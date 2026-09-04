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Practice report
Formula 1 Italian GP

F1 Italian GP: Russell beats Leclerc to top second practice

George Russell leads second practice for Formula 1's Italian Grand Prix as Ferrari and Mercedes trade blows in Monza

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Published:
George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

George Russell has topped second practice at Formula 1's Italian Grand Prix, nudging Ferrari's Charles Leclerc off the top of the timesheets.

Russell set a 1m22.559s lap in the second half of the session as part of a mid-session shootout between the Briton, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Russell's Mercedes team-mate Kimi Antonelli, who filled the top three.

Following tepid laps on hard tyres, also led by Russell, the second practice session came to life after 20 minutes when the frontrunners upped the pace by donning Pirelli's soft tyres, which had only been sporadically used in FP1.

On the red-rimmed tyres, Antonelli set a fastest first sector before diving back into the pits as he was blocked by traffic in the Parabolica, Monza's famed final corner.

On his next attempt, Antonelli was spared of traffic to fire in a 1m22.700s lap to go top, with team-mate Russell then taking over the lead with a 1m22.686s lap.

Leclerc, who had led the way in the first session, responded with a 1m22.679s effort, before Russell immediately claimed the lead back with a more comfortable 1m22.559s.

That time would remain untouched until the end as teams largely switched to long runs, with Leclerc and Antonelli thus finishing second and third.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Reigning world champion Lando Norris, winner of the last two grands prix, was fourth just four tenths behind Russell, while Hamilton was fifth in the second Ferrari narrowly ahead of Oscar Piastri in the other McLaren.

Arvid Lindblad made a strong impression for Racing Bulls, briefly holding third in the opening stages before setting the seventh-fastest time. Oliver Bearman was an encouraging eighth for the struggling Haas team.

FP2 was Max Verstappen's first outing of the weekend after he handed his Red Bull to reserve driver Ayumu Iwasa for a mandatory rookie outing. As is often the case for Red Bull on Fridays, Verstappen was constantly chasing an agreeable balance on his RB22, with a front wing flap change not appearing to improve matters.

Verstappen could only muster ninth as the leading Red Bull driver, with Racing Bulls stand-in Yuki Tsunoda rounding out the top 10. Tsunoda gets a second weekend with his former team as Liam Lawson deputised for the injured Isack Hadjar at Red Bull. In FP2, Lawson placed 12th behind Alpine's Franco Colapinto.

The only incidents of note were a spin for Leclerc in the second chicane, losing the rear of his Ferrari on the high sausage kerbs, and a dangerous impeding case involving Aston Martin's Lance Stroll. As Stroll came out of the pitlane, the Canadian carelessly veered into the path of Norris, who had to take avoiding action. The incident will be investigated by the FIA race stewards after the session.

There was also some concern at Audi over an ill-sounding V6 engine in the back of Gabriel Bortoleto's car, forcing the Brazilian to abandon his run plan early.

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F1 Italian GP - FP2 results

FP2

All Stats
 
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval Tyres km/h
1 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 31

1'22.559

   S 252.604
2 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 29

+0.120

1'22.679

 0.120 S 252.238
3 Italy A. Antonelli Mercedes 12 Mercedes Mercedes 32

+0.141

1'22.700

 0.021 S 252.174
4 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 1 McLaren Mercedes 25

+0.384

1'22.943

 0.243 S 251.435
5 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 Ferrari Ferrari 27

+0.457

1'23.016

 0.073 S 251.214
6 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 26

+0.469

1'23.028

 0.012 S 251.177
7 United Kingdom A. Lindblad Racing Bulls 41 RB Red Bull 26

+0.790

1'23.349

 0.321 S 250.210
8 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 87 Haas Ferrari 29

+0.811

1'23.370

 0.021 S 250.147
9 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3 Red Bull Red Bull 30

+0.818

1'23.377

 0.007 S 250.126
10 Japan Y. Tsunoda Racing Bulls 22 RB Red Bull 29

+0.896

1'23.455

 0.078 S 249.892
11 Argentina F. Colapinto Alpine 43 Alpine Mercedes 28

+1.060

1'23.619

 0.164 S 249.402
12 New Zealand L. Lawson Red Bull Racing 30 Red Bull Red Bull 37

+1.101

1'23.660

 0.041 S 249.280
13 Germany N. Hulkenberg Audi 27 Audi Audi 28

+1.173

1'23.732

 0.072 S 249.066
14 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Mercedes 27

+1.214

1'23.773

 0.041 S 248.944
15 Brazil G. Bortoleto Audi 5 Audi Audi 22

+1.217

1'23.776

 0.003 H 248.935
16 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 31

+1.294

1'23.853

 0.077 S 248.706
17 Spain C. Sainz Williams 55 Williams Mercedes 30

+1.341

1'23.900

 0.047 S 248.567
18 France E. Ocon Haas F1 Team 31 Haas Ferrari 30

+1.848

1'24.407

 0.507 S 247.074
19 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Honda 18

+2.468

1'25.027

 0.620 S 245.272
20 Mexico S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team 11 Cadillac Ferrari 28

+2.523

1'25.082

 0.055 S 245.114
21 Finland V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team 77 Cadillac Ferrari 28

+2.590

1'25.149

 0.067 S 244.921
22 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Honda 27

+2.694

1'25.253

 0.104 S 244.622
View full results

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