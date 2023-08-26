Subscribe
Previous / Tsunoda docked three places for impeding Hamilton in F1 Dutch GP qualifying Next / Massa's 2008 F1 title legal challenge 'for justice, not money'
Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

F1 Dutch Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

Max Verstappen will start from pole position after topping qualifying for the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix. Here's how and when you can watch the race.

Haydn Cobb
By:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

The home hero charged to his eighth pole position of the season in a drying qualifying at Zandvoort, topping Q3 by 0.537s from McLaren’s Lando Norris.

George Russell squeezed into third place late on in the session for Mercedes, to push Alex Albon down to fourth on an impressive showing for Williams.

Q3 was interrupted twice by red flags due to separate crashes by Logan Sargeant and Charles Leclerc, who duly slipped down to 10th and ninth respectively at the end of the session.

Lewis Hamilton was the biggest name missing from the pole shootout, as he failed to progress from Q2 and will start 13th.

There were three post-qualifying investigations for impeding, with Yuki Tsunoda given a three-place grid drop for blocking Hamilton in Q2, which dropped him from 14th to 17th.

Both Lance Stroll and Carlos Sainz were at risk of similar penalties, but the stewards judged no further action required for Stroll while Sainz got off with just a reprimand.

Top three qualifiers George Russell, Mercedes-AMG, pole man Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren

Top three qualifiers George Russell, Mercedes-AMG, pole man Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

When is the F1 Dutch Grand Prix?

  • Date: Sunday 27 August 2023
  • Start time: 2:00pm BST, 3:00pm local time

The 13th round of the 2023 F1 season, the Dutch GP at Zandvoort, gets under way at 3:00pm local time (2:00pm BST) on Sunday 27 August.

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £24 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

How can I watch the F1 Dutch GP?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the Dutch GP.

The race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, with pre-race coverage starting at 12:30pm BST on Sky Sports F1, ahead of the race start at 2:00pm BST.

  • Channels: Sky Sports F1
  • Start time: 12:30pm BST on Sky Sports F1, Sunday 27 August 2023

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the Dutch GP here

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

When can I watch the F1 Dutch GP highlights?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the Dutch GP at 6:30pm BST on Sunday. The full programme will run for two and a half hours, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend.

For the entire 2023 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

  • Channel: Channel 4
  • Start time: 6:30pm BST, Sunday 27 August 2023

Will the F1 Dutch GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2023 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra stations, the BBC Sounds app and the via the BBC Sport website.

Live coverage of the Dutch GP will start at 2:00pm BST on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and on the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the F1 Dutch GP

Current weather forecasts predict mild and mixed conditions at Zandvoort, with moderate winds and a high chance of rain. The temperature is expected to be 17 degrees Celsius for the start of the race.

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

How many laps is the F1 Dutch GP?

The race is scheduled to complete 72 laps of Zandvoort, covering a total race distance of 306.587km.

F1 Dutch GP starting grid

 
 
     
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 1'10.567 217.274
2 United Kingdom L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes +0.537 215.633
3 United Kingdom G. Russell George Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes +0.727 215.058
4 Thailand A. Albon Alex Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes +0.852 214.682
5 Spain F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes +0.939 214.421
6 Spain C. Sainz Carlos Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari +1.187 213.680
7 Mexico S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull +1.313 213.305
8 Australia O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes +1.371 213.133
9 Monaco C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari +2.098 211.001
10 United States L. Sargeant Logan Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes +6.181 199.775
11 Canada L. Stroll Lance Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes +9.554 191.365
12 France P. Gasly Pierre Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault +9.561 191.348
13 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes +9.584 191.293
14 Germany N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari +9.683 191.057
15 China Z. Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team KICK 24 Alfa Romeo Ferrari +11.500 186.827
16 France E. Ocon Esteban Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault +11.543 186.729
17 Japan Y. Tsunoda Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 AlphaTauri Red Bull +9.663 191.105
18 Denmark K. Magnussen Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari +11.625 186.543
19 Finland V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team KICK 77 Alfa Romeo Ferrari +11.693 186.389
20 New Zealand L. Lawson Liam Lawson AlphaTauri 40 AlphaTauri Red Bull +12.853 183.797
View full results  
shares
comments

Related video

Tsunoda docked three places for impeding Hamilton in F1 Dutch GP qualifying

Massa's 2008 F1 title legal challenge 'for justice, not money'
Haydn Cobb More
Haydn Cobb
Norris’ “worst second half of a lap” still enough for second in F1 Dutch GP quali

Norris’ “worst second half of a lap” still enough for second in F1 Dutch GP quali

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Norris’ “worst second half of a lap” still enough for second in F1 Dutch GP quali Norris’ “worst second half of a lap” still enough for second in F1 Dutch GP quali

F1 Dutch GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Dutch GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Formula 1
Dutch GP

F1 Dutch GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more F1 Dutch GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Plus
Plus
Formula Regional European Championship

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Latest news

IndyCar St Louis: Dixon takes dominant victory as Newgarden hits the wall

IndyCar St Louis: Dixon takes dominant victory as Newgarden hits the wall

INDY IndyCar
Gateway

IndyCar St Louis: Dixon takes dominant victory as Newgarden hits the wall IndyCar St Louis: Dixon takes dominant victory as Newgarden hits the wall

IMSA VIR: Corvette’s Taylor and Garcia claim victory over Lexus

IMSA VIR: Corvette’s Taylor and Garcia claim victory over Lexus

IMSA IMSA
Virginia

IMSA VIR: Corvette’s Taylor and Garcia claim victory over Lexus IMSA VIR: Corvette’s Taylor and Garcia claim victory over Lexus

BTCC Donington Park: Butcher wins as last-lap drama hits Lloyd

BTCC Donington Park: Butcher wins as last-lap drama hits Lloyd

BTCC BTCC
Donington Grand Prix Circuit

BTCC Donington Park: Butcher wins as last-lap drama hits Lloyd BTCC Donington Park: Butcher wins as last-lap drama hits Lloyd

Horner insists Perez will be a Red Bull driver in F1 2024

Horner insists Perez will be a Red Bull driver in F1 2024

F1 Formula 1

Horner insists Perez will be a Red Bull driver in F1 2024 Horner insists Perez will be a Red Bull driver in F1 2024

The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors 

The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors 

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
GP Racing

The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors  The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors 

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Matt Kew

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern cost cap and staff burnout

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern cost cap and staff burnout

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern cost cap and staff burnout How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern cost cap and staff burnout

Track testing McLaren’s latest F1 title winners

Track testing McLaren’s latest F1 title winners

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Track testing McLaren’s latest F1 title winners Track testing McLaren’s latest F1 title winners

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe