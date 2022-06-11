Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Alonso refutes Albon's claim he was playing tricks in Baku F1 qualifying Next / Norris: Race out of pits more dangerous than driving slowly
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

F1 eyes tweaks to pitlane queue rules after Haas investigation

Formula 1's stewards at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix have recommended a change to the sport's pitlane queue rules following an investigation into the Haas team after qualifying.

Jonathan Noble
By:
The American-owned squad and its drivers Mick Schumacher and Kevin Magnussen were summoned to see the race stewards on Saturday evening in Baku for a potential pitlane rules breach.

It was suggested that when they shuffled themselves in to the queue of cars that was waiting at the end of the pitlane for the start of Q1, they broke regulations which prevents drivers pushing in.

Article 34.8 of F1's Sporting Regulations states: "Any car(s) driven to the end of the pit lane prior to the start or re-start of a practice session must form up in a line in the fast lane and leave in the order they got there unless another car is unduly delayed".

Magnussen and Schumacher emerged after a long queue had formed in the pits and slotted themselves into the middle of the pack, rather than waiting for everyone to drive past.

After examining video footage of what happened, however, the stewards decided that no further action should be taken as Haas had been put in a difficult position.

With cars having queued up very early at the end of the pitlane to prepare for the start of Q1, Haas found itself unable to leave its garage and know exactly where it should line up in the order.

Mick Schumacher, Haas F1 Team

Mick Schumacher, Haas F1 Team

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

The Stewards said that they "accept that the positioning of the pit garage for the team made it impossible in the circumstances for either team car to line up in order in the fast lane, in view of number of cars that were already there.

"It is noted that both cars departed in a safe manner, and further that it would have been extremely difficult, if not impossible, for the team to determine which order the cars should depart, leaving the only option as starting behind all other cars.

"This effectively means that teams allocated pits at the exit of the pit lane will always have to exit last unless they choose to leave their garage significantly earlier."

In response, the stewards have recommended that the regulations be looked at to try to help improve matters, especially as it was not the first time that the team at the end of the pitlane had been caught out in such circumstances.

Back at the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix, Williams had also found itself summoned under similar circumstances, and again no action was taken.

The matter of the pitlane rules will therefore likely be brought up at the next meeting between sporting managers and the FIA which discusses issues and potential tweaks to the regulations before they go to the Formula 1 Commission.

Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga Plus

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
6 h
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Plus

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Why the future is bright for the British GP Plus

Why the future is bright for the British GP

It wasn’t so long ago the situation looked bleak at Silverstone with the future of the British Grand Prix under threat. But a transformation has seen it restored to one of the most important races on the Formula 1 calendar, with bigger and better to come

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2022
Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone? Plus

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone?

For the first time in many years, none of the local racers starts among the favourites for the British Grand Prix. But George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris could have reasons for optimism

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return Plus

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Plus

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Plus

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title Plus

The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title

After two terrifying crashes, one of the best British racers of the 1950s retired before his career peaked. But that’s why GP Racing’s MAURICE HAMILTON was able to speak to Tony Brooks in 2014. Like his friend Stirling Moss, Brooks was regarded as one of the best drivers never to have won the world championship. Here, as our tribute to Brooks who died last month, is that interview in full

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2022
