F1 Italian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

After another action-packed Friday in F1, there was plenty of talking points both on and off track at Monza.

Sainz topped Friday practice from Max Verstappen by 0.143s, but both are part of a troupe of drivers all set to serve grid penalties at the Italian GP.

It will provide Charles Leclerc with a strong opportunity to win at Monza, after he finished Friday practice third overall just under two-tenths off Sainz’s best lap, with Verstappen, Sainz, Sergio Perez, Lewis Hamilton, Yuki Tsunoda and Valtteri Bottas all due to take grid penalties.

Off the track Porsche announced its F1 partnership negotiations with Red Bull had broken down and the two parties won’t join forces from 2026.

F1 will also pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II across the Italian GP following her death at the age of 96 on Thursday. Teams are running tributes on the cars, while a minute’s silence was held before first practice and will also be held before the start of the grand prix on Sunday.

What time does qualifying start for the F1 Italian Grand Prix?

Qualifying for the Italian GP starts at 3pm local time (2pm BST), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.

Date: Saturday 10th September 2022

Start time: 3pm local time – 2pm BST

Sparks fly from Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £20 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £33.99p per month.

How can I watch F1 Italian GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, with Italian GP qualifying coverage starting at 2:30pm BST on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event.

Sky Sports will limit its pre-event and post-event coverage of the Italian GP in accordance to the broadcasters output after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

· Channel: Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event

· Start time: 2:30pm BST 10th September 2022

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying here.

When can I watch the highlights of F1 Italian GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the Italian GP at 6:30pm BST on Saturday. The full programme will run for 90 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.

For the entire 2022 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

· Channel: Channel 4

· Start time: 6:30pm BST 10th September 2022

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Will F1 Italian GP qualifying be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2022 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of Italian GP qualifying will start at 2:00pm BST on BBC Sport website and the BBC Sounds app.

What's the weather forecast for qualifying at Monza?

Hot and sunny weather is forecast for Saturday afternoon for the start of qualifying at Monza. The temperature is set to be 25 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying, the same temperature as Dutch GP qualifying last time out.

F1 Italian Grand Prix FP2 results

F1 Italian Grand Prix FP1 results