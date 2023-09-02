2023 F1 Italian GP qualifying results: Sainz on pole for Ferrari

Sainz will start ahead of Max Verstappen (Red Bull) and Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) in Sunday’s race after the one-hour qualifying session on Friday, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.

Italian Grand Prix grid: Sainz on pole from Verstappen

What happened in Italian Grand Prix Q1?

As per the alternative tyre allocation rules, this session was run on the hard rubber. After having a lap time deleted for exceeding track limits, Verstappen set the quickest time of 1m21.573s.

Both Ferraris were pinged for not adhering to the minimum lap times in this session, and faced a stewards inquiry that decided no further action.

Falling at the first hurdle were Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo), the Alpines of Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon (who suffered a trip through the gravel at Ascari), Kevin Magnussen (Haas) and Lance Stroll (Aston Martin).

Italian Grand Prix Q1 results: Verstappen fastest from Albon

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Delay Laps 1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'21.573 9 2 23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'21.661 0.088 9 3 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'21.788 0.215 9 4 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'21.852 0.279 9 5 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'21.911 0.338 9 6 2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'21.930 0.357 9 7 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'21.965 0.392 9 8 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'21.977 0.404 9 9 4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'21.995 0.422 9 10 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'22.043 0.470 8 11 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'22.106 0.533 10 12 40 Liam Lawson AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'22.112 0.539 9 13 63 George Russell Mercedes 1'22.148 0.575 9 14 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'22.249 0.676 8 15 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'22.343 0.770 10 16 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'22.390 0.817 8 17 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'22.545 0.972 7 18 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'22.548 0.975 8 19 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'22.592 1.019 8 20 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'22.860 1.287 9

What happened in Italian Grand Prix Q2?

On medium tyres, Sainz set the early pace at 1m20.991s, 0.044s ahead of Verstappen.

Leclerc beat that with 1m20.977s on his final run but Verstappen then topped both Ferraris with a last-gasp 1m20.937s to deny a Ferrari 1-2 by 0.04s.

Knocked out at this point were the AlphaTauris of Yuki Tsunoda (who failed to progress by just 0.013s) and Liam Lawson, Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) and Logan Sargeant (Williams).

Italian Grand Prix Q2 results: Leclerc fastest from Sainz

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Delay Laps 1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'20.937 6 2 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'20.977 0.040 6 3 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'20.991 0.054 5 4 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'21.240 0.303 6 5 23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'21.272 0.335 6 6 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'21.369 0.432 6 7 63 George Russell Mercedes 1'21.382 0.445 6 8 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'21.527 0.590 8 9 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'21.543 0.606 5 10 4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'21.581 0.644 8 11 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'21.594 0.657 6 12 40 Liam Lawson AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'21.758 0.821 6 13 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'21.776 0.839 6 14 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'21.940 1.003 6 15 2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'21.944 1.007 6

What happened in Italian Grand Prix Q3?

On soft tyres, Ferrari took an early 1-2 with Sainz setting the pace at 1m20.532s, 0.032s ahead of Leclerc. Verstappen was only third after running wide on the exit of Roggia, which cost him a vital tenth.

Pole changed hands three times in the final seconds as Leclerc produced 1m20.361s, which was beaten by Verstappen’s 1m20.307s and then Sainz unleashed 1m20.294s, taking the top spot by 0.013s.

George Russell will start fourth for Mercedes, ahead of Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, Alex Albon (Williams), Oscar Piastri (McLaren), Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), Lando Norris (McLaren) and Fernando Alonso (Aston).

Italian Grand Prix Q3 results: Sainz takes pole

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Delay Laps 1 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'20.294 6 2 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'20.307 0.013 6 3 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'20.361 0.067 6 4 63 George Russell Mercedes 1'20.671 0.377 6 5 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'20.688 0.394 6 6 23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'20.760 0.466 6 7 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'20.785 0.491 6 8 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'20.820 0.526 6 9 4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'20.979 0.685 6 10 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'21.417 1.123 6