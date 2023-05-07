Subscribe
Previous / Gasly: Miami bounce back "important" for Alpine F1 team after Baku misery Next / Leclerc Miami F1 crashes a result of trying too hard, says Ferrari
Formula 1 / Miami GP News

F1 drivers urge FIA to avoid late standing restarts

Formula 1 drivers are pushing to have fewer grid restarts after red flags in the closing stages of races.

Adam Cooper
By:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, the rest of the field at the start

The matter was discussed in Friday’s drivers’ briefing in Miami as part of the ongoing fallout over the chaotic final restart in Melbourne, when there were several accidents.

Many drivers feel that marbles on the grid in the closing laps create a disparity between the two sides of the grid, generating extra potential for incidents at the first corner.

One of the issues is that in Melbourne the grid wasn’t swept while the cars were waiting in the pitlane for the race resumption, which is a procedure originally voiced by former F1 race director Charlie Whiting from the earliest discussions about a move to grid restarts.

It’s understood that the FIA has now promised to ensure that the grid will be swept during future red flag delays.

Nevertheless, drivers are still not keen on having grid restarts late in races.

“I think we've all come to a good understanding,” said GPDA director George Russell when asked about the issue by Autosport.

“I think having a restart at the end of the race is challenging because there's a lot of marbles off-line.

“It gives quite an unfair chance for the guys on the inside on the dirty line, and the opportunity for more chaos and unfairness.

“So let's see where we move to. But I think all 20 drivers wouldn't like standing starts after a red flag with either 50 or 75% of the race completed.”

A marshal waves a red flag

A marshal waves a red flag

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

The Melbourne controversy has already led to a change to the red flag resumption procedure in a quick response to the concerns of drivers about tyre warm-up before restarts.

In Azerbaijan, the FIA confirmed that the safety car will now depart early and give the drivers more freedom to warm-up their tyres on the way to the grid, although the new format was not required that weekend.

In Baku the safety car was to be given a 30-second head start, but that has changed to 60 seconds for Miami to ensure that the safety car cannot be caught by the pack. 

Read Also:

It’s believed that the time will change race-by-race depending on the nature of the track.

In another intriguing change, there is a new procedure for red flags caused by bad weather.

In the USA, the law requires major open air public events to stop if thunderstorms are in the area and there is a risk of people being struck by lightning.

For the three American races only if there is a red flag under such circumstances, for the safety of crews teams will be allowed to pull their cars into the garage rather than work on them in the pitlane.

shares
comments

Gasly: Miami bounce back "important" for Alpine F1 team after Baku misery

Leclerc Miami F1 crashes a result of trying too hard, says Ferrari
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Horner: Verstappen would have beaten Perez on same strategy

Horner: Verstappen would have beaten Perez on same strategy

Formula 1
Miami GP

Horner: Verstappen would have beaten Perez on same strategy Horner: Verstappen would have beaten Perez on same strategy

Leclerc frustrated by Ferrari inconsistency after disappointing F1 Miami GP

Leclerc frustrated by Ferrari inconsistency after disappointing F1 Miami GP

Formula 1
Miami GP

Leclerc frustrated by Ferrari inconsistency after disappointing F1 Miami GP Leclerc frustrated by Ferrari inconsistency after disappointing F1 Miami GP

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Latest news

Alpine ‘amateurish’ criticisms don't heap pressure on F1 team, says Szafnauer

Alpine ‘amateurish’ criticisms don't heap pressure on F1 team, says Szafnauer

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

Alpine ‘amateurish’ criticisms don't heap pressure on F1 team, says Szafnauer Alpine ‘amateurish’ criticisms don't heap pressure on F1 team, says Szafnauer

Garcia holds F1 Academy series lead despite difficult weekend

Garcia holds F1 Academy series lead despite difficult weekend

F1AC F1 Academy

Garcia holds F1 Academy series lead despite difficult weekend Garcia holds F1 Academy series lead despite difficult weekend

Horner: Verstappen would have beaten Perez on same strategy

Horner: Verstappen would have beaten Perez on same strategy

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

Horner: Verstappen would have beaten Perez on same strategy Horner: Verstappen would have beaten Perez on same strategy

McLaren face "reality check" as poor Miami F1 showing stalls Baku progress

McLaren face "reality check" as poor Miami F1 showing stalls Baku progress

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

McLaren face "reality check" as poor Miami F1 showing stalls Baku progress McLaren face "reality check" as poor Miami F1 showing stalls Baku progress

Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Miami GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen deployed an under-appreciated strong suit to defeat Perez in Miami

How Verstappen deployed an under-appreciated strong suit to defeat Perez in Miami

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Miami GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen deployed an under-appreciated strong suit to defeat Perez in Miami How Verstappen deployed an under-appreciated strong suit to defeat Perez in Miami

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jonathan Noble

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1 The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe