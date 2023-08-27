Live updates: F1 Dutch Grand Prix

Max Verstappen will start from pole position as he bids to equal Sebastian Vettel's record of nine consecutive grand prix victories.

The Dutchman will enjoy the vocal support of the Zandvoort crowd but faces stiff opposition from Lando Norris, who starts second.

George Russell qualified third and will be joined on the second row by Williams driver Alex Albon, while Liam Lawson will make his F1 debut, replacing the injured Daniel Ricciardo at AlphaTauri.

Kevin Magnussen will start from the pitlane after parc ferme changes, having fitted a new power unit and gearbox.

The action at Zandvoort will begin at 2pm BST.