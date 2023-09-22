F1 Japanese GP: Verstappen dominant in FP1 as Red Bull hunt constructors' crown
Max Verstappen blew the opposition away to lead FP1 for Formula 1’s 2023 Japanese Grand Prix by 0.6-seconds for Red Bull ahead of Singapore winner Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris.
Nearly a week on from Red Bull’s humbling in Singapore, Verstappen utterly dominated the early stages – not only leading the pack out of the pack but heading the times from his first flier, a 1m33.719s set on the hard tyres that no one else could get anywhere near as the pack was split across the harder tyre compounds.
This included a prototype medium compound Verstappen switched too after going quickest again on his second hards flier, his next lap after a quick trip to the pits a 1m37.597s.
He lowered the benchmark to a 1m32.442s before pitting at the end of the one-hour session’s opening third, his gap to Fernando Alonso – now in second for Aston Martin – still solid at 0.7s, with the rest well over a second behind.
After a spell in the pits with the rest, Sergio Perez was amongst the first of the pack to head back out on the softs, which require a slow preparation lap on the abrasive Suzuka circuit and its high-energy, demanding corners.
After his first softs flier, Perez still trailed Verstappen’s best on the prototype mediums by 0.6s, before his world champion team-mate re-extended that gap to nearly 1.4s with his first softs effort – a 1m31.647s.
Sainz slotted into second just after Leclerc had demoted Perez, with Alonso then splitting the Ferrari pair as the session hit its two-thirds mark and AlphaTauri driver Liam Lawson (eighth in FP1) reported light rain falling from the overcast sky.
With the rest of the leaders back in the pits after just a sole softs flier, Leclerc stayed out and was able to re-take third with his second effort for Ferrari, albeit with a time still nearly a second off Verstappen.
Sainz was second-fastest in FP1 at Suzuka
Photo by: Motorsport Images/Jake Grant
As FP1’s leaders headed to the pits to make final changes and take on fuel for race-data gathering to close out the session, several drivers made late gains.
These included Lando Norris climbing to sixth for McLaren while still running the prototype mediums, before Yuki Tsunoda jumped ahead of the Briton and Alonso to claim fourth for AlphaTauri with a late first softs effort heading into the final 10 minutes.
McLaren then shuffled the order behind Verstappen again with both its drivers moving to the softs for the first time in the session’s final minutes, which Oscar Piastri used to jumped from 16th to seventh behind Leclerc, Tsunoda and Alonso.
Norris completed his only effort on the red-walled rubber to jump to third just after the chequered flag fell, ending up 0.7s behind Verstappen.
Those late changes dropped Perez out of the top 10 behind Alex Albon, Lawson and the returning Lance Stroll.
George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, ended up 13th and 16th but neither Mercedes driver used the softs in FP1, along with Alfa Romeo pair Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu.
Complete Japanese GP FP1 Results
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|25
|1'31.647
|228.105
|2
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|24
|+0.626
|0.626
|226.558
|3
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|24
|+0.745
|0.119
|226.266
|4
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|25
|+0.927
|0.182
|225.821
|5
|Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri
|22
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|21
|+0.950
|0.023
|225.765
|6
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|23
|+1.003
|0.053
|225.636
|7
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|26
|+1.066
|0.063
|225.482
|8
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|24
|+1.344
|0.278
|224.808
|9
|L. Lawson AlphaTauri
|40
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|28
|+1.358
|0.014
|224.775
|10
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|17
|+1.393
|0.035
|224.690
|11
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|25
|+1.396
|0.003
|224.683
|12
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|23
|+1.482
|0.086
|224.475
|13
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|24
|+1.663
|0.181
|224.040
|14
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|24
|+1.801
|0.138
|223.709
|15
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|22
|+1.869
|0.068
|223.546
|16
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|22
|+2.052
|0.183
|223.110
|17
|V. Bottas Alfa Romeo
|77
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|24
|+2.213
|0.161
|222.727
|18
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|23
|+2.328
|0.115
|222.454
|19
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|27
|+2.565
|0.237
|221.895
|20
|Z. Guanyu Alfa Romeo
|24
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|23
|+3.184
|0.619
|220.446
|View full results
McLaren signs Le Mans winner Hirakawa as F1 reserve driver
Ferrari brings new F1 car floor to Japan in bid to boost efficiency
Latest news
How Honda's F1 withdrawal turbo-charged its title success
How Honda's F1 withdrawal turbo-charged its title success How Honda's F1 withdrawal turbo-charged its title success
‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday
‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday ‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday
Honda’s India MotoGP pace “unexpected” but ‘not real’
Honda’s India MotoGP pace “unexpected” but ‘not real’ Honda’s India MotoGP pace “unexpected” but ‘not real’
How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again
How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again
How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again
How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again
Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge
Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge
Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius
Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius
The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP
The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP
The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake
The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak
The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak
How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks
How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.