Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / F1 results: Carlos Sainz fastest in Italian GP practice on Friday Next / F1 Italian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Verstappen "not worried" by Ferrari’s pace through F1 Italian GP practice

Max Verstappen was unconcerned to see Ferrari lead Friday’s Formula 1 practice running for the Italian Grand Prix, believing Red Bull looks “quite good” over the long runs at Monza.

Luke Smith
By:
Co-author:
Ronald Vording
Verstappen "not worried" by Ferrari’s pace through F1 Italian GP practice

Red Bull heads into this weekend tipped for victory thanks to its impressive straight-line speed and form at low downforce tracks so far this season.

Although Verstappen and team-mate Sergio Perez will serve grid penalties due to engine changes, Red Bull will look to repeat its form from Spa two weeks ago, where Verstappen charged from 14th on the grid to score a dominant win. 

Charles Leclerc led a 1-2 finish for Ferrari in FP1 at Monza on Friday before team-mate Carlos Sainz set the pace in FP2, finishing 0.143 seconds clear of Verstappen in second place.

“The car was quite good,” said Verstappen after second practice. “I was just trying a few things from the car from FP1 to FP2 to understand if you could do things better.

“Some worked, some didn’t. And yeah, just general long-run practice of course with the little penalty we have. Everything seems to work quite well.”

Asked if he was worried about Ferrari’s pace on Friday, Verstappen replied: “They look good. I’m not worried about it, but we still have a few things to finalise.

“If you look at the long runs, I think we look quite good, and that’s of course the most important for the race.”

Verstappen has taken a fresh engine for this weekend, incurring a five-place grid penalty that will drop him down the field for Sunday’s race, while Perez has a 10-place grid drop as it is his first engine outside the season limit.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sainz will fall to the back of the field for Ferrari following a raft of changes on his power unit, leaving Leclerc as the only driver from the leading two teams heading into Sunday without a grid drop.

Even with his penalty, Verstappen is expected to be in contention for victory at Monza after the dominance displayed by Red Bull at Spa, where its straight-line speed allowed him to take an easy win despite starting so far back.

Verstappen was wary of drawing any firm comparisons between the two circuits, but hoped he could retain even a portion of the advantage seen at Spa.

“There’s still a few things we can do better, but of course Monza is not like Spa in terms of track layout,” said Verstappen.

“It’s low downforce, but we never expected it to be like Spa. But if we can find a way, even if it’s halfway of Spa, then I think we have a good chance.”

shares
comments

Related video

F1 results: Carlos Sainz fastest in Italian GP practice on Friday
Previous article

F1 results: Carlos Sainz fastest in Italian GP practice on Friday
Next article

F1 Italian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Italian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Marko: Red Bull already attracting interest after ending Porsche F1 talks
Formula 1

Marko: Red Bull already attracting interest after ending Porsche F1 talks

Porsche calls off Red Bull F1 entry plans for 2026
Formula 1

Porsche calls off Red Bull F1 entry plans for 2026

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons Plus
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons

Latest news

Italian GP: Latest F1 technical images from Monza
Formula 1 Formula 1

Italian GP: Latest F1 technical images from Monza

Join us as we get up close and personal with the F1 cars in the pitlane and delve into the new and interesting technical features on display at the Italian Grand Prix, courtesy of Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images.

FIA publishes Italian GP starting grid as Verstappen starts seventh
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA publishes Italian GP starting grid as Verstappen starts seventh

Max Verstappen will start Sunday's Italian Grand Prix from seventh on the Monza grid as the FIA published the provisional starting grid shaken up by several penalties.

De Vries learned of Williams F1 call up during coffee break
Formula 1 Formula 1

De Vries learned of Williams F1 call up during coffee break

Nyck de Vries learned that he might have a chance to race for Williams in the Italian Grand Prix while having a coffee on Saturday morning.

FIA "won't be pressured", Herta F1 superlicence claim set to fail
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA "won't be pressured", Herta F1 superlicence claim set to fail

The FIA says "it won't be pressured" by any Formula 1 teams on matters such as superlicence points, and the indications are that Colton Herta's claim will be rejected.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
When an F1 rules farce scuppered two opportunistic drivers Plus

When an F1 rules farce scuppered two opportunistic drivers

Rules and the consistency with which they’re applied are a point of friction between the drivers and governing body. MAURICE HAMILTON says is there an argument for just letting the drivers do what they do best?

Formula 1
13 h
Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success Plus

Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success

With the pressure very much on at its home grand prix at Monza, Ferrari showed strong form and headed both practice sessions on Friday. But with Red Bull yet to show its full hand, the pace of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz could merely flatter Ferrari as the Italian Grand Prix enters its more critical stages

Formula 1
Sep 9, 2022
The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos Plus

The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos

OPINION: The Alpine Formula 1 team has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons of late following its contract dispute with Oscar Piastri. On track though, the Enstone-based squad is improving its A522 in a methodical and impressive fashion which is yielding results

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2022
How F1's team cost cap triggered a football-style driver transfer market Plus

How F1's team cost cap triggered a football-style driver transfer market

OPINION: This year’s Formula 1 driver market has generated a rare dynamic of big money chopping and changing more akin to the world of football transfers. But with the cost cap now in play, could this year’s events become the norm in the future?

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2022
Why Verstappen breaking F1's wins in a season record would be a unique yet misleading feat Plus

Why Verstappen breaking F1's wins in a season record would be a unique yet misleading feat

OPINION: With a 109-point standings lead leaving Zandvoort, Max Verstappen’s second Formula 1 title triumph feels ever-more inevitable and that comes with the likelihood he’ll break a famous and long-standing record too. But, as Verstappen himself suggests, that doesn’t paint the true picture of the 2022 campaign

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2022
The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership Plus

The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership

OPINION: From the moment talk of Red Bull teaming up with Porsche in Formula 1 started it sounded like a match made in heaven. But as the situation became clearer the devil in the detail put the partnership into doubt, with the two sides wanting different things

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2022
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The rollercoaster Zandvoort track is a stern test of Formula 1 cars in high-downforce configuration, and for drivers is one of the year's most challenging venues. A thrilling Dutch Grand Prix produced a popular home winner, but there were several excellent performances up and down the field

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers Plus

How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers

Just 0.021 seconds had split Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc in qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday. But come the race, the Monegasque's Ferrari was always playing catchup, while a strategic gamble from Mercedes meant Lewis Hamilton came closest to denying Verstappen's marauding Red Bull a fourth win on the trot

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.