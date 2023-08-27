Live updates: F1 Dutch Grand Prix
Follow the live action from the Formula 1 Dutch Prix.
Max Verstappen will start from pole position as he bids to equal Sebastian Vettel's record of nine consecutive grand prix victories.
The Dutchman will enjoy the vocal support of the Zandvoort crowd but faces stiff opposition from Lando Norris, who starts second.
George Russell qualified third and will be joined on the second row by Williams driver Alex Albon, while Liam Lawson will make his F1 debut, replacing the injured Daniel Ricciardo at AlphaTauri.
Kevin Magnussen will start from the pitlane after parc ferme changes, having fitted a new power unit and gearbox.
The action at Zandvoort will begin at 2pm BST.
By: Haydn Cobb, Sam Hall, James Newbold
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19
Alonso on his second place: "It was a very intense race with the conditions and maybe we stopped a lap too late. In these conditions you need to trust the car and I fully trusted it.
"When the race came back on to the calendar I didn't think I would get to experience the Zandvoort podium so I am very happy that I can and with Max."
