F1 Italian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

The Ferrari driver claimed his eighth pole position of the season to delight the tifosi at Monza, beating F1 world championship leader Max Verstappen by 0.145s in qualifying.

Verstappen is set to drop to seventh place on the starting grid for the Italian GP due to his five-place grid penalty for an engine change, while a whole host of engine penalties for a total of nine drivers sees George Russell promoted to the front row of the grid.

The mixed up grid puts McLaren’s Lando Norris up to third with team-mate Daniel Ricciardo fourth. AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly, winner of the 2020 Italian GP, will start fifth ahead of Alpine’s Fernando Alonso and Verstappen.

Nyck de Vries will make his F1 debut this weekend having stepped in for an unwell Alex Albon at Williams who went down with appendicitis on Saturday morning. De Vries, who also made an FP1 outing for Aston Martin on Friday, will start his maiden grand prix from eighth place.

F1 will pay tribute to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II by holding a minute’s silence before the start of the Italian GP. F1 teams are also running tributes on the cars this weekend.

When is the F1 Italian Grand Prix?

Date: Sunday 11th September 2022

Start time: 2:00pm BST, 3:00pm local time

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £20 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £33.99p per month.

How can I watch the F1 Italian GP?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the Italian GP, with the race shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event. Pre-race coverage will be starting on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event at 1:00pm ahead of the race start at 2:00pm BST.

Sky Sports will limit its pre-event and post-event coverage of the Italian GP in accordance with the broadcasters output after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

• Channels: Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event

• Start time: 1:00pm BST, Sunday 11th September 2022

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the Italian GP here.

When can I watch the F1 Italian GP highlights?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the Italian GP at 6:30pm BST on Sunday evening. The full programme will run for two-and-a-half hours, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend.

For the entire 2022 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

· Channel: Channel 4

· Start time: 6:30pm BST, Sunday 11th September 2022

Will the F1 Italian GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2022 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra stations, the BBC Sounds app and the via the BBC Sport website.

Live coverage of the Italian GP will start at 2:00pm BST on BBC Sport website and on the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the F1 Italian GP

Current weather forecasts predict warm and sunny conditions at Monza, with a low chance of rain. The temperature is expected to be 27 degrees Celsius for the start of the race, two degrees warmer than the Dutch GP last time out.

How many laps is the F1 Italian GP?

The race is scheduled to complete 53 laps at Monza, covering a total race distance of 306.720km.

