F1 Hungarian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

The Mercedes driver put in a stunning late lap in qualifying to claim his maiden F1 pole position, beating Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz by 0.044s to top spot.

The pole lap appeared to surprise Russell himself after qualifying, as Mercedes’ pace transformed having struggled throughout practice.

With Sainz leading Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc in third, it still offers the Italian manufacturer an opportunity to strike back in the F1 world title fight after a nightmare qualifying for Red Bull.

Max Verstappen suffered an engine issue on his final Q3 run, leaving him unable to improve and duly drop to 10th place, while team-mate Sergio Perez dropped out in Q2 in 11th place.

Lewis Hamilton also endured a mechanical issue in Q3 with a DRS failure that ended his final lap prematurely and saw him drop to seventh place.

McLaren’s Lando Norris profited to take fourth place ahead of both Alpines Esteban Ocon – last year’s Hungarian GP winner – in fifth and Fernando Alonso in sixth.

Joining Hamilton on the fourth row is former team-mate Valtteri Bottas in the Alfa Romeo, as Daniel Ricciardo claimed ninth in the other McLaren ahead of Verstappen.

George Russell, Mercedes W13 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

When is the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix?

Date: Sunday 31st July 2022

Start time: 2:00pm BST, 3:00pm local time

The 13th round of the 2022 F1 season, the Hungarian GP at the Hungaroring, gets underway at 3:00pm local time (2:00pm BST) on Sunday 31st July.

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £20 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £33.99p per month.

How can I watch the F1 Hungarian GP?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the Hungarian GP, with the race shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event. Pre-race coverage will be starting on Sky Sports F1 at 12:30pm and Sky Sports Main Event at 1:55pm BST ahead of the race start at 2:00pm BST.

• Channels: Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event

• Start time: 12:30pm BST and 1:55pm BST, Sunday 31st July 2022

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the Hungarian GP here.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

When can I watch the F1 Hungarian GP highlights?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the Hungarian GP at 6:30pm BST on Sunday evening. The full programme will run for two-and-a-half hours, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend.

For the entire 2022 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event.

The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

· Channel: Channel 4

· Start time: 6:30pm BST, Sunday 31st July 2022

Will the F1 Hungarian GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2022 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra stations, the BBC Sounds app and the via the BBC Sport website.

Live coverage of the Hungarian GP will start at 2:00pm BST on BBC Radio 5 Live and on the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the F1 Hungarian GP

Current weather forecasts predict cloudy and cool conditions at the Hungaroring in Budapest, with a low chance of rain. The temperature is expected to be 23 degrees Celsius for the start of the race, 10 degrees cooler than the French GP last time out.

How many laps is the F1 Hungarian GP?

The race is scheduled to complete 70 laps at the Hungaroring, covering a total race distance of 306.630km.

F1 Hungarian GP starting grid