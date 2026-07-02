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F1 drivers to take to Lego minicars at British GP

Following the success of Lego’s first F1 driver parade outing in Miami last year, new minicars will be in action at the British GP

Haydn Cobb
Haydn Cobb
Published:
LEGO minicars

Each driver will pilot a Lego minicar

Photo by: Formula 1

Autosport Business

Covering industry news and insight into the business of motorsport

Formula 1 drivers will hop into Lego minicars for the British Grand Prix parade lap this weekend, following on from the success of the Lego drivers’ parade at last year’s Miami GP.

All 22 drivers will have individual minicars made from 28,000 Lego bricks for the traditional drivers’ parade lap at Silverstone before Sunday's grand prix.

The minicars were built by 20 designers and engineers, and took more than 6,400 hours to complete at Lego’s Czech Republic factory, with the minicars capable of reaching up to 25km/h.

Each minicar weighs 280kg, 65kg of which is Lego bricks, and has standard go-kart wheels.

F1 and Lego produced a viral sensation at last year’s Miami GP when the drivers jumped into Lego cars, with one driver behind the wheel and their team-mate cheering them on from the passenger seat.

The parade lap quickly turned into a race between the 10 Lego cars with bricks flying everywhere.

Lego Williams car at the drivers parade

Lego Williams car at the drivers parade

Photo by: James Sutton / Motorsport Images

This year there will be 22 Lego minicars in action during the British GP parade lap which takes place 90 minutes before the race start – 1:30pm BST.

“Last year's F1 drivers' parade in Miami with the Lego big build cars was one of the most memorable and talked-about moments of the season, capturing the imagination of fans around the world and showing a different side of the sport,” Emily Prazer, chief commercial officer at Formula 1, said.

“This year, we're building on that moment to create an incredible spectacle for fans attending the British Grand Prix and those watching globally. There is something truly special about bringing together the worlds of Formula 1 and Lego play, combining innovation, creativity, and entertainment in a way that can inspire and excite fans of all ages.”

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Julia Goldin, chief product and marketing officer of the Lego Group, added: “The excitement from drivers and fans alike at last years’ Miami drivers parade, was impossible to ignore.

“Fans and drivers alike asked – so now we are delivering. We wanted to go even bigger than last year and ensure we continue to surprise and delight our fans. We can’t wait to see what the drivers do when they get these minicars on track.”

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