F1 Japanese Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

Max Verstappen will start from pole position after topping qualifying for the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix. Here's how and when you can watch the race. 

Haydn Cobb
By:
The Red Bull driver bounced back from a disappointing Singapore showing by topping every practice and grabbing pole position at Suzuka, taking top spot in qualifying by a dominant 0.581s. 

Verstappen also took aim at Red Bull’s detractors after qualifying, telling them to go “suck on an egg” as he defended his team from recent speculation. 

McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris were Verstappen’s nearest challengers, with the Australian taking his best qualifying result of his rookie season in second ahead of his team-mate. 

But both McLaren drivers already expect a tall order to battle Verstappen for Japanese GP victory, as Norris quipped it needs Piastri to emulate the Ayrton Senna vs Alain Prost from 1990 at Suzuka to stand a chance. 

Behind the front three, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc beat Sergio Perez to the second row, with Italy and Singapore polesitter Carlos Sainz in sixth ahead of the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. 

Home favourite Yuki Tsunoda took an impressive ninth for AlphaTauri in qualifying, as Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso rounded out the top 10. 

When is the F1 Japanese Grand Prix? 

  • Date: Sunday 24 September 2023 
  • Start time: 6:00am BST, 2:00pm local time 

The 16th round of the 2023 F1 season, the Japanese GP at the Suzuka circuit, gets under way at 2:00pm local time (6:00am BST) on Sunday 24 September. 

How can I watch Formula 1? 

In the United Kingdom, Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK. 

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £24 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £34.99p per month. 

How can I watch the F1 Japanese GP? 

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the Japanese GP.  

The race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, with pre-race coverage starting at 4:30am BST on Sky Sports F1 and on Sky Sports Main Event, ahead of the race start at 6:00am BST. 

  • Channels: Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event 
  • Start time: 4:30am BST, Sunday 24 September 2023 

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the Japanese GP here. 

When can I watch the F1 Japanese GP highlights? 

In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the Japanese GP at 12:30pm BST on Sunday. The full programme will run for two and a half hours, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend. 

For the entire 2023 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on-demand catch-up services. 

  • Channel: Channel 4  
  • Start time: 12:30pm BST, Sunday 24 September 2023 
Will the F1 Japanese GP be on the radio?  

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2023 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra stations, the BBC Sounds app and via the BBC Sport website. 

Live coverage of the Japanese GP will start at 6:00am BST on BBC Radio 5 Live and on the BBC Sounds app. 

Weather forecast for the F1 Japanese GP 

Current weather forecasts predict hot and sunny conditions at Suzuka, with low winds and a low chance of rain. The temperature is expected to be 28 degrees Celsius for the start of the race. 

How many laps is the F1 Japanese GP? 

The race is scheduled to complete 53 laps of the Suzuka circuit, covering a total race distance of 307.471km. 

F1 Japanese GP starting grid 

 
 
     
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 1'28.877 235.214
2 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes +0.581 233.687
3 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes +0.616 233.595
4 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari +0.665 233.468
5 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull +0.773 233.186
6 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari +0.973 232.667
7 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes +1.031 232.517
8 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes +1.342 231.716
9 Japan Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 AlphaTauri Red Bull +1.426 231.500
10 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes +1.683 230.843
11 New Zealand L. Lawson AlphaTauri 40 AlphaTauri Red Bull +1.631 230.976
12 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault +1.632 230.973
13 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes +1.660 230.902
14 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault +1.709 230.777
15 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari +1.788 230.576
16 Finland V. Bottas Alfa Romeo 77 Alfa Romeo Ferrari +2.172 229.603
17 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes +2.304 229.271
18 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari +2.422 228.975
19 China Z. Guanyu Alfa Romeo 24 Alfa Romeo Ferrari +2.521 228.727
20 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes    
View full results  
