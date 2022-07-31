Live: F1 Hungarian GP commentary and updates

Following Charles Leclerc’s crash while leading last weekend’s French GP, Max Verstappen picked up the win and extended his F1 world championship lead to 63 points.

The main talking point in the F1 paddock has been Sebastian Vettel’s announcement that he will retire from F1 at the end of 2022.

George Russell stormed to a maiden F1 pole position in qualifying, beating Ferrari duo Carlos Sainz and Leclerc. Lewis Hamilton suffered a DRS failure in Q3 and starts seventh, while Verstappen had an engine issue on his final qualifying run and dropped to 10th.

The Hungarian GP marks the final race before F1’s summer break.