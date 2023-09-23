Subscribe
Previous / Sainz: No regrets after U-turn on failed Ferrari F1 car set-up gamble Next / F1 Japanese Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
Formula 1 / Japanese GP News

Leclerc stunned by "crazy" gap to Verstappen in Japan F1 qualifying

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc admitted to being shocked by Max Verstappen's "crazy" lap that netted him a dominant pole for Formula 1's Japanese Grand Prix.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

Verstappen looked to have the measure of the field throughout qualifying, bouncing back from a Q2 elimination in Singapore to take pole by around six-tenths from McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

But while the McLarens were delighted by their top three results, Ferrari was more puzzled by the chasm to Verstappen after Carlos Sainz won last week's Singapore Grand Prix from pole.

Leclerc was fourth almost seven-tenths in arrears, with Sainz nearly a second down in sixth behind the second Red Bull of Sergio Perez.

Afterwards, Leclerc's eyes lit up when asked by Autosport how surprised he was by the gap to Verstappen's spectacular pole lap, which was hailed by the Dutchman's team boss Christian Horner as "mind-blowing".

"It's crazy, they've been really on it straight from FP1," Leclerc replied.

"We understood that there was quite a bit of work to do, especially in sector one for some reason, because there we are losing most of the time we are losing around the lap."

Leclerc's deficit to Verstappen spoiled what he felt had actually been a nearly optimal Q3 lap.

"Happy is a big word but I'm happy with my own performance, because I think it was a really, really good lap and I don't think there was much left in that lap.

"That was great, but I mean, it's only P4, so that's a bit of a shame. [Suzuka] feels amazing but it's a bit disappointing when you finish such a great lap and then you're P4, and seven-tenths off too."

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19

Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

Perez was also left frustrated after conceding seven-tenths to Verstappen's "tremendous" lap after having struggled with the balance of his Red Bull all weekend.

He felt having to sacrifice an extra set of fresh softs to get comfortably through Q2 then came back to bite him as he lost out to Leclerc and both McLarens in Q3.

Read Also:

"Max has been very strong," he replied when asked about his reaction to Verstappen's 1.28.8 pole lap.

"I mean, when we see the difference that he is making, he's definitely had a tremendous lap. Well done to him.

"Definitely the front row was in the car today because [using] that second set in Q2 was not ideal. And that put us on the back foot to the McLaren mainly by just having one set of new tyres, so that was not ideal.

"But anyway, let's look forward to tomorrow. I believe that on race pace we are strong, we have good tyre degradation. That's going to be quite critical tomorrow.

"Hopefully we can finish with a one-two tomorrow and that will be a great way to seal the constructors' championship."

shares
comments

Sainz: No regrets after U-turn on failed Ferrari F1 car set-up gamble

F1 Japanese Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
Filip Cleeren More
Filip Cleeren
Horner: Avoiding Qatar grid penalty only positive from Perez Japan F1 weekend

Horner: Avoiding Qatar grid penalty only positive from Perez Japan F1 weekend

Formula 1
Japanese GP

Horner: Avoiding Qatar grid penalty only positive from Perez Japan F1 weekend Horner: Avoiding Qatar grid penalty only positive from Perez Japan F1 weekend

Gasly 'doesn't understand' Alpine order to swap positions in F1 Japanese GP

Gasly 'doesn't understand' Alpine order to swap positions in F1 Japanese GP

Formula 1
Japanese GP

Gasly 'doesn't understand' Alpine order to swap positions in F1 Japanese GP Gasly 'doesn't understand' Alpine order to swap positions in F1 Japanese GP

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Charles Leclerc More
Charles Leclerc
Leclerc: Zandvoort troubleshooting has moved Ferrari towards Sainz

Leclerc: Zandvoort troubleshooting has moved Ferrari towards Sainz

Formula 1
Singapore GP

Leclerc: Zandvoort troubleshooting has moved Ferrari towards Sainz Leclerc: Zandvoort troubleshooting has moved Ferrari towards Sainz

Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race in F1 Italian GP for tifosi

Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race in F1 Italian GP for tifosi

Formula 1
Italian GP

Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race in F1 Italian GP for tifosi Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race in F1 Italian GP for tifosi

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Ferrari More
Ferrari
Sainz "laughing in the car" as Mercedes repeated DRS trick in F1 Japanese GP

Sainz "laughing in the car" as Mercedes repeated DRS trick in F1 Japanese GP

Formula 1
Japanese GP

Sainz "laughing in the car" as Mercedes repeated DRS trick in F1 Japanese GP Sainz "laughing in the car" as Mercedes repeated DRS trick in F1 Japanese GP

Are Red Bull and Ferrari on back foot for potential F1 Japanese GP tyre wrecker?

Are Red Bull and Ferrari on back foot for potential F1 Japanese GP tyre wrecker?

Formula 1
Japanese GP

Are Red Bull and Ferrari on back foot for potential F1 Japanese GP tyre wrecker? Are Red Bull and Ferrari on back foot for potential F1 Japanese GP tyre wrecker?

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Latest news

Video: Verstappen and Red Bull strike back at the F1 Japanese GP

Video: Verstappen and Red Bull strike back at the F1 Japanese GP

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP

Video: Verstappen and Red Bull strike back at the F1 Japanese GP Video: Verstappen and Red Bull strike back at the F1 Japanese GP

Autosport Podcast: F1 Japanese GP review

Autosport Podcast: F1 Japanese GP review

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP

Autosport Podcast: F1 Japanese GP review Autosport Podcast: F1 Japanese GP review

Bagnaia 'cannot make mistakes' like India crash after MotoGP points lead slashed

Bagnaia 'cannot make mistakes' like India crash after MotoGP points lead slashed

MGP MotoGP
Indian GP

Bagnaia 'cannot make mistakes' like India crash after MotoGP points lead slashed Bagnaia 'cannot make mistakes' like India crash after MotoGP points lead slashed

BTCC Silvestone: Sutton sensational to win from back of grid

BTCC Silvestone: Sutton sensational to win from back of grid

BTCC BTCC
Silverstone

BTCC Silvestone: Sutton sensational to win from back of grid BTCC Silvestone: Sutton sensational to win from back of grid

Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out

Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
GP Racing

Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out

How Tsunoda has eliminated a crucial F1 limitation

How Tsunoda has eliminated a crucial F1 limitation

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
GP Racing

How Tsunoda has eliminated a crucial F1 limitation How Tsunoda has eliminated a crucial F1 limitation

How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again

How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
GP Racing

How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again

Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge

Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe