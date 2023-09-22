Japanese GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained
Join us as we delve into the Formula 1 technical features on display in the pitlane as teams prepare for the Japanese Grand Prix, courtesy of Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images.
Red Bull Racing RB19 technical detail
Photo by: Uncredited
As the Red Bull mechanic scans the underside of the RB19, we are treated to a view of the floor fences on the other side of the car, which shows how twisted they are along their vertical axis and how they interact with the curvature of the floor.
Alpine A523 technical detail
Photo by: Uncredited
Another view of the floor fences, this time on the Alpine A523 and from more of a down the line view. It’s clear to see there are differences in the approach compared to Red Bull.
Williams FW45 technical detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Rear end of the Williams FW45 with a relatively low downforce rear wing but notably a large upper flap for increased DRS effect.
Aston Martin AMR23 technical detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Aston Martin has a teardrop-shaped housing attached to the lower portion of the rear wing pillar in which there are sensors to gather information on how much the pillar is flexing under load, given the new constraints posed by TD18.
Aston Martin AMR23 technical detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
A rear view of the Aston Martin AMR23 not only shows the aforementioned housing mounted on the rear wing pillar but also shows the team has once again removed the winglet below the rear crash structure having had issues with the rear jack during pitstop practice. Also note the shape of the lower edge on the rear brake duct winglet.
McLaren MCL60 technical detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
The McLaren MCL60 in a state of undress as it is prepared for action affords us a view of the power unit installation and rear suspension arrangement. Also note the rear wing tips have a cover in place in order that they’re not damaged during transportation.
Williams FW45 technical detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
We’re also treated to a naked shot of the Williams FW45 as it is being prepared for action, which allows us to see how much space has been found beneath the radiator installation in the sidepods. Also note the damper used to bridge the gap between the chassis and tea-tray is in view.
Williams FW45 front wing
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Williams once again has two different specification front wings, with a wider moveable flap section in use on Alex Albon’s side of the garage (right).
Mercedes F1 W14 fornt wings
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes prepares it front wings outside the garage ahead of free practice.
Mercedes W14 technical detail
Photo by: Uncredited
Mercedes appears to have a number of front wing specifications at its disposal in Japan, with the upper flap having a different shape in the central section and a Gurney fitted to the one in the front left of the frame.
Ferrari SF-23 technical detail
Photo by: Uncredited
The Ferrari SF-23 readied for action, with a front wing that notably has a Gurney across the span of the upper flap’s trailing edge.
Brown "sympathetic" to Williams F1 but warns against CapEx spending spree
Live: F1 Japanese GP updates - FP1 & FP2
