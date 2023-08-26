F1 Dutch Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

The home hero charged to his eighth pole position of the season in a drying qualifying at Zandvoort, topping Q3 by 0.537s from McLaren’s Lando Norris.

George Russell squeezed into third place late on in the session for Mercedes, to push Alex Albon down to fourth on an impressive showing for Williams.

Q3 was interrupted twice by red flags due to separate crashes by Logan Sargeant and Charles Leclerc, who duly slipped down to 10th and ninth respectively at the end of the session.

Lewis Hamilton was the biggest name missing from the pole shootout, as he failed to progress from Q2 and will start 13th.

There were three post-qualifying investigations for impeding, with Yuki Tsunoda given a three-place grid drop for blocking Hamilton in Q2, which dropped him from 14th to 17th.

Both Lance Stroll and Carlos Sainz were at risk of similar penalties, but the stewards judged no further action required for Stroll while Sainz got off with just a reprimand.

Top three qualifiers George Russell, Mercedes-AMG, pole man Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

When is the F1 Dutch Grand Prix?

Date: Sunday 27 August 2023

Start time: 2:00pm BST, 3:00pm local time

The 13th round of the 2023 F1 season, the Dutch GP at Zandvoort, gets under way at 3:00pm local time (2:00pm BST) on Sunday 27 August.

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £24 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

How can I watch the F1 Dutch GP?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the Dutch GP.

The race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, with pre-race coverage starting at 12:30pm BST on Sky Sports F1, ahead of the race start at 2:00pm BST.

Channels: Sky Sports F1

Start time: 12:30pm BST on Sky Sports F1, Sunday 27 August 2023

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the Dutch GP here.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

When can I watch the F1 Dutch GP highlights?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the Dutch GP at 6:30pm BST on Sunday. The full programme will run for two and a half hours, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend.

For the entire 2023 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

Channel: Channel 4

Start time: 6:30pm BST, Sunday 27 August 2023

Will the F1 Dutch GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2023 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra stations, the BBC Sounds app and the via the BBC Sport website.

Live coverage of the Dutch GP will start at 2:00pm BST on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and on the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the F1 Dutch GP

Current weather forecasts predict mild and mixed conditions at Zandvoort, with moderate winds and a high chance of rain. The temperature is expected to be 17 degrees Celsius for the start of the race.

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

How many laps is the F1 Dutch GP?

The race is scheduled to complete 72 laps of Zandvoort, covering a total race distance of 306.587km.

F1 Dutch GP starting grid