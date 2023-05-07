Leclerc Miami F1 crashes a result of trying too hard, says Ferrari
Ferrari says Charles Leclerc's crashes in Miami are the result of him trying too hard to catch Formula 1 rival Red Bull rather than being caused by inherent aerodynamic instability.
The Monegasque driver has twice crashed at Turn 7 this weekend, first losing the car in second practice on Friday before the rear snapped and he span into the barrier in Q3.
The resulting red flag left Sergio Perez on pole ahead of Fernando Alonso, while Leclerc's banker lap placed him seventh with 2022 championship rival Max Verstappen in ninth.
Leclerc explained on Saturday that he took a risk with the set-up and, although he remains convinced that opting for a “difficult” setup was the best way to extract the maximum from his Ferrari SF-23, he may have gone too far with that direction.
He acknowledged that he was being hard on himself after his mistake and conveyed his disappointment to crash out in qualifying.
“For sure I'm very disappointed with myself,” he said. “Same mistake as [Friday] in the same corner. I also know that qualifying is my strong point and obviously I am taking more risk.
“In Q3 that pays off nine times out of 10. But obviously this is a weekend where twice I put it in the wall, and this is just not the level where I want to be.
“I obviously need to, in those weekends especially, just manage it differently in Q3. But at the end it's like this.
“I think I put myself also in a difficult situation because I wanted a very aggressive setup for qualifying, knowing that this was a setup I will need to extract the most out of the car. I probably did a step too far, and this is something I'll look at after the weekend.
“We know we have a weakness in terms of tailwind. Whenever we have tailwind, we suffer more from other cars. But I wanted that car to be very tricky because I knew that's the way you need to drive this car. And today, it was too much.”
Ferrari has subsequently changed the rear wing, gearbox, floor and rear suspension on the SF-23, although the new parts have come from the allocated pool so will not incur a grid penalty.
Leclerc's driver coach Jock Clear implied the cause of the shunt was driver error, rather than rear-end instability triggered by a bump or an aerodynamic characteristic.
The crash damaged Charles Leclerc Ferrari SF-23 is returned to the pits on the back of a truck
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
He said: "In some ways, this maybe is a reflection of his mindset when he is up against a car that is demonstrably quicker than him [like the Red Bull].
"It's a sort of: 'I'm just going to have to make the difference myself'. Of course, physics ultimately catches you out."
The team will not ask Azerbaijan sprint and grand prix polesitter Leclerc to change his approach to qualifying.
Clear said: "We're not going say to him: 'Look, calm down, Charles'. Over the course of a year, his qualifying is outstanding. That puts him in a very strong position for a lot of races.
"I think he smelled the opportunity for another pole position, to be honest, and maybe just got a bit ahead of himself."
Further suggesting the shunt was not triggered by the inherent handling of the car, Ferrari reckons a revised floor for Miami has instead made the SF-23 more "benign".
The front and mid-floor and diffuser geometry have been tweaked just ahead of the rear wheels to control airflow to the diffuser. The impact has been described as "powerful".
Clear explained: "It gives the driver a more consistent balance through medium-speed, high-speed, low-speed, and of course, braking and entry and then exit.
He added: "Maybe what happened yesterday with Charles is actually a testament to that. He was really going for it in those high-speed Turns 4-6 curves."
Ferrari also reckoned "self-preservation" kicked in during Leclerc's crash, as he turned a head-on crash into a backwards spin into the barriers to potentially risk a grid penalty from the component changes.
F1 drivers urge FIA to avoid late standing restarts
What is really going on with Miami’s Formula 1 track surface
Leclerc: Ferrari Miami F1 upgrade should go in "right direction"
Leclerc: Ferrari Miami F1 upgrade should go in "right direction" Leclerc: Ferrari Miami F1 upgrade should go in "right direction"
Leclerc on Mercedes F1 radar for long-term but not now, says Wolff
Leclerc on Mercedes F1 radar for long-term but not now, says Wolff Leclerc on Mercedes F1 radar for long-term but not now, says Wolff
Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries
Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries
Horner: Red Bull/Ferrari "hostage exchange" will not involve F1 senior personnel
Horner: Red Bull/Ferrari "hostage exchange" will not involve F1 senior personnel Horner: Red Bull/Ferrari "hostage exchange" will not involve F1 senior personnel
Ferrari's Red Bull F1 signings could hold key to Mekies release
Ferrari's Red Bull F1 signings could hold key to Mekies release Ferrari's Red Bull F1 signings could hold key to Mekies release
Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around
Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around
Latest news
Alpine ‘amateurish’ criticisms don't heap pressure on F1 team, says Szafnauer
Alpine ‘amateurish’ criticisms don't heap pressure on F1 team, says Szafnauer Alpine ‘amateurish’ criticisms don't heap pressure on F1 team, says Szafnauer
Garcia holds F1 Academy series lead despite difficult weekend
Garcia holds F1 Academy series lead despite difficult weekend Garcia holds F1 Academy series lead despite difficult weekend
Horner: Verstappen would have beaten Perez on same strategy
Horner: Verstappen would have beaten Perez on same strategy Horner: Verstappen would have beaten Perez on same strategy
McLaren face "reality check" as poor Miami F1 showing stalls Baku progress
McLaren face "reality check" as poor Miami F1 showing stalls Baku progress McLaren face "reality check" as poor Miami F1 showing stalls Baku progress
Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Verstappen deployed an under-appreciated strong suit to defeat Perez in Miami
How Verstappen deployed an under-appreciated strong suit to defeat Perez in Miami How Verstappen deployed an under-appreciated strong suit to defeat Perez in Miami
The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru
The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru
How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault
How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault
How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up
How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up
The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1
The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1 The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1
The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update
The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.