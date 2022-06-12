Tickets Subscribe
Previous / F1 Azerbaijan GP: Verstappen leads Red Bull 1-2 as Ferrari suffers double DNF Next / Verstappen confident of catching Leclerc before his Azerbaijan F1 DNF
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP Results

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Azerbaijan GP

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday, after his Ferrari Formula 1 world championship rival Charles Leclerc retired from the lead with an engine failure.

Charles Bradley
By:
F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Azerbaijan GP

Leclerc, who pitted early under a virtual safety car caused by team-mate Carlos Sainz’s own retirement, was leading the race when his power unit failed after 20 laps.

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez had taken the lead at the start from poleman Leclerc and held it until team-mate Verstappen passed him on lap 15, both Red Bulls then pitting to allow Leclerc back in front until his retirement soon after.

That gifted an easy win to Verstappen, who pulled well clear of Perez to extend his world championship lead.

2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix race results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Red Bull 51 -
2 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull Red Bull 51 20.823
3 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes Mercedes 51 45.995
4 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 51 1'11.679
5 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Red Bull 51 1'17.299
6 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes 51 1'24.099
7 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault 51 1'28.596
8 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes 51 1'32.207
9 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 51 1'32.556
10 France Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 51 1'48.184
11 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 50 1 lap
12 Thailand Alex Albon Williams Mercedes 50 1 lap
13 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Red Bull 50 1 lap
14 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari 50 1 lap
15 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 50 1 lap
16 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 46  
  Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 31  
  China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo Ferrari 23  
  Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 21  
  Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari Ferrari 8  
How the Azerbaijan Grand Prix unfolded

Leclerc held his pole advantage on the short run to Turn 1 but Perez lunged ahead of him at the first corner to take the lead. Verstappen had to defend from Sainz at Turn 3 but maintained third. Mercedes’ George Russell was best of the rest, ahead of Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri), Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) and Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin).

Perez extended a 2s lead by the time DRS was activated, while Verstappen began to pressure Leclerc for second on lap five. Perez complained of a lack of traction, but maintained his advantage over the warring Leclerc and Verstappen.

Sainz then pulled off at Turn 4 with a hydraulic failure on lap nine, causing a virtual safety car that Leclerc, Russell, Hamilton, Vettel and Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) decided to pit under. Leclerc suffered a slow stop, while Hamilton lost a place to Vettel having been stacked in the pits behind Russell.

Perez led Verstappen 2.3s as the race went green, with Leclerc in third on fresh hard tyres but 13s back.

Verstappen then reeled in Perez and passed him for the lead at Turn 1 on lap 15, while Leclerc was catching them both on his new rubber. Perez pitted for fresh hards on lap 17 but also suffered a slow stop and rejoined in third, just ahead of Russell.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Verstappen stopped on lap 19, meaning a nine-lap fresher tyres advantage over Leclerc as he rejoined 13s behind him. But Leclerc’s race ended soon after when his power unit failed at the end of lap 20 and he smokily toured into the pits.

Verstappen led by over 6s by half distance and further extended the gap in the second half of the race.

Kevin Magnussen’s Haas ground to a halt on lap 33 to cause another virtual safety car. Verstappen, Perez, Russell and Hamilton stopped again, with Gasly and Tsunoda staying out, the latter gaining a spot from Hamilton.

Hamilton quickly regained fifth from Tsunoda, the latter then suffering a DRS flap failure. He pitted for some hasty repairs and was told not to use DRS again, but it dropped him out of the points. Hamilton then passed Gasly for fourth on lap 44.

The top five remained in that order, with Verstappen winning from Perez, Russell, Hamilton and Gasly, while Vettel finished sixth despite a trip down an escape road. He had tried to pass Esteban Ocon’s Alpine at Turn 3 early on but overshot the corner and had to spin turn, dropping to 12th. It took him over 10 laps to catch and pass Ocon properly but, in the long run, his misadventure only cost him one place to Hamilton.

Fernando Alonso (Alpine), the McLarens of Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris, and Ocon rounded out the point scorers.

2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix fastest laps

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Time Gap
1 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull Red Bull 1'46.046  
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Red Bull 1'46.050 0.004
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 1'47.044 0.998
4 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes Mercedes 1'47.177 1.131
5 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Red Bull 1'47.523 1.477
6 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 1'47.531 1.485
7 Thailand Alex Albon Williams Mercedes 1'47.966 1.920
8 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault 1'47.989 1.943
9 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 1'47.997 1.951
10 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 1'48.038 1.992
11 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'48.179 2.133
12 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes 1'48.206 2.160
13 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes 1'48.276 2.230
14 France Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 1'48.297 2.251
15 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari 1'48.410 2.364
16 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Red Bull 1'48.519 2.473
17 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'48.723 2.677
18 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1'48.789 2.743
19 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari Ferrari 1'48.978 2.932
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 1'49.583 3.537
