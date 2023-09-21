Subscribe
Previous / Russell will keep "rolling the dice" despite Singapore F1 crash Next / Brown "sympathetic" to Williams F1 but warns against CapEx spending spree
Formula 1 / Japanese GP News

Vettel: Wrong to dismiss Verstappen's brilliance in F1 2023

Sebastian Vettel has said the dismissal of Max Verstappen's record-breaking achievements in Formula 1 this year is totally wrong and that everyone should feel "lucky" to witness it.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin, talk at the end of the race

Verstappen broke Vettel's record for the most successive wins in F1 history at the Italian Grand Prix, when the Red Bull driver took his 10th consecutive victory.

That success triggered some controversy when Mercedes boss Toto Wolff later downplayed the significance of the achievement, stating that it was something totally irrelevant to him.

"I don't know if [Verstappen] cares about the records. It is not something that would be important for me, those numbers," he told Sky Sports.

"It is for Wikipedia, and nobody reads that anyway."

Wolff later clarified that his choice of words was probably not the most intelligent to make, as he was left on the receiving end of some criticism.

Speaking at the Japanese Grand Prix on Thursday, Vettel said that Verstappen could not be praised enough for everything that he had achieved and the way he was driving so brilliantly.

"I think people don't like watching the same driver win," said Vettel, speaking at the launch of his 'Buzzin' Corner' biodiversity project.

"There's Max today. There was Lewis. There was myself. There was Mika [Hakkinen] at the time, and there was Michael [Schumacher] obviously, throughout a long time.

"So, I think it's part of the sport. But it's really you should be lucky that you're able to witness history in the making. And what Max pulled off this year is amazing.

Sebastian Vettel with his biodiversity project at Turn 2

Sebastian Vettel with his biodiversity project at Turn 2

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"His car is amazing, but even more so it's his efforts. He didn't do a mistake, so you can't give him enough credit."

Vettel's launch of his biodiversity project attracted the backing of all 20 drivers on Thursday, with the Turn 2 kerbs also having been painted yellow and black this weekend in support.

The German admitted it would be a weekend he would miss being in an F1 car, but he would be able to keep a close eye on the action from his insect hotel area.

Read Also:

Vettel has been linked with taking on some kind of environmental role with F1 in the past but said there is nothing on the table yet.

"I speak to Stefano [Domenicali], but we will see. Obviously, I just want to create a buzz around the topic, because it's important to me," he added.

"I feel it should be important to all of us, because it does concern all of us. We'll see what happens after."

shares
comments

Russell will keep "rolling the dice" despite Singapore F1 crash

Brown "sympathetic" to Williams F1 but warns against CapEx spending spree
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
How Honda's F1 withdrawal turbo-charged its title success

How Honda's F1 withdrawal turbo-charged its title success

Formula 1
Japanese GP

How Honda's F1 withdrawal turbo-charged its title success How Honda's F1 withdrawal turbo-charged its title success

Red Bull opens up on “inherent” RB19 F1 weakness exposed in Singapore

Red Bull opens up on “inherent” RB19 F1 weakness exposed in Singapore

Formula 1
Japanese GP

Red Bull opens up on “inherent” RB19 F1 weakness exposed in Singapore Red Bull opens up on “inherent” RB19 F1 weakness exposed in Singapore

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Max Verstappen More
Max Verstappen
FIA admits to Verstappen F1 Singapore GP penalty mistake

FIA admits to Verstappen F1 Singapore GP penalty mistake

Formula 1
Japanese GP

FIA admits to Verstappen F1 Singapore GP penalty mistake FIA admits to Verstappen F1 Singapore GP penalty mistake

Verstappen: Red Bull F1 car "enjoyable to drive again" after Singapore struggle

Verstappen: Red Bull F1 car "enjoyable to drive again" after Singapore struggle

Formula 1
Japanese GP

Verstappen: Red Bull F1 car "enjoyable to drive again" after Singapore struggle Verstappen: Red Bull F1 car "enjoyable to drive again" after Singapore struggle

Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull

Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP

Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
Lawson set for Red Bull F1 role despite imminent Tsunoda deal

Lawson set for Red Bull F1 role despite imminent Tsunoda deal

Formula 1
Japanese GP

Lawson set for Red Bull F1 role despite imminent Tsunoda deal Lawson set for Red Bull F1 role despite imminent Tsunoda deal

Verstappen: "You're not a real fan" if you don't appreciate Red Bull F1 dominance

Verstappen: "You're not a real fan" if you don't appreciate Red Bull F1 dominance

Formula 1
Japanese GP

Verstappen: "You're not a real fan" if you don't appreciate Red Bull F1 dominance Verstappen: "You're not a real fan" if you don't appreciate Red Bull F1 dominance

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

Latest news

F1 drivers question tyre blanket ban sustainability claims

F1 drivers question tyre blanket ban sustainability claims

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP

F1 drivers question tyre blanket ban sustainability claims F1 drivers question tyre blanket ban sustainability claims

How Honda's F1 withdrawal turbo-charged its title success

How Honda's F1 withdrawal turbo-charged its title success

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP

How Honda's F1 withdrawal turbo-charged its title success How Honda's F1 withdrawal turbo-charged its title success

‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday

‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday

MGP MotoGP
Indian GP

‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday ‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday

Honda’s India MotoGP pace “unexpected” but ‘not real’

Honda’s India MotoGP pace “unexpected” but ‘not real’

MGP MotoGP
Indian GP

Honda’s India MotoGP pace “unexpected” but ‘not real’ Honda’s India MotoGP pace “unexpected” but ‘not real’

How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again

How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
GP Racing

How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again

Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge

Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak

The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak

How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks

How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe