BTCC Silvestone: Sutton sensational to win from back of grid BTCC Silvestone: Sutton sensational to win from back of grid
Hamilton: Mercedes DRS request for Russell "made no sense" in F1 Japanese GP
Hamilton: Mercedes DRS request for Russell "made no sense" in F1 Japanese GP Hamilton: Mercedes DRS request for Russell "made no sense" in F1 Japanese GP
Martin: Dehydration almost cost me India MotoGP runner-up spot
Martin: Dehydration almost cost me India MotoGP runner-up spot Martin: Dehydration almost cost me India MotoGP runner-up spot
Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out
Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out
How Tsunoda has eliminated a crucial F1 limitation
How Tsunoda has eliminated a crucial F1 limitation How Tsunoda has eliminated a crucial F1 limitation
How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again
How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again
Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge
Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge
Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius
Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius
The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP
The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP
The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake
The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.