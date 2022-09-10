Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

F1 Italian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

Charles Leclerc will start from pole position after topping qualifying for the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. Here's how and when you can watch the race.

Haydn Cobb
By:
F1 Italian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

The Ferrari driver claimed his eighth pole position of the season to delight the tifosi at Monza, beating F1 world championship leader Max Verstappen by 0.145s in qualifying.

Verstappen is set to drop to seventh place on the starting grid for the Italian GP due to his five-place grid penalty for an engine change, while a whole host of engine penalties for a total of nine drivers sees George Russell promoted to the front row of the grid.

The mixed up grid puts McLaren’s Lando Norris up to third with team-mate Daniel Ricciardo fourth. AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly, winner of the 2020 Italian GP, will start fifth ahead of Alpine’s Fernando Alonso and Verstappen.

Nyck de Vries will make his F1 debut this weekend having stepped in for an unwell Alex Albon at Williams who went down with appendicitis on Saturday morning. De Vries, who also made an FP1 outing for Aston Martin on Friday, will start his maiden grand prix from eighth place.

F1 will pay tribute to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II by holding a minute’s silence before the start of the Italian GP. F1 teams are also running tributes on the cars this weekend.

When is the F1 Italian Grand Prix?

Date: Sunday 11th September 2022
Start time: 2:00pm BST, 3:00pm local time

The 16th round of the 2022 F1 season, the Italian GP at Monza, gets underway at 3:00pm local time (2:00pm BST) on Sunday 11th September.

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522, Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03, Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522, Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03, Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £20 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £33.99p per month.

How can I watch the F1 Italian GP?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the Italian GP, with the race shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event. Pre-race coverage will be starting on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event at 1:00pm ahead of the race start at 2:00pm BST.

Sky Sports will limit its pre-event and post-event coverage of the Italian GP in accordance with the broadcasters output after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

• Channels: Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event
• Start time: 1:00pm BST, Sunday 11th September 2022

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the Italian GP here.

When can I watch the F1 Italian GP highlights?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the Italian GP at 6:30pm BST on Sunday evening. The full programme will run for two-and-a-half hours, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend.

For the entire 2022 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

· Channel: Channel 4
· Start time: 6:30pm BST, Sunday 11th September 2022

Nyck de Vries, Williams FW44

Nyck de Vries, Williams FW44

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Will the F1 Italian GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2022 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra stations, the BBC Sounds app and the via the BBC Sport website.

Live coverage of the Italian GP will start at 2:00pm BST on BBC Sport website and on the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the F1 Italian GP

Current weather forecasts predict warm and sunny conditions at Monza, with a low chance of rain. The temperature is expected to be 27 degrees Celsius for the start of the race, two degrees warmer than the Dutch GP last time out.

How many laps is the F1 Italian GP?

The race is scheduled to complete 53 laps at Monza, covering a total race distance of 306.720km.

F1 Italian GP starting grid

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Time Gap
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 1'20.161  
2 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes Mercedes 1'21.542 1.381
3 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 1'21.584 1.423
4 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes 1'21.925 1.764
5 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Red Bull 1'22.648 2.487
6 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault    
7 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Red Bull 1'20.306 0.145
8 Netherlands Nyck de Vries Williams Mercedes 1'22.471 2.310
9 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'22.577 2.416
10 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 1'22.587 2.426
11 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes 1'22.636 2.475
12 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 1'22.748 2.587
13 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull Red Bull 1'21.206 1.045
14 France Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 1'22.130 1.969
15 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'22.235 2.074
16 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1'22.908 2.747
17 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari 1'23.005 2.844
18 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari Ferrari 1'20.429 0.268
19 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 1'21.524 1.363
20 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Red Bull    
Russell ‘doesn’t deserve’ P2 for Italian GP after “frustrating” qualifying
Ferrari says FIA should've done a "better job" with F1 Italian GP safety car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari says FIA should've done a "better job" with F1 Italian GP safety car

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto says the FIA should have done a better job with the safety car at the end of Formula 1’s Italian Grand Prix.

Verstappen: Boos at F1 Italian GP "won't spoil my day"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Boos at F1 Italian GP "won't spoil my day"

Max Verstappen says being booed after his Italian Grand Prix win “not going to spoil my day” after the Monza crowd voiced its frustration at how the Formula 1 race ended.

De Vries "spent whole night awake" prior to "dream" Monza F1 debut
Formula 1 Formula 1

De Vries "spent whole night awake" prior to "dream" Monza F1 debut

Williams stand-in Nyck de Vries admits he "spent the whole night awake" ahead of his "dream" Formula 1 debut at the Italian Grand Prix, in which he finished ninth.

2022 F1 world championship standings after the Italian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 world championship standings after the Italian GP

Max Verstappen extended his lead in the 2022 Formula 1 world championship after scoring his 11th win of the season in the Italian Grand Prix.

How F1’s 2022 rules revamp has shaken up the pitstop arms race Plus

How F1’s 2022 rules revamp has shaken up the pitstop arms race

Heavier wheels and new rules have made pitstops an even more challenging art to master. But this is Formula 1, so the sharpest teams will always find a few tricks says LUKE SMIITH

Formula 1
8 h
When an F1 rules farce scuppered two opportunistic drivers Plus

When an F1 rules farce scuppered two opportunistic drivers

Rules and the consistency with which they’re applied are a point of friction between the drivers and governing body. MAURICE HAMILTON says is there an argument for just letting the drivers do what they do best?

Formula 1
Sep 10, 2022
Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success Plus

Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success

With the pressure very much on at its home grand prix at Monza, Ferrari showed strong form and headed both practice sessions on Friday. But with Red Bull yet to show its full hand, the pace of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz could merely flatter Ferrari as the Italian Grand Prix enters its more critical stages

Formula 1
Sep 9, 2022
The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos Plus

The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos

OPINION: The Alpine Formula 1 team has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons of late following its contract dispute with Oscar Piastri. On track though, the Enstone-based squad is improving its A522 in a methodical and impressive fashion which is yielding results

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2022
How F1's team cost cap triggered a football-style driver transfer market Plus

How F1's team cost cap triggered a football-style driver transfer market

OPINION: This year’s Formula 1 driver market has generated a rare dynamic of big money chopping and changing more akin to the world of football transfers. But with the cost cap now in play, could this year’s events become the norm in the future?

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2022
Why Verstappen breaking F1's wins in a season record would be a unique yet misleading feat Plus

Why Verstappen breaking F1's wins in a season record would be a unique yet misleading feat

OPINION: With a 109-point standings lead leaving Zandvoort, Max Verstappen’s second Formula 1 title triumph feels ever-more inevitable and that comes with the likelihood he’ll break a famous and long-standing record too. But, as Verstappen himself suggests, that doesn’t paint the true picture of the 2022 campaign

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2022
The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership Plus

The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership

OPINION: From the moment talk of Red Bull teaming up with Porsche in Formula 1 started it sounded like a match made in heaven. But as the situation became clearer the devil in the detail put the partnership into doubt, with the two sides wanting different things

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2022
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The rollercoaster Zandvoort track is a stern test of Formula 1 cars in high-downforce configuration, and for drivers is one of the year's most challenging venues. A thrilling Dutch Grand Prix produced a popular home winner, but there were several excellent performances up and down the field

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
