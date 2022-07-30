Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / F1 Hungarian GP: Russell snatches first pole as Verstappen struggles Next / “Buzzing” Russell ‘needs to understand’ shock Hungary F1 pole
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

Leclerc: Ferrari struggled "massively" with tyres in Hungary F1 qualifying

Charles Leclerc blamed Ferrari struggling "massively" on its tyres in qualifying for Formula 1’s Hungarian Grand Prix for failing to secure a front row spot.

By:
, NobleF1
Leclerc: Ferrari struggled "massively" with tyres in Hungary F1 qualifying

The Monegasque driver, who is bidding for a victory at the Hungaroring to try to keep his title hopes alive, was unable to fully capitalise on engine problems for rival Max Verstappen as he ended up third on the grid.

Reflecting on the afternoon, where the ability to switch the tyres on for a single lap proved key to the pace at the front, Leclerc said that things had not been easy for him.

“Today, it's not been a great day,” he said.

“I've been struggling massively with the tyres and just had a lot of inconsistency to put the tyres in the right window with those conditions.

“I struggled to put a lap together, but we'll look into it. I'm pretty sure we've got the pace in the car to come back a bit more [towards] the front tomorrow.

"So we'll focus on that. And hopefully we have a better Sunday.”

Ferrari’s long run pace on Friday had been impressive in the hotter conditions, and that form has left Leclerc a bit more optimistic about how things will pan out – as long as the team finds answers as to what went wrong today.

“The pace is there,” he said. “So we just need to understand what went on with the tyres today. And I'm pretty sure that we can come back tomorrow.”

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522, Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522, Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Leclerc’s team-mate Carlos Sainz, who was pipped by Russell at the very end, blamed a few snaps of oversteer in the final sector for losing out on the top spot.

Read Also:

“I felt like I had the pace to do a pole position,” said the Spaniard.

“It went away from us there in the last sector with a few snaps through the lap. But congratulations to George because he must have done a pretty good lap there at the end. And yeah, we will race from P2 tomorrow.”

Sainz shared Leclerc’s optimism that Ferrari could turn things around and move forward to go for the win on Sunday.

“I think we have the pace,” he added. “Obviously the start and the tyre management will play a key role like always.

“The Mercedes pace is a bit of an unknown and we will have to see how the race plays out tomorrow. And if we can get them at the start then better, but I think it will be an exciting race.”

shares
comments

Related video

F1 Hungarian GP: Russell snatches first pole as Verstappen struggles
Previous article

F1 Hungarian GP: Russell snatches first pole as Verstappen struggles
Next article

“Buzzing” Russell ‘needs to understand’ shock Hungary F1 pole

“Buzzing” Russell ‘needs to understand’ shock Hungary F1 pole
More
Jonathan Noble
Sad Schumacher says Vettel leaves a "huge hole" in F1 Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Sad Schumacher says Vettel leaves a "huge hole" in F1

Hamilton says "not spectacular" Mercedes slower than expected in France French GP
Formula 1

Hamilton says "not spectacular" Mercedes slower than expected in France

Ferrari, Red Bull and Mercedes F1 upgrades explained French GP
Formula 1

Ferrari, Red Bull and Mercedes F1 upgrades explained

Latest news

F1 Hungarian GP: Verstappen wins from 10th despite spin as Ferrari falters
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Hungarian GP: Verstappen wins from 10th despite spin as Ferrari falters

Max Verstappen scored an unlikely Formula 1 victory in the Hungarian Grand Prix to head both Mercedes as Ferrari threw away a win with further questionable strategy decisions.

Live: F1 Hungarian GP commentary and updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 Hungarian GP commentary and updates

Live commentary and updates on the 2022 edition of the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix, taking place at the Hungaroring this weekend.

How Red 5's 1992 F1 throwback wowed Goodwood Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Red 5's 1992 F1 throwback wowed Goodwood

It's 30 years since Nigel Mansell clinched the 1992 Formula 1 world championship by finishing second to Ayrton Senna in the Hungarian Grand Prix. Mansell in the era-defining but scary Williams FW14B was one of the best suited driver-car partnerships in F1 history, and MAURICE HAMILTON was there to witness them being reunited once more for a crowd-pleasing blast at the Festival of Speed

Verstappen and Perez get fresh F1 Hungarian GP engines, pitlane start for Gasly
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen and Perez get fresh F1 Hungarian GP engines, pitlane start for Gasly

Red Bull has fitted fresh power units on Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez’s cars for Formula 1’s Hungarian Grand Prix, with Pierre Gasly starting from the pitlane for doing likewise.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Red 5's 1992 F1 throwback wowed Goodwood Plus

How Red 5's 1992 F1 throwback wowed Goodwood

It's 30 years since Nigel Mansell clinched the 1992 Formula 1 world championship by finishing second to Ayrton Senna in the Hungarian Grand Prix. Mansell in the era-defining but scary Williams FW14B was one of the best suited driver-car partnerships in F1 history, and MAURICE HAMILTON was there to witness them being reunited once more for a crowd-pleasing blast at the Festival of Speed

Formula 1
3 h
How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point Plus

How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point

OPINION: Having witnessed scenes redolent of a 1980s football match – and then boggled at how online discussion of the issue descended into denial and name-calling – STUART CODLING thinks it’s high time for F1 fans, pundits and so-called legends to mind their language

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2022
The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari Plus

The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari

In scorching hot conditions at the Hungaroring, Ferrari has a clear edge on the competition. But as witnessed already this season, the Scuderia hasn’t had things go its way and there are still plenty of factors which could open up opportunities for its Formula 1 rivals to strike at the Hungarian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2022
The complexities contributing to F1’s current bouncing storm Plus

The complexities contributing to F1’s current bouncing storm

Why are some Formula 1 teams resisting solutions to a dangerous problem that could have long-term impacts on driver health? ALEX KALINAUCKAS investigates why 'porpoising' has become a toxic political issue, as well as a flummoxing technical one...

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2022
The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of Plus

The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of

Ferrari's biggest adversary in the 2022 Formula 1 title battle has largely been itself more than Max Verstappen, and team errors and mechanical issues have contrived to put Charles Leclerc a whopping 63 points behind his rival. Doing the maths, had Ferrari had not suffered those problems, Leclerc would actually be some way ahead of the order...

Formula 1
Jul 28, 2022
The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address Plus

The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address

OPINION: After his French Grand Prix victory and Charles Leclerc’s catastrophic crash, Max Verstappen’s points lead now sits at 63 – the largest it’s been so far in Formula 1 2022. But there’s still one area where he isn’t satisfied, which he needs Red Bull to fix

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2022
The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight Plus

The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight

OPINION: With a French Grand Prix crash that hampers Ferrari's Formula 1 title credentials even further, Charles Leclerc revived uncomfortable memories for the Scuderia of Sebastian Vettel's 2018 Hockenheim blunder. Leclerc's immediate reaction was markedly different to the German's, and that must continue to be the case going forward if he is to have any chance of toppling Max Verstappen in 2022

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2022
French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Despite the French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard often considered a low-key affair, there was action aplenty this weekend which has strongly shaped the ratings. Two maximums are given out and another driver just misses out on a perfect score

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.