Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Azerbaijan GP Next / Hamilton 'praying for end' of Azerbaijan F1 GP with back pain in Mercedes
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

Verstappen confident of catching Leclerc before his Azerbaijan F1 DNF

Max Verstappen was confident he could have caught Charles Leclerc when his Formula 1 world title rival was leading the Azerbaijan Grand Prix before the Monegasque’s Ferrari engine failed.

Haydn Cobb
By:
Verstappen confident of catching Leclerc before his Azerbaijan F1 DNF

The Red Bull driver clinched victory in Baku after beating team-mate Sergio Perez, after Leclerc had retired with an engine problem on lap 20.

Leclerc had been leading the race at the time of his demise, having pitted before both Red Bulls under a virtual safety car. 

Verstappen faced a 13-second deficit after his pitstop, but speaking after the race the Dutchman was confident he had the pace to overhaul Leclerc before the Ferrari's enforced retirement.

“I think today we had an incredible pace in the car, we could really look after the tyres and we could chip away at it, pass for the lead,” Verstappen said after securing his 25th F1 win over Perez by 20.8 seconds.

“But then, of course also, maybe a tiny bit lucky because with the retirement.

“But I think nevertheless, our car was really good today. So I could have closed that gap. Then of course you have a race on your hands.

“But overall, yeah, really, really happy with how the balance of the car was today.”

Mick Schumacher, Haas F1 Team, 1st position, celebrates on the podium

Mick Schumacher, Haas F1 Team, 1st position, celebrates on the podium

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Verstappen also said he found a better set-up and tyre performance with his Red Bull in race trim, having struggled to match Perez over a single lap in qualifying and practice, which he said was key to his victory charge.

“I don't know, just tyre behaviour together with just general grip, of course, of the car,” he explained.

“And that's what you need around here, that you can look after your tyres. So at the end, to have a 1-2 as a team as well, it was a really good day for us.”

Coupled with Leclerc’s DNF, Verstappen now leads the world drivers’ championship by 21 points from Red Bull team-mate Perez as the Mexican moved up to second in the standings.

Having taken a maximum points haul in Baku courtesy of its 1-2 finish and Perez clinching the bonus point for the fastest lap, Red Bull extended its lead at the top of the F1 world constructors’ standings to 80 points over Ferrari.

shares
comments
F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Azerbaijan GP
Previous article

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Azerbaijan GP
Next article

Hamilton 'praying for end' of Azerbaijan F1 GP with back pain in Mercedes

Hamilton 'praying for end' of Azerbaijan F1 GP with back pain in Mercedes
Haydn Cobb More
Haydn Cobb
F1 British Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more British GP
Formula 1

F1 British Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

Hamilton “fighting for the front row” until final lap in British GP qualifying British GP
Formula 1

Hamilton “fighting for the front row” until final lap in British GP qualifying

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Plus
Formula Regional European Championship

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Max Verstappen More
Max Verstappen
Verstappen: Netflix Drive to Survive return needs to be "more on my terms"
Formula 1

Verstappen: Netflix Drive to Survive return needs to be "more on my terms"

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return British GP Plus
Formula 1

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return

Verstappen: No hard feelings over Hamilton Copse crash one year later British GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: No hard feelings over Hamilton Copse crash one year later

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
The hidden upgrade Red Bull snuck under the radar at the British GP British GP
Formula 1

The hidden upgrade Red Bull snuck under the radar at the British GP

Horner: F1 risks "dangerous avenue" with FIA porpoising clampdown
Formula 1

Horner: F1 risks "dangerous avenue" with FIA porpoising clampdown

Would Leclerc have won in Baku had his Ferrari survived? Azerbaijan GP Plus
Formula 1

Would Leclerc have won in Baku had his Ferrari survived?

Latest news

Zhou escapes serious injury after massive Silverstone F1 Turn 1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zhou escapes serious injury after massive Silverstone F1 Turn 1 crash

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga Plus

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
6 h
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Plus

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Why the future is bright for the British GP Plus

Why the future is bright for the British GP

It wasn’t so long ago the situation looked bleak at Silverstone with the future of the British Grand Prix under threat. But a transformation has seen it restored to one of the most important races on the Formula 1 calendar, with bigger and better to come

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2022
Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone? Plus

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone?

For the first time in many years, none of the local racers starts among the favourites for the British Grand Prix. But George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris could have reasons for optimism

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return Plus

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Plus

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Plus

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title Plus

The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title

After two terrifying crashes, one of the best British racers of the 1950s retired before his career peaked. But that’s why GP Racing’s MAURICE HAMILTON was able to speak to Tony Brooks in 2014. Like his friend Stirling Moss, Brooks was regarded as one of the best drivers never to have won the world championship. Here, as our tribute to Brooks who died last month, is that interview in full

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.